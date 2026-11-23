The 2026 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl is on Friday and Saturday, and High School On SI has predicted the winner of all seven games.

9-Player

Prediction: Hills-Beaver Creek 32, Border West 22

Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) looks poised to defend its state title. The Patriots have won every game this year by double digits and ran roughshod over Cromwell-Wright (10-1) in the semifinals 51-7.

Malachi Bush went 11-for-14 passing for 254 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Karson Metzger caught four passes for 127 yards and two TDs while leading the defense with eight tackles. Border West (12-0) is no slouch, though, and ought to put up a better fight than the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 40-34 win vs. Kittson County Central (12-1) in which they led 20-0 before KCC took a late lead. Owen Deal found Jacob Blume for a 2-yard touchdown pass to win it with 17 seconds left. Deal finished 16-for-19 for 215 yards, three TDs and no INTs.

Class 1A

Prediction: Springfield 29, Minneota 28

The 58-game win streak is coming to an end. Minneota (12-0) has hung on by single digits in three of the last four weeks, but I see a red-hot Springfield (12-0) team up to the challenge of halting the Vikings’ dynasty.

The Tigers just wholloped Upsala/Swanville (11-1) 43-14 in the semifinals. They led 21-8 at halftime and immediately pulled away in the second half against a very good Patriots squad. Mr. Football finalist Parker Kuehn lit it up going 11-for-18 for 262 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Carter Jackson added 16 carries for 130 yards and a TD. Elisandro Trevino added 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Springfield leads the class averaging 50.3 points per game.

Minneota is coming off a 17-14 victory vs. Breckenridge (12-1). This was a season-low point total for the Vikings, who used a 20-yard Ian Myhre field goal to take a 10-7 lead right before halftime. Tristen Sussner threw a touchdown in the first half and ran for another early in the fourth quarter to go up 10. Breckenridge pulled within three with 2:06 to go but it was too little too late. R.J. Sorensen led with 34 carries for 211 yards.

Class 2A

Prediction: Caledonia 27, Jackson County Central 22

Caledonia (12-0) looks to have another one of its vintage type teams that dominated the 2000s and 2010s. The Warriors obliterated Hawley (9-3) 41-0 in the semifinals to post their seventh shutout win by 21 points or more.

Grant King did it all, going 11-for-15 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding seven rushes for 118 yards and a TD. Don’t expect Caledonia to have as easy of a time knocking off the two-time defending state champs. Jackson County Central (11-1) has impressed with a new-look roster this year. The Huskies advanced to the Prep Bowl with a 34-29 win vs. Redwood Valley (11-1).

After going up 14-0, JCC allowed the Cardinals to surge ahead 29-22 midway through the third quarter. Jacob Kruger rushed for what proved to be the go-ahead TD midway through the fourth. The quarterback finished 11-for-21 for 218 yards, three TDs and no INTs. Brody Anderson had eight catches for 194 yards and three TDs.

Class 3A

Prediction: Pierz 40, Waseca 20

Pierz (12-0) is an absolute machine, leading the class in scoring (54.3) and scoring defense (6.3). No one has hung within closer than 21 points of the Pioneers all season.

I see a hard-charging Waseca team being able to best that, but not by much. Pierz rolled 62-21 vs. St. Croix Lutheran (10-1) in the semifinals. The Crusaders pulled within 13-7 early in the second quarter before falling behind 28-7 at halftime.

Brayden Foust went off for 244 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries, as well as his one catch going 70 yards for a TD. Sawyer Loechner led defensively with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Waseca (12-1) is feeling confident, too. The Bluejays knocked off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (11-1) 20-8. DGF was coming off an upset over defending champion Annandale in the quarterfinals. Waseca trailed for much of the game until Kellen Klinger’s second touchdown run of the day put his team ahead with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

Samuel Selthun, who led with 23 carries for 149 yards, added an insurance touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Bluejays are playing with a ton of confidence to advance to their second straight Prep Bowl, but it may not be enough to thwart Pierz.

Class 4A

Prediction: Orono 35, Byron 23

In what probably should have been the Prep Bowl game if the MSHSL did true 1-8 seeding, Orono (12-0) dominated 29-7 against a Willmar (11-1) that looked impenetrable all year. The Spartans got out to a 14-0 lead.

The Cardinals cut it to seven before halftime but a touchdown for the defending state champions in the next two quarters put the game away. Finn Dyvik led with 25 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns to go with 5-for-10 passing for 94 yards, a TD and no interceptions.

Grant Eslinger headed the defense with 11 tackles and two sacks. Orono won on Thursday and got an additional day of rest ahead of Byron (11-1), which survived a 42-41 thriller vs. Fergus Falls (8-4). The Bears fought back from a 21-7 first-half deficit. They threw the final punch after the Otters went ahead by six with 2:00 remaining. Eli Rodemeyer’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left tied it and Paxton Loughran’s extra point won it.

Rodemeyer also threw for 253 yards and four TDs. It’s been an incredible season for Byron, whose only loss against a tough schedule came 37-14 at home against Orono in Week 2. I don’t see the rematch being as lopsided, but the Spartans will have it in the bag in the closing minutes.

Class 5A

Prediction: Mankato West 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 29

This might be the biggest coin flip of the seven Prep Bowl matchups. I had Cretin-Derham Hall (12-0) ranked ahead of Mankato West (12-0) throughout the year in the top 25, but often by just one spot. I’m reversing course to give the nod to West after the Scarlets upended my top team in the class for much of the year, Monticello (11-1).

West came back from 10 down in the third quarter to win a semifinals thriller, 34-27. Mr. Football finalist Osborne Lorenz went 15-for-23 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 25 times for 150 yards and a TD. Hudson Clarkshean broke a tie at 27 with a 1-yard rushing TD with 0:53 to go.

The Raiders also fell behind 10 points, trailing 10-0 in the second quarter and 19-15 in the fourth. Gavin Russell found Dre Frierson-Hollie for a 14-yard go-ahead touchdown with 4:08 remaining. Russell put the game on ice with a 37-yard TD strike to Antonio Barajas with 2:04 left.

The quarterback finished 16-for-24 for 236 yards, three TDs and an interception. Barajas posted five receptions for 150 yards and two TDs. This was the second straight high wire comeback for C-DH. I don’t know that they have another one left in the tank against West.

Class 6A

Prediction: Champlin Park 28, Minnetonka 20

Champlin Park (12-0) is so close to the program’s first state title, it can taste it. The Rebels have thrice been bridesmaids, most recently as 2019. Now, they’re the favorites to win it all after a 28-13 win over Centennial (9-3) in the semifinals. CP finished strong with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-7 deficit.

Miles Felton looked like Mr. Football, rushing 21 times for 163 yards and four touchdowns to go with a 2-for-2 passing line for 23 yards, two receptions for nine yards and two tackles. The Rebels have blown out everyone else on their schedule. They won on Thursday and will have an extra day of rest to prepare for Minnetonka (10-2).

The Skippers blew out Rosemount (8-4) 47-28 in wire-to-wire fashion on Friday thanks to a 27-point second quarter. Caden Gutzmer is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. He went 12-for-18 for 184 yards, two TDs and zero INTs to go with 15 rushes for 69 yards and two TDs.

Riley Battani needed just five carries to amass 119 yards and two TDs. It’s been an awesome season for Tonka after graduating one of all the school’s all-time best players, Caleb Francois, from last year’s semifinals squad. They’ll put up a fight against Champlin Park, but it won’t quite be enough.