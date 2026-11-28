Minnesota High School Football 2026 Prep Bowl: Scores, Schedule, Live Updates from Day 2 — November 28
The final day of the 2026 MSHSL football season is here, and three teams will walk away as champions
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season concludes on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The final day features the 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A championships.
- Minnesota High School Football 2026 Prep Bowl: Scores, Schedule, Live Updates from Day 1 — November 27
This page will be updated with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
9-PLAYER
Border West (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) — 10 a.m.
CLASS 3A
Waseca (12-1) vs. Pierz (12-0) — 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Mankato West (12-0) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-0) — 4 p.m.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917