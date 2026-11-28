The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (12-0) play the Mankato West (12-0) in the MSHSL Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Raiders are hoping to win their first state championship since 2009, and their third in school history. Head coach Kim Royston, a 2006 Cretin-Derham Hall graduate and former all-state safety, is in his second year as head coach of the Raiders.

Mankato West won a state championship in 2021 and were runners-up in 2022. The Scarlets have five state championships.

Mankato West vs. Cretin-Derham Hall: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Prep Bowl

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

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