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Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

Follow the MHSAA action from around the state
Jack Butler|
Detroit King players celebrate their 44-42 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
Detroit King players celebrate their 44-42 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each division.

The top game this week is No. 6 Brother Rice at No. 12 De La Salle.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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