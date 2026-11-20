Minnetonka vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Semifinal — November 20
Follow the action from the 2026 MSHSL state tournament semifinal
The No. 2 Rosemount Irish (9-3) play the No. 3 Minnetonka Skippers (9-2) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 6A semifinal on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Irish have rolled through Osseo, St. Michael-Albertville and Prior Lake in the state tournament so far. Minnetonka has had close games with Lakeville North, Blaine and Lakeville South.
Minnetonka vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Semifinal — November 20
Live updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917