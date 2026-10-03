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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Earl Ebensteiner

The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Can't find a score? Search with our Minnesota high school football scoreboard.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

Blackduck 60, Bigfork 8

Lanesboro 42, Bethlehem Academy 18

Thief River Falls 30, Warroad 6

St. Paul Central 37, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0

Waconia 42, Burnsville 7

Esko 61, Proctor/Maris Academy 14

PCSHSP (CO-OP) 55, CLBBONGS (CO-OP) 14

Coon Rapids 45, Eastview 38

Chisago Lakes Area 41, North 8

PAHCAMCAWL (CO-OP) 44, DeLaSalle 6

Kennedy 30, Columbia Heights 0

Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 40, Hibbing 8

Roseville 33, Hopkins 28

Minneapolis Southwest 44, Roosevelt 18

St. Thomas Academy 31, Apple Valley 16

Pequot Lakes 55, Pine City 6

Denfeld 39, RR (CO-OP) 12

Benson 36, West Central Area 8

Irondale 28, Robbinsdale Cooper 20

PCW (CO-OP) 54, Red Lake 24

Cook County 50, Northome/Kelliher 6

Spectrum 42, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0

Stewartville 31, Simley 13

Mayo 41, Century 14

Hastings 35, Two Rivers 21

Eagan 22, Lakeville South 14

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46, Lake City 0

Lake Park-Audubon 27, New York Mills 0

Big Lake 20, Westonka 18

Barnum 48, East Central 7

Menahga 28, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Brainerd 28, Bemidji 27

Annandale 14, Holy Family Catholic 13

Dawson-Boyd 27, Canby 20

Dassel-Cokato 40, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 25

Fosston 50, Fertile-Beltrami 0

Martin County West 38, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0

Perham 33, Barnesville 20

Pine Island 33, LCLCMS (CO-OP) 12

Deer River 60, ENRVC (CO-OP) 0

Murray County Central 39, Lac qui Parle Valley 8

North Branch 36, Duluth East 13

Robbinsdale Armstrong 20, Spring Lake Park 14

Grand Rapids 24, Hermantown 15

Forest Lake 32, White Bear Lake 14

Moorhead 40, Maple Grove 21

Verndale 21, McGregor 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 30, Rush City 0

CHLRM (CO-OP) 56, Red Wing 0

East Grand Forks 13, Pelican Rapids 12

NCEUH (CO-OP) 47, Ortonville 8

TCU (CO-OP) 14, Waseca 12

Goodhue 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Red Rock Central 46, Cedar Mountain 16

Parkers Prairie 33, Frazee 6

Jackson County Central 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

Mankato West 35, Chaska 21

Willmar 28, Hutchinson 7

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Madelia 0

Braham/Rysdam Academy 12, Cherry 0

Spring Grove 41, Kingsland 20

St. Clair/Loyola 28, Blooming Prairie 14

Blue Earth 22, Medford 14

Kelley 44, Littlefork-Big Falls 6

Marshall 21, Delano 7

Prior Lake 24, Lakeville North 7

Rosemount 35, Farmington 6

Win-E-Mac 42, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 22

USCGCA (CO-OP) 8, Lewiston-Altura 6

Shakopee 49, Osseo 6

Hawley 50, Pillager 8

Wabasso 44, Renville County West 0

CFLL (CO-OP) 52, Central 8

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Maple River 40

Caledonia 50, Lourdes 16

Crosby-Ironton 41, PACT Charter 0

Fergus Falls 50, Princeton 14

Lakeview 64, Yellow Medicine East 6

Houston 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Redwood Valley 50, NRHEG 42

Cromwell 34, Ogilvie 18

Byron 57, Winona 5

Triton 50, St. Charles 49

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Staples-Motley 26

Mahtomedi 35, Jefferson 0

Belle Plaine 24, St. Peter 13

Cloquet 24, Mora 16

Rocori 42, Detroit Lakes 12

Totino-Grace 56, Fridley 14

Goodridge/Grygla 41, Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 58, GHECT (CO-OP) 0

Aitkin 52, Mesabi East 22

Park Rapids 22, Roseau 0

Elk River 43, Cambridge-Isanti 13

Fairmont/Martin Luther 45, Albert Lea 6

Owatonna 42, John Marshall 6

MLHSAA (CO-OP) 8, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7

International Falls 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Adrian/Ellsworth 68, MLMLC (CO-OP) 0

Camden/FAIR Downtown 19, Washburn 14

Becker 57, St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 0

Chanhassen 21, Mankato East 18

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 22, St. Agnes 14

Monticello 41, Buffalo 0

Stephen-Argyle Central 44, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6

SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 44, St. Anthony Village 14

Alden-Conger 36, Grand Meadow 8

Mayer Lutheran 47, Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 28

Border West 61, Rothsay 6

Kimball 30, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 40, Crookston 12

St. Louis Park 27, Park Center 18

Dover-Eyota 35, Randolph/Fit Academy Charter 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Chisholm 8

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18, Austin 12

Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Francis 7

Pierz 42, Little Falls 0

Melrose 56, Royalton 20

Holdingford 24, Minnewaska Area 7

Southland 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 19

Osakis 34, Sauk Centre 13

New London-Spicer 35, Montevideo 6

Centennial 41, Rogers 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 22, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Upsala/Swanville 42, BLHS (CO-OP) 8

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Edina 16

Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 19, Edgerton 18

Luverne 42, Pipestone 0

LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli 23, Mabel-Canton 14

New Ulm 37, Worthington 0

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 24, St. James 0

Watertown-Mayer 35, Jordan 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 35, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8

Rushford-Peterson 28, Chatfield 14

Orono 49, Zimmerman 7

Breckenridge 31, OTC (CO-OP) 8

Breck 29, CASCPHIHCM (CO-OP) 28

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31, Litchfield 28

Nevis 26, Bagley 21

Minneota 57, MACCRAY 0

LSHMNC (CO-OP) 35, Sibley East 14

Albany 28, Milaca 12

Hancock 34, Underwood 6

Pine River-Backus 28, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Northfield 27, New Prague 24

Mounds View 45, East Ridge 12

Hill-Murray 56, South St. Paul 26

BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 31, Academy of Holy Angels 23

Foley 47, Apollo 0

Springfield/Comfrey 75, B O L D 6

Champlin Park 43, Blaine 14

Woodbury 29, Stillwater 15

Wayzata 43, Park 6

Sebeka 51, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Alexandria 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15

Paynesville 35, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 34, Rockford 33

Cretin-Derham Hall 48, Tartan 7

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Windom 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 18, RLCCRLF (CO-OP) 13

Anoka 43, Andover 37

Kittson Central/Lancaster 53, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20

Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 7

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 44, NF (CO-OP) 13

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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