Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued with plenty of action in Week 2. High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 20
New Ulm Cathedral 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Staples-Motley 34, Roseau 14
Osakis 22, Minnewaska Area 21
Mounds View 35, Roseville 10
Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19
Hibbing 25, North Branch 8
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, West Central Area 14
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Park Rapids 0
Willmar 42, Westonka 0
Cloquet 41, Esko 18
Chanhassen 28, Burnsville 14
Pillager 14, Thief River Falls 8
Camden/FAIR Downtown 42, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6
North Community 16, St. Agnes 8
Big Lake 63, Spectrum 6
Hill-Murray 66, Minneapolis Southwest 21
Hastings 35, Jefferson 7
Fridley 35, St. Anthony Village 7
Tartan 73, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0
PCW (CO-OP) 48, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12
Zimmerman 21, Princeton 13
Brainerd 51, Duluth East 0
Albany 20, Pequot Lakes 19
BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 50, DeLaSalle 0
Spring Lake Park 33, Irondale 16
RR (CO-OP) 50, Apollo 6
St. Thomas Academy 17, Mayo 14
Cook County 28, Kelley 0
Moorhead 42, Woodbury 26
Eagan 12, Prior Lake 7
CFLL (CO-OP) 22, Lourdes 19
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35, Red Wing 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, USCGCA (CO-OP) 22
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 51, Madelia 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 35, Lake Park-Audubon 7
Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Lakeview 14
Winona 53, Columbia Heights 12
TCU (CO-OP) 24, Central 0
Anoka 37, Forest Lake 36
Jackson County Central 25, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Perham 12, East Grand Forks 6
Grand Rapids 19, Bemidji 17
Holy Family Catholic 38, Jordan 9
Hawley 42, Warroad 14
OTC (CO-OP) 28, New York Mills 6
Crosby-Ironton 50, East Central 6
Luverne 56, Sibley East 6
Hermantown 50, Proctor/Maris Academy 8
Underwood 37, Ortonville 6
Dassel-Cokato 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7
Moose Lake/Willow River 13, Barnum 2
Cromwell 15, Sebeka 12
Delano 21, PAHCAMCAWL (CO-OP) 14
BLHS (CO-OP) 20, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Lakeville North 49, Farmington 27
Blooming Prairie 26, Blue Earth 0
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 46, NCEUH (CO-OP) 20
Marshall 49, Rocori 0
Menahga 14, Frazee 12
Deer River 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Rosemount 53, Eastview 13
Caledonia 55, St. Charles 0
Wabasso 62, Cedar Mountain 0
Nicollet 30, Red Rock Central 27
Goodridge/Grygla 32, Fertile-Beltrami 14
Fergus Falls 40, Detroit Lakes 16
Kittson Central/Lancaster 42, Stephen-Argyle Central 15
Chaska 14, Century 7
Northfield 55, Faribault 14
Maple River 39, Medford 20
Grand Meadow 12, Kingsland 0
Mabel-Canton 46, Houston 18
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Lewiston-Altura 14
Hutchinson 26, Becker 20
Mankato West 38, Owatonna 14
Waseca 17, Belle Plaine 13
Braham/Rysdam Academy 14, Pine City 6
Shakopee 32, Lakeville South 14
LCLCMS (CO-OP) 22, Lake City 19
MACCRAY 40, Canby 0
Orono 37, Byron 14
Watertown-Mayer 36, Rockford 15
New Prague 21, St. Francis 13
Melrose 40, Sauk Centre 32
Alden-Conger 28, Lanesboro 22
Upsala/Swanville 52, Benson 7
Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 28, Denfeld 20
International Falls 21, ENRVC (CO-OP) 8
Fosston 30, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14
Mille Lacs co-op [Isle/Onamia] 62, McGregor 14
Southland 22, Fillmore Central 20
Cambridge-Isanti 49, Chisago Lakes Area 14
New Ulm 30, Fairmont/Martin Luther 0
PCSHSP (CO-OP) 25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Stillwater 35, Park 6
Mayer Lutheran 41, Martin County West 14
New London-Spicer 12, Litchfield 9
Chisholm 24, Cherry 22
Blaine 28, Rogers 0
Ogilvie 44, Bertha-Hewitt 12
Holdingford 9, Royalton 8
Pipestone 21, Windom 7
White Bear Lake 28, Coon Rapids 7
Springfield/Comfrey 40, Murray County Central 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, MLMLC (CO-OP) 0
Monticello 22, Alexandria 6
Goodhue 34, Randolph/Fit Academy Charter 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Crookston 0
Breck 34, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0
Pine Island 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7
CASCPHIHCM (CO-OP) 35, PACT Charter 7
Rothsay 22, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Renville County West 6
Albert Lea 42, Austin 6
Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Edgerton 72, GHECT (CO-OP) 14
Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Academy of Holy Angels 14
Kimball 24, Paynesville 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 28, B O L D 6
Border West 46, Hancock 0
Minneota 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Pelican Rapids 25, Barnesville 6
Blackduck 24, South Ridge 6
Waconia 28, Apple Valley 7
Dover-Eyota 20, Chatfield 0
Dawson-Boyd 20, Yellow Medicine East 0
Champlin Park 56, Andover 7
Mankato East 27, John Marshall 14
Win-E-Mac 32, NF (CO-OP) 8
Pine River-Backus 14, Nevis 12
St. Clair/Loyola 24, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21
SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 47, Johnson 14
Redwood Valley 64, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Montevideo 6
Annandale 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Stewartville 21, Totino-Grace 6
Rushford-Peterson 34, Triton 28
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 19, Adrian/Ellsworth 8
Pierz 42, Foley 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Rush City 8
St. Peter 42, Worthington 7
Bagley 55, CLBBONGS (CO-OP) 0
St. James 24, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0
Spring Grove 28, Bethlehem Academy 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 20, LSHMNC (CO-OP) 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917