Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow the MHSAA action from around the state
The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each division.
The top game this week is No. 6 Brother Rice at No. 12 De La Salle.
Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.
Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917