Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (11/19/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Elliott Larner, DeWitt
Senior quarterback Elliott Warner led DeWitt to a huge regional final win over Petoskey, 70-34. Larner finished the game with 135 passing yards and one touchdown while rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Samson Gash, Detroit Catholic Central
Junior wide receiver and defensive back Samson Gash had himself a big performance as Detroit Catholic Central downed top-ranked Belleville, 35-21. Gash finished with 137 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns while also catching an interception on defense.
Graham Junge, Flat Rock
Senior quarterback Graham Junge completed 17 of his 23 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead Flat Rock over Gabriel Richard, 41-0.
Ryan Counts, Birmingham Groves
Senior quarterback Ryan Counts led Birmingham Groves to a regional championship win over De La Salle, 21-19. Counts completed six of his 10 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 36 yards and one touchdown.
Tj Seiler, Armada
Senior athlete Tj Seiler had a big performance as he totaled nine receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns while also catching an interception on defense despite Armada’s loss to Notre Dame Prep, 45-19.
Cameron Cropsey, Decatur
Cropsey scored four touchdowns in the 41-0 win against Reading. He finished with 150 yards on the ground.
Alex Fernandez, Lansing Catholic
Senior quarterback Alex Fernandez was stellar for Lansing Catholic as he led them to a 49-36 win over Newaygo. Fernandez threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Izzy Busignani, Marian
Senior Izzy Busignani had a good performance for Marian as they defeated Clarkston in the regional semifinal, 3-2. Busignani totaled 20 kills, 14 digs, and two assists.
Karis Chatfield, Jenison
Junior Karis Chatfield produced a good showing in Jensison’s 3-1 regional semifinal win against Mona Shores. Chatfield finished with 22 kills, 19 digs, two assists, and one block.
Rowan DeKam, Grand Rapids South Christian
DeKam scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 28-21 win against Whitehall. He forced a fumble and returned in for the touchdown.
Iyla Weeks, Concord
Senior Iyla Weeks was dominant for Concord as they clinched a regional championship win against Mendon, 3-2. Weeks finished with 41 kills, 19 digs, four assists, one ace, and one block.
Dale Gant Jr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Gant Jr. scored a touchdown and ran for 106 yards in a 21-14 over Kalamazoo United when he entered the game as a backup.
Drew Harris, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Harris had 260 yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 55-18 win over Leslie.
Keaton Hendricks, Zeeland West
Hendricks had 110 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in a win against Forest Hills Central.
Korbin Sulitis, Petoskey
Sulitis dominated with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns while he also threw for another touchdown in a 70-34 loss to DeWitt.
Aubree Deshetsky, North Branch
Junior Aubree Deshetsky continued to show her stellar skills as North Branched captured a regional championship win over Frankenmuth, 3-1. Deshetsky finished with 23 kills, 14 digs, four assists, and one ace.
