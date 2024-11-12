High School

Northview's Will Seniura voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Seniura wins for the week of October 28 - November 3

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week /

After a week of fan voting, Northview's Will Seniura is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Full poll results and nominees.

Will Seniura, Northview

Seniura carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards and touchdowns in a loss to Byron Center in the Division 2 playoffs.

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan