The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and we have scoreboards for all 11-man divisions and two 8-man divisions.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD