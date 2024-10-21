University Liggett's Santino Cicarella voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, University Liggett's Santino Cicarella is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week for the week of October 7 - 13.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Santino Cicarella, University Liggett
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Santino Cicarella did things on both ends for University Liggett in their win against Gabriel Richard, 31-24. Cicarella hauled in nine catches for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding 11 total tackles on defense.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
