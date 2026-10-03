Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Can't find a score? Search with our Minnesota high school football scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Blackduck 60, Bigfork 8
Lanesboro 42, Bethlehem Academy 18
Thief River Falls 30, Warroad 6
St. Paul Central 37, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0
Waconia 42, Burnsville 7
Esko 61, Proctor/Maris Academy 14
PCSHSP (CO-OP) 55, CLBBONGS (CO-OP) 14
Coon Rapids 45, Eastview 38
Chisago Lakes Area 41, North 8
PAHCAMCAWL (CO-OP) 44, DeLaSalle 6
Kennedy 30, Columbia Heights 0
Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 40, Hibbing 8
Roseville 33, Hopkins 28
Minneapolis Southwest 44, Roosevelt 18
St. Thomas Academy 31, Apple Valley 16
Pequot Lakes 55, Pine City 6
Denfeld 39, RR (CO-OP) 12
Benson 36, West Central Area 8
Irondale 28, Robbinsdale Cooper 20
PCW (CO-OP) 54, Red Lake 24
Cook County 50, Northome/Kelliher 6
Spectrum 42, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0
Stewartville 31, Simley 13
Mayo 41, Century 14
Hastings 35, Two Rivers 21
Eagan 22, Lakeville South 14
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46, Lake City 0
Lake Park-Audubon 27, New York Mills 0
Big Lake 20, Westonka 18
Barnum 48, East Central 7
Menahga 28, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Brainerd 28, Bemidji 27
Annandale 14, Holy Family Catholic 13
Dawson-Boyd 27, Canby 20
Dassel-Cokato 40, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 25
Fosston 50, Fertile-Beltrami 0
Martin County West 38, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0
Perham 33, Barnesville 20
Pine Island 33, LCLCMS (CO-OP) 12
Deer River 60, ENRVC (CO-OP) 0
Murray County Central 39, Lac qui Parle Valley 8
North Branch 36, Duluth East 13
Robbinsdale Armstrong 20, Spring Lake Park 14
Grand Rapids 24, Hermantown 15
Forest Lake 32, White Bear Lake 14
Moorhead 40, Maple Grove 21
Verndale 21, McGregor 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 30, Rush City 0
CHLRM (CO-OP) 56, Red Wing 0
East Grand Forks 13, Pelican Rapids 12
NCEUH (CO-OP) 47, Ortonville 8
TCU (CO-OP) 14, Waseca 12
Goodhue 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Red Rock Central 46, Cedar Mountain 16
Parkers Prairie 33, Frazee 6
Jackson County Central 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14
Mankato West 35, Chaska 21
Willmar 28, Hutchinson 7
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 37, Madelia 0
Braham/Rysdam Academy 12, Cherry 0
Spring Grove 41, Kingsland 20
St. Clair/Loyola 28, Blooming Prairie 14
Blue Earth 22, Medford 14
Kelley 44, Littlefork-Big Falls 6
Marshall 21, Delano 7
Prior Lake 24, Lakeville North 7
Rosemount 35, Farmington 6
Win-E-Mac 42, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 22
USCGCA (CO-OP) 8, Lewiston-Altura 6
Shakopee 49, Osseo 6
Hawley 50, Pillager 8
Wabasso 44, Renville County West 0
CFLL (CO-OP) 52, Central 8
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Maple River 40
Caledonia 50, Lourdes 16
Crosby-Ironton 41, PACT Charter 0
Fergus Falls 50, Princeton 14
Lakeview 64, Yellow Medicine East 6
Houston 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Redwood Valley 50, NRHEG 42
Cromwell 34, Ogilvie 18
Byron 57, Winona 5
Triton 50, St. Charles 49
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Staples-Motley 26
Mahtomedi 35, Jefferson 0
Belle Plaine 24, St. Peter 13
Cloquet 24, Mora 16
Rocori 42, Detroit Lakes 12
Totino-Grace 56, Fridley 14
Goodridge/Grygla 41, Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 58, GHECT (CO-OP) 0
Aitkin 52, Mesabi East 22
Park Rapids 22, Roseau 0
Elk River 43, Cambridge-Isanti 13
Fairmont/Martin Luther 45, Albert Lea 6
Owatonna 42, John Marshall 6
MLHSAA (CO-OP) 8, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7
International Falls 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Adrian/Ellsworth 68, MLMLC (CO-OP) 0
Camden/FAIR Downtown 19, Washburn 14
Becker 57, St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 0
Chanhassen 21, Mankato East 18
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 22, St. Agnes 14
Monticello 41, Buffalo 0
Stephen-Argyle Central 44, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 44, St. Anthony Village 14
Alden-Conger 36, Grand Meadow 8
Mayer Lutheran 47, Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 28
Border West 61, Rothsay 6
Kimball 30, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 40, Crookston 12
St. Louis Park 27, Park Center 18
Dover-Eyota 35, Randolph/Fit Academy Charter 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Chisholm 8
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18, Austin 12
Sartell-St. Stephen 35, St. Francis 7
Pierz 42, Little Falls 0
Melrose 56, Royalton 20
Holdingford 24, Minnewaska Area 7
Southland 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 19
Osakis 34, Sauk Centre 13
New London-Spicer 35, Montevideo 6
Centennial 41, Rogers 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 22, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Upsala/Swanville 42, BLHS (CO-OP) 8
St. Michael-Albertville 28, Edina 16
Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 19, Edgerton 18
Luverne 42, Pipestone 0
LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli 23, Mabel-Canton 14
New Ulm 37, Worthington 0
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 24, St. James 0
Watertown-Mayer 35, Jordan 7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 35, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8
Rushford-Peterson 28, Chatfield 14
Orono 49, Zimmerman 7
Breckenridge 31, OTC (CO-OP) 8
Breck 29, CASCPHIHCM (CO-OP) 28
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31, Litchfield 28
Nevis 26, Bagley 21
Minneota 57, MACCRAY 0
LSHMNC (CO-OP) 35, Sibley East 14
Albany 28, Milaca 12
Hancock 34, Underwood 6
Pine River-Backus 28, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Northfield 27, New Prague 24
Mounds View 45, East Ridge 12
Hill-Murray 56, South St. Paul 26
BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 31, Academy of Holy Angels 23
Foley 47, Apollo 0
Springfield/Comfrey 75, B O L D 6
Champlin Park 43, Blaine 14
Woodbury 29, Stillwater 15
Wayzata 43, Park 6
Sebeka 51, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Alexandria 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15
Paynesville 35, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6
Glencoe-Silver Lake 34, Rockford 33
Cretin-Derham Hall 48, Tartan 7
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Windom 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 18, RLCCRLF (CO-OP) 13
Anoka 43, Andover 37
Kittson Central/Lancaster 53, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 7
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 44, NF (CO-OP) 13
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917