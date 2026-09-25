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Michigan High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25

Follow the MHSAA action on another week of 2026 Michigan high school football
Jack Butler|
Dearborn (1) Walter Adams gets tackled after the catch by Dearborn Fordson (7) Laith Aljanaby during first half action at Dearborn Fordson High School in Dearborn on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Dearborn (1) Walter Adams gets tackled after the catch by Dearborn Fordson (7) Laith Aljanaby during first half action at Dearborn Fordson High School in Dearborn on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and we have scoreboards for all 11-man divisions and two 8-man divisions.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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