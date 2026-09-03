The 2026 Michigan high school football season continues into Week 2. You can follow along with our Michigan high school football scoreboard.

There are over 200 games on Thursday, and Friday features many of the top 25 teams.

The top game of the week is No. 4 Orchard Lake St. Mary's against No. 7 Detroit King. Week 2 also features No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 20 Davison, No. 2 Cass Tech vs. No. 22 Grandville and No. 6 East Kentwood vs. No. 10 Byron Center.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 3-4

Thursday, September 3 Scores (select to view full scoreboard)

Friday, September 4 Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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