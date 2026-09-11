The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each division.

The top game this week is No. 6 Brother Rice at No. 12 De La Salle.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD