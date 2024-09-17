Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (9/17/2024)
Marcello Vitti, Divine Child
Junior running back and defensive back Marcello Vitti led Divine Child over Milford, 26-12, with his performance. Vitti finished with 78 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, while adding nine tackles and one pass deflection.
Isaac Stienstra, Hudsonville Unity Christian
Senior running back Issac Stienstra had a big performance as Hudsonville Unity Christian knocked off Forest Hills Eastern, 44-20. Stienstra totaled four touchdowns in the win.
Cam Gunsell, Ludington
Gunsell was great for Ludington. He had 258 yards passing for four touchdowns, and he had 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ludington defeated Fremont 43-12.
Bryce Underwood, Belleville
Senior quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Underwood made history in Belleville’s huge win over , 65-0. Underwood threw for five touchdowns and ran for one as he became the state record holder in passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.
Aidan Anderson, Evart
Junior quarterback Aidan Anderson led Evart to a big win against Roscommon, 52-13. Anderson finished with 468 passing yards and six passing touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards.
Brayden Florian, Chesaning
Senior running back and linebacker Brayden Florian had an all-around performance as Chesaning defeated New Lothrop, 47-22. Florian ran for 252 yards and one touchdown while compiling nine total tackles on defense.
Bryce Muskovin, Reeths-Puffer
Muskovin had 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Spring Lake.
Jaxson Dosh, Davison
For the second consecutive week junior quarterback Jaxson Dosh showed out for Davison in its 49-14 win over Traverse City Central. Dosh totaled 224 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Leo Perettie, Grosse Pointe North
Senior wide receiver Leo Perettie had a big performance for Lamphere despite suffering a 27-24 loss against Lamphere. Perettie totaled 202 all purpose yards that included 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Harper Griffiths, Jonesville
Griffiths had 10 tackles in a 14-6 loss to Michigan Center.
Evan Bergdoll, Cabrini
Sophomore quarterback Evan Bergdoll put up numbers as he led Cabrini to a 49-35 win against Lutheran Northwest. Bergdoll completed 20 of his 31 passes for 407 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Treyton Myers, Coloma
Junior running back Treyton Myers had a big performance in Coloma’s loss to South Haven, 48-28. Myers rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns while adding 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Tasso Kotsogiannis, Livonia Stevenson
Kotsogiannis scored five touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Westland John Glenn. He had 215 rushing yards in the game.
Brendan Cargill, Forest Hills Central
The wide receiver was great in FHC's 17-14 win over Forest Hills Northern. He had seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
KJ Olivier, East Jackson
Olivier had eight receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Addison.
Grayson Fellows, Kenowa Hills
Fellows had 221 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown. Kenowa Hills won 34-20 over Allendale.
Jose Saucedo, Bangor
Senior Jose Saucedo finished with a hat trick as he totaled three goals for Bangor in its 8-3 loss to Hartford.
Cullen Knuth, Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Junior Cullen Knuth had a huge performance for Cardinal Mooney Catholic in its shutout win over Austin Catholic, 8-0. Knuth finished the game with four goals and two assists.
Kyra Vukovic, Lansing Catholic
Lansing Catholic’s Kyra Vukovic was stellar as she helped the Cougars win the Mason Invite on Saturday. Vukovic would total 37 kills and 12 blocks in a three-set win semi-final over Mason before going on to defeat Iona in the final.
Cassidy Pratley, Harper Creek
Senior Cassidy Pratley had a big performance in Harper Creek’s 3-0 set win against Coldwater. Pratley finished with 19 kills, one ace, and eight blocks.
Iyla Weeks, Concord
For the second consecutive week, senior Iyla Weeks was dominant for Concord as they defeated Quincy, 3-0. Weeks tallied 21 kills and nine digs.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X