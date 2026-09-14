The Michigan high school football season is here, and High School On SI will have top 25 statewide rankings after every week of the regular season.

Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

1. Detroit Catholic Central (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: vs. No. 14 De La Salle (9/18)

The Shamrocks were idle last week. They will face their rival De La Salle next week.

2. Cass Tech (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: vs. Mumford

Cass Tech routed Southeastern 46-0 in a DPSL-1 conference game. The Technicians continue with four consecutive conference games, and Mumford is next week.

No. 3 Saline (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: at Dexter

The Hornets dominated Ann Arbor Pioneer 48-13. They play Dexter next week, likely their toughest opponent remaining in the regular season.

No. 4 Detroit King (3-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next week: at Henry Ford

The Crusaders routed Renaissance 41-0.

No. 5 East Kentwood (3-0)

Previous rank: 5

Next week: at Grand Haven

Head coach Tyrone Spencer got his 100th career win after the Falcons routed Grandville 56-35. They earned their first OK-R win.

No. 6 Brother Rice (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: at University of Detroit Jesuit

Sophomore quarterback Drake Martin led Brother Rice to a big CHSL win against previous No. 13 De La Salle. Brother Rice led 24-7, but De La Salle scored two touchdowns to trail by three points in the fourth quarter. Martin and the Warriors answered with a touchdown drive to put the game out of reach for the Pilots.

No. 7 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (2-1)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: St. Francis DeSales (OH)

The Eaglets dominated St. John’s Jesuit 56-7 and play another team from Ohio next week.

No. 8 Grand Blanc (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: at Traverse City West

Grand Blanc defeated Saginaw Heritage 34-0. That’s two consecutive shutouts for the Bobcats,

No. 9 Chelsea (3-0)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: vs. Tecumseh

The Bulldogs defeated Adrian 49-21. At 28-14 in the third quarter, Chelsea quarterback Jax Ichesco threw to Josh Stephens for 50 yards to set up a touchdown to get to 42-14 and blow out Adrian.

No. 10 Howell (3-0)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Westland John Glenn

Howell handled Dearborn 54-14 in Week 3 to start KLAA-G conference play.

No. 11 Divine Child (3-0)

Previous rank: 9

No. 12 Clarkston (3-0)

Previous rank: 13

No. 13 Romeo (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

No. 14 De La Salle (2-1)

Previous rank: 13

No. 15 Harper Woods (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

No. 16 Mona Shores (2-1)

Previous rank: 17

No. 17 Mason (3-1)

Previous rank: 19

No. 18 Oxford (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

No. 19 Grosse Pointe South (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

No. 20 DeWitt (2-1)

Previous rank: 23

No. 21 Byron Center (2-1)

Previous rank:

No. 22 Northville (3-0)

Previous rank: N/R

No. 23 Caledonia (3-0)

Previous rank: N/R

No. 24 Brighton (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

No. 25 South Lyon (2-1)

Previous rank: N/R