The 2026 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals continue on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Yesterday, four teams punched their ticket to the 2026 Prep Bowl, and today, five more teams will do the same across four classifications.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 2A

Jackson County Central vs. Redwood Valley — 9 a.m.

Hawley vs. Caledonia — 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Fergus Falls vs. Byron — 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 5A

Mankato West vs. Monticello — 2 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Minnetonka vs. Rosemount — 7:30 p.m.