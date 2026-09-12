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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
The Eden Prairie student section celebrates during a football game.
The Eden Prairie student section celebrates during a football game. | Jeff Lawler

The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued with plenty of action in Week 2. High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 20

New Ulm Cathedral 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Staples-Motley 34, Roseau 14

Osakis 22, Minnewaska Area 21

Mounds View 35, Roseville 10

Elk River 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19

Hibbing 25, North Branch 8

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, West Central Area 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Park Rapids 0

Willmar 42, Westonka 0

Cloquet 41, Esko 18

Chanhassen 28, Burnsville 14

Pillager 14, Thief River Falls 8

Camden/FAIR Downtown 42, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6

North Community 16, St. Agnes 8

Big Lake 63, Spectrum 6

Hill-Murray 66, Minneapolis Southwest 21

Hastings 35, Jefferson 7

Fridley 35, St. Anthony Village 7

Tartan 73, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0

PCW (CO-OP) 48, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12

Zimmerman 21, Princeton 13

Brainerd 51, Duluth East 0

Albany 20, Pequot Lakes 19

BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 50, DeLaSalle 0

Spring Lake Park 33, Irondale 16

RR (CO-OP) 50, Apollo 6

St. Thomas Academy 17, Mayo 14

Cook County 28, Kelley 0

Moorhead 42, Woodbury 26

Eagan 12, Prior Lake 7

CFLL (CO-OP) 22, Lourdes 19

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35, Red Wing 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, USCGCA (CO-OP) 22

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 51, Madelia 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 35, Lake Park-Audubon 7

Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Lakeview 14

Winona 53, Columbia Heights 12

TCU (CO-OP) 24, Central 0

Anoka 37, Forest Lake 36

Jackson County Central 25, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Perham 12, East Grand Forks 6

Grand Rapids 19, Bemidji 17

Holy Family Catholic 38, Jordan 9

Hawley 42, Warroad 14

OTC (CO-OP) 28, New York Mills 6

Crosby-Ironton 50, East Central 6

Luverne 56, Sibley East 6

Hermantown 50, Proctor/Maris Academy 8

Underwood 37, Ortonville 6

Dassel-Cokato 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7

Moose Lake/Willow River 13, Barnum 2

Cromwell 15, Sebeka 12

Delano 21, PAHCAMCAWL (CO-OP) 14

BLHS (CO-OP) 20, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Lakeville North 49, Farmington 27

Blooming Prairie 26, Blue Earth 0

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 46, NCEUH (CO-OP) 20

Marshall 49, Rocori 0

Menahga 14, Frazee 12

Deer River 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Rosemount 53, Eastview 13

Caledonia 55, St. Charles 0

Wabasso 62, Cedar Mountain 0

Nicollet 30, Red Rock Central 27

Goodridge/Grygla 32, Fertile-Beltrami 14

Fergus Falls 40, Detroit Lakes 16

Kittson Central/Lancaster 42, Stephen-Argyle Central 15

Chaska 14, Century 7

Northfield 55, Faribault 14

Maple River 39, Medford 20

Grand Meadow 12, Kingsland 0

Mabel-Canton 46, Houston 18

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Lewiston-Altura 14

Hutchinson 26, Becker 20

Mankato West 38, Owatonna 14

Waseca 17, Belle Plaine 13

Braham/Rysdam Academy 14, Pine City 6

Shakopee 32, Lakeville South 14

LCLCMS (CO-OP) 22, Lake City 19

MACCRAY 40, Canby 0

Orono 37, Byron 14

Watertown-Mayer 36, Rockford 15

New Prague 21, St. Francis 13

Melrose 40, Sauk Centre 32

Alden-Conger 28, Lanesboro 22

Upsala/Swanville 52, Benson 7

Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 28, Denfeld 20

International Falls 21, ENRVC (CO-OP) 8

Fosston 30, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14

Mille Lacs co-op [Isle/Onamia] 62, McGregor 14

Southland 22, Fillmore Central 20

Cambridge-Isanti 49, Chisago Lakes Area 14

New Ulm 30, Fairmont/Martin Luther 0

PCSHSP (CO-OP) 25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Stillwater 35, Park 6

Mayer Lutheran 41, Martin County West 14

New London-Spicer 12, Litchfield 9

Chisholm 24, Cherry 22

Blaine 28, Rogers 0

Ogilvie 44, Bertha-Hewitt 12

Holdingford 9, Royalton 8

Pipestone 21, Windom 7

White Bear Lake 28, Coon Rapids 7

Springfield/Comfrey 40, Murray County Central 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, MLMLC (CO-OP) 0

Monticello 22, Alexandria 6

Goodhue 34, Randolph/Fit Academy Charter 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Crookston 0

Breck 34, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0

Pine Island 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7

CASCPHIHCM (CO-OP) 35, PACT Charter 7

Rothsay 22, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Renville County West 6

Albert Lea 42, Austin 6

Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Edgerton 72, GHECT (CO-OP) 14

Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Academy of Holy Angels 14

Kimball 24, Paynesville 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 28, B O L D 6

Border West 46, Hancock 0

Minneota 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Pelican Rapids 25, Barnesville 6

Blackduck 24, South Ridge 6

Waconia 28, Apple Valley 7

Dover-Eyota 20, Chatfield 0

Dawson-Boyd 20, Yellow Medicine East 0

Champlin Park 56, Andover 7

Mankato East 27, John Marshall 14

Win-E-Mac 32, NF (CO-OP) 8

Pine River-Backus 14, Nevis 12

St. Clair/Loyola 24, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21

SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 47, Johnson 14

Redwood Valley 64, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Montevideo 6

Annandale 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Stewartville 21, Totino-Grace 6

Rushford-Peterson 34, Triton 28

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 19, Adrian/Ellsworth 8

Pierz 42, Foley 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Rush City 8

St. Peter 42, Worthington 7

Bagley 55, CLBBONGS (CO-OP) 0

St. James 24, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0

Spring Grove 28, Bethlehem Academy 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 20, LSHMNC (CO-OP) 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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