Michigan High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25
Follow the MHSAA action on another week of 2026 Michigan high school football
The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and we have scoreboards for all 11-man divisions and two 8-man divisions.
Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.
Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25
FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 25 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917