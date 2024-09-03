Michigan high school football Top Plays of the Week (9/3/2024)
The first week of the Michigan high school football season was full of highlight plays, so High School on SI has compiled some of the top plays from throughout the state.
You can vote on what you think was the top play in week one of the Michigan high school football season. Watch the video and then vote on who you think should win.
The poll will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
- Warren De La Salle’s Anthony Bitonti punter juggles the ball but runs it deep into opposing territory.
- Bradley Richards of Muskegon Catholic Central contested catch and takes it all the way for a touchdown.
- Cass Tech’s Alex Graham takes a screen pass for a touchdown.
- Ron’Dre Austion’s pick-6 for Oak Park.
- Rochester Adams wins in overtime on 2-pt. conversion.
- Saline’s Tommy Carr with scramble touchdown pass to Austin Abbatte.
- Ashton Rooney touchdown run for Trenton.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X