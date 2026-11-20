Minnesota High School Football State Tournament Semifinals: Day 2 Scores, Results, Live Updates — November 20
Follow the action from the second day of the 2026 MSHSL semifinals
The 2026 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals continue on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Yesterday, four teams punched their ticket to the 2026 Prep Bowl, and today, five more teams will do the same across four classifications.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
CLASS 2A
Jackson County Central vs. Redwood Valley — 9 a.m.
Hawley vs. Caledonia — 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Fergus Falls vs. Byron — 11:30 a.m.
CLASS 5A
Mankato West vs. Monticello — 2 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Minnetonka vs. Rosemount — 7:30 p.m.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917