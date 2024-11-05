Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (11/5/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Joseph Lattimore, Linden
Senior wide receiver Joseph Lattimore had a good performance for Linden as they defeated Fenton, 42-14. Lattimore finished with four catches for 133 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Daylon Doe, Grosse Pointe North
Senior wide receiver and linebacker Daylon Doe dominated on both sides for Grosse Pointe North as they edged Port Huron, 30-27. Doe finished with six catches for 72 yards and one touchdown on offense while adding 12 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles on defense.
Isaac LeMieux, Coopersville
LeMieux was fantastic in a win against Kenowa Hills in the Division 3 playoffs. He had 19 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Seniura, Northview
Seniura carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards and touchdowns in a loss to Byron Center in the Division 2 playoffs.
Luke Johnson, Oxford
Senior running back and linebacker Luke Johnson was stellar in Oxford’s 21-14 win over Davison. Johnson had 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding 14 tackles and one sack.
Lundon Hampton, Kenowa Hills
Hampton had a great week in a loss to Coopersville in the Division 3 playoff. He had 16 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 57 yards.
Griffin Boman, Clarkston
Junior running back and linebacker Griffin Boman led Clarkston in a playoff win over Lake Orion, 34-16. Boman ran for 190 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns while also compiling nine tackles on defense.
Gavin Meyers, Martin
Meyers got the job done on the ground with five rushing touchdowns and 319 yards. He threw for 80 yards and one touchdown, and he caught two interceptions in a 52-22 win over Gobles.
JT Lux, Mendon
Lux had 257 rushing yards and three touchdowns when he ran 26 times in a over Climax-Scotts.
TJ Seiler, Armada
Senior wide receiver and defensive back led Armada to a 37-10 win against Richmond. Seiler caught six receptions for 91 yards while compiling two interceptions, two tackles, and one pass deflected on defense.
Ian Jenkins, Hudsonville
Jenkins hit two field goals in a 25-23 win over East Kentwood. The first was a 19-yard field goal, and the second was a game-winning, 35-yard field goal.
Joel Cranmore, Leslie
Cranmore was pivotal in a win against Atherton. He was 15-of-22 passing yards for 243 yards and five touchdowns.
Kaden Kott, Manistee
Kott ran 16 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns while he also threw a touchdown pass in a loss to Reed City in the Division 6 playoffs.
Grayson Bills, Hudson
Junior running back Grayson Bills finished with 181 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while adding three tackles as Hudson knocked off Napoleon, 38-6.
Vincent Campisi, Macomb Lutheran North
Vincent Campisi had a record-breaking performance as Macomb Lutheran North defeated St. Clair high school, 48-30. Campisi ran the ball 30 times for 219 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, setting a school record.
Jamal Shakespear, West Bloomfield
Senior quarterback Jamal Shakespear led West Bloomfield in a big win over Novi in the first round of the playoffs, 49-15. Shakespear only threw one pass for 12 yards but ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
David Britenfeld, West Catholic
Senior running back David Britenfeld had a big performance for West Catholic in their 32-14 win over Oakridge. Britenfeld rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns while also catching one touchdown pass. He also totaled six tackles on defense.
Elliott Larner, DeWitt
Senior Elliott Larner displayed his talents for DeWitt despite their first round playoff loss to St. Johns, 28-22. Larner completed 9 of his 11 passes for 234 yards and four passing touchdowns while also adding 166 rushing yards.
Salvatore Dinoto, Rochester Adams
Rochester Adams’ Salvatore Dinoto scored the game winning penalty kick to defeat Saline and advance to the Division 1 state championship. Dinoto would go on to finish with one goal as Adams captured its third Division 1 state title with a 2-0 win against Byron Center.
Mason Bonnema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
Freshman Mason Bonnema delivered Muskegon Western Michigan Christian its third straight Division 4 state championship in a 1-0 win over Plymouth Christian. Bonnema scored the only goal of the match with 1:04 left in the second half.
Josh Ross, Warren De La Salle
Junior Josh Ross finished with two goals to lead Warren De La Salle to its sixth state championship with a win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 4-1.
