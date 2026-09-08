The Michigan high school football season is here, and High School On SI will have top 25 statewide rankings after every week of the regular season.

Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 8, 2026)

1. Detroit Catholic Central (2-0)

Previous Rank: 1

Next Game: vs. No. 12 De La Salle (9/18)

The Shamrocks rolled previous No. 20 Davison 56-14 and have outscored opponents 111-14 in the first two weeks.

2. Cass Tech (2-0)

Previous Rank: 2

Next Game: at Southeastern

The Technicians defeated then No. 22 Grandville 48-21, but the Technicians trailed 14-13 early in the third quarter. Cass Tech quarterback Donald Tabron II threw a screen pass for an 80-yard touchdown pass to Mylan Griggs to give the Technicians the lead.

3. Saline (2-0)

Previous Rank: 3

Next Game: vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer

The Hornets routed Skyline 59-0, and they’ll face Pioneer next week.

4. Detroit King (2-0)

Previous Rank: 7

Next Game: at Renaissance

The Crusaders got the win of the week with a 44-42 shootout victory against previous No. 4 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. Detroit King trailed by 10 points in the third quarter, so they benched sophomore quarterback Amir Forris in favor of former quarterback Darryl Flemister. The Crusaders and the Eaglets went to three overtimes, and Flemister converted the 2-point attempt for the win.

5. East Kentwood (2-0)

Previous Rank: 6

Next Game: vs. Grandville

The Falcons routed previous No. 10 Byron Center 42-14. Byron Center began the game with a touchdown, but East Kentwood responded and led 21-7 at halftime.

6. Brother Rice (2-0)

Previous Rank: 8

Next Game: at No. 12 De La Salle

Brother Rice defeated River Rouge 42-6, and it will face its first big test this season against De La Salle next week.

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1-1)

Previous Rank: 4

Next Game: St. Francis DeSales (OH)

The Eaglets lost in triple overtime to Detroit King, so they won't drop far. They struggled to contain Detroit King’s speed late in the game, but the offense had few issues finding the end zone.

8. Grand Blanc (2-0)

Previous Rank: 9

Next Game: at Saginaw Heritage

The Bobcats had a close win against Belleville in Week 1, but they routed Flint Carman-Ainsworth 48-0 last week.

9. Divine Child (2-0)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Game: vs. Country Day

Divine Child routed Lake Fenton 42-7. The Falcons may not be tested until mid October when they play No. 12 De La Salle.

10. Chelsea (2-0)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Game: at Adrian

Chelsea defeated Jackson 56-27 in an SEC White game. The Bulldogs scored seven touchdowns in the first half.

11. Howell (2-0)

12. De La Salle (2-0)

13. Clarkston (2-0)

14. Romeo (2-0)

15. Brighton (2-0)

16. Harper Woods (1-1)

17. Mona Shores (1-1)

18. Walled Lake Western (2-0)

19. Mason (2-0)

20. Grosse Pointe South (2-0)

21. Oxford (2-0)

22. Grosse Pointe South (2-0)

23. DeWitt (1-1)

24. Byron Center (1-1)

25. Grand Rapids South Christian (2-0)