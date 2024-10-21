High School

University Liggett's Santino Cicarella voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Cicarella wins for the week of October 7 - 13

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

High School on SI Michigan Athlete of the Week
High School on SI Michigan Athlete of the Week /

After a week of fan voting, University Liggett's Santino Cicarella is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week for the week of October 7 - 13.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Full poll and nominees.

Santino Cicarella, University Liggett 

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Santino Cicarella did things on both ends for University Liggett in their win against Gabriel Richard, 31-24. Cicarella hauled in nine catches for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding 11 total tackles on defense. 

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan