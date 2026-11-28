The 2026 Minnesota high school football season concludes on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The final day features the 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A championships.

This page will be updated with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

9-PLAYER

Border West (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) — 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Waseca (12-1) vs. Pierz (12-0) — 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Mankato West (12-0) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-0) — 4 p.m.