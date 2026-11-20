The No. 2 Rosemount Irish (9-3) play the No. 3 Minnetonka Skippers (9-2) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 6A semifinal on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Irish have rolled through Osseo, St. Michael-Albertville and Prior Lake in the state tournament so far. Minnetonka has had close games with Lakeville North, Blaine and Lakeville South.

Minnetonka vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Semifinal — November 20

Live updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.