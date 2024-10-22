Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (10/22/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jake Morrow, Grand Blanc
Junior quarterback Jake Morrow led Grand Blanc to an SVL title and rivalry win over Davison, 55-49. Morrow finished the game with 403 passing yards and five passing touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown reception as well for seven total touchdowns.
Aaron Collins, Caledonia
Collins caught seven passes for 140 yards in a loss to Hudsonville. One of his catches was a 78-yard touchdown grab.
Derrick Jackson, Cass Tech
Senior safety and Kent State commit Derrick Jackson was lights out for Cass Tech in their rivalry win over Detroit King, 30-14, capturing the PSL City Championship. Jackson came up big on defense as he hauled in three interceptions.
Jakoby Lagat, Goodrich
Junior running back Jakoby Lagat had himself a good performance in Goodrich’s 42-3 win over Fenton. Lagat finished with seven carries for 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Zavior Skog, Napoleon
Skog had a fantastic 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a win against East Jackson.
Gerry Hanson, Anchor Bay
Senior athlete Gerry Hanson was stellar for Anchor Bay despite their 35-21 loss to Grosse Pointe South. Hanson finished with 335 total yards and two touchdowns as he hauled in 14 receptions for 247 yards and five carries for 88 yards.
Grayson Bills, Hudson
Junior running back and defensive back Grayson Bills led Hudson in a 22-6 win against Clinton. Bills finished with 17 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns while compiling one interception and four tackles in defense.
Grady Augustyn, West Catholic
Augustyn threw for 154 yards and four touchdowns on 7-of-11 passes in a 54-14 win against Hamilton.
Jacob Halicek, Clare
Junior wide receiver Jacob Halicek had a good performance for Clare as they defeated Pinconning, 54-28. Halicek caught four receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Madix Gorleski, Vassar
Sophomore quarterback Madix Gorleski went 24 for 32 with 326 passing yards and four passing touchdowns despite Vassar falling to Caro, 36-27.
Abram Larner, DeWitt
Senior wide receiver Abram Larner showed out in DeWitt’s dominant win over Okemos, 62-7. Larner finished with 182 total yards and three touchdowns as he hauled in four receptions for 146 yards while adding 36 rushing yards.
Hoyt Patrick, Owosso
Senior running back and safety Hoyt Patrick had a dominant performance as Owosso defeated Kearsley, 47-41. Patrick rushied for 181 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns while compiling 18 total tackles on defense.
Mason Parks, South Haven
Parks caught two touchdown passes and snagged an interception in South Haven's 36-7 win over Allegan.
Grayson Fellows, Kenowa Hills
Fellows was great in a 48-24 win over Greenville. He threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Saron Beeman, Lincoln-King Academy
Senior running back Saron Beeman finished with 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 receiving yards and one touchdown catch in Lincoln-King’s 52-0 win over ABT.
Brody Mead, Decatur
Decatur ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns on offense, and on defense, he had two interceptions, 11 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Decatur defeated Hopkins 18-0 on Friday.
Payton Springstead, Bronson
Senior Payton Springstead led Bronson to a 3-2 set win over Western with her play. Springstead finished the set with 22 kills, 13 digs, and one ace.
Sadie Haase, Fruitport
Senior Sadie Haase produced a good performance despite Fruitport’s 3-2 loss to Mona Shores. Haase finished the set with 22 kills, six digs, five aces, and two blocks.
Aydon Taylor, Okemos
Junior Aydon Taylor scored the game-winning penalty kick for Okemos as they beat Hartland, 3-2, for the Division 1 District Championship.
Payton Allaire, Lansing Christian
Senior defender Payton Allaire scored the lone goal for Lansing Christian High School as they defeated Bath, 1-0, for their fourth-straight district title.
