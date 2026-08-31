The Michigan high school football season is here, and High School On SI will have top 25 statewide rankings after every week of the regular season.

Here is our rankings after the opening week of the season.

Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - August 31

1 Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)

Next game: vs. No. 20 Davison

The Shamrocks routed Chippewa Valley 55-0 in Week 1, building a 41-0 lead by halftime. Star senior defensive back Gideon Gash intercepted a pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. Senior quarterback Duka Banta went 6-for-8 for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Cass Tech (1-0)

Next game: at No. 22 Grandville

The Technicians won their opening game 62-0 against Michigan City. They will have a matchup against Grandville. The Technicians have a loaded junior class led by quarterback Donald Tabron II.

3. Saline (1-0)

Next game: at Ann Arbor Skyline

Saline defeated a quality Rockford team 39-12. Sophomore quarterback Case Campbell made an impressive varsity debut. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for one. The Hornets used their defensive line depth to stymie the Rockford offense.

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1-0)

Next game: vs. No. 7 Detroit King

The Eaglets have lots of talent, and Mona Shores tested them in Week 1. OLSM won 35-27 but trailed 21-6 in the second quarter. The Eaglets came back to tie the game at 21 at halftime, and they took the lead with 15 seconds remaining in the game.

5. DeWitt (1-0)

Next game: at Mason

The Panthers defeated Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 59-21. They are the top Division 3 team in the rankings, but they’ll have plenty of competition to win a state title.

6. East Kentwood (1-0)

Next game: at No. 10 Byron Center

East Kentwood smashed Southfield A&T 55-0 to open the 2026 season. They’ll be tested next week when they travel to play Byron Center.

7. Detroit King (1-0)

Next game: at No. 4 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

The Crusaders hosted Whitmer (OH) and won 29-7. The Crusaders can prove they’re one of the top teams in the state with a win against the Eaglets next week.

8. Brother Rice (1-0)

Next game: vs River Rouge

Brother Rice defeated Dakota 30-20. The Warriors have a tough schedule this season, and a win against a good Dakota team is a quality start to the year.

9. Grand Blanc (1-0)

Net game: vs Flint Carman-Ainsworth

Grand Blanc outlasted Belleville 24-23 to begin the season. The Bobcats stopped Belleville on a 2-point attempt to earn the win. Grand Blanc quarterback Jake Dewitt scored three total touchdowns by throwing two and running for another.

10. Byron Center (1-0)

Net game: vs No. 6 East Kentwood

The Bulldogs likely had the top win of the week. They defeated Hudsonville 41-20 for an impressive start to the season. Next week will be another opportunity to show that the Bulldogs are a top team this season.

11. Dearborn Divine Child (1-0)

12. Chelsea (1-0)

13. Howell (1-0)

14. De La Salle (1-0)

15. Clarkston (1-0)

16. Romeo (1-0)

17. Brighton (1-0)

18. Harper Woods (0-1)

19. Walled Lake Western (1-0)

20. Davison (1-0)

21. Rockford (0-1)

22. Grandville (1-0)

23. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0)

24. Mona Shores (0-1)

25. Belleville (0-1)