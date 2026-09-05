Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 4
South Ridge 14, Verndale 12
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 14, NF (CO-OP) 8
(#18) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Thief River Falls 9
Kennedy 18, Roosevelt 13
Breck 48, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0
Hermantown 48, Denfeld 13
St. Anthony Village 35, Columbia Heights 28
St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 44, North 12
Hibbing 14, Pine City 2
Border West 26, Stephen-Argyle Central 20
Johnson 21, St. Agnes 20
Hill-Murray 49, Chisago Lakes Area 0
Jefferson 20, Washburn 16
Blooming Prairie 44, Lewiston-Altura 18
Lakeview 38, Madelia 0
Dawson-Boyd 42, Murray County Central 21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 28, North Branch 20
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 51, B O L D 13
(#9) Marshall 49, Westonka 14
(#17) Annandale 28, Little Falls 8
TCU (CO-OP) 32, Albert Lea 14
Delano 35, Detroit Lakes 6
Grand Meadow 16, Mabel-Canton 8
Willmar 41, Fergus Falls 3
(#25) Chaska 7, Mayo 3
(#4) Alexandria 9, (#5) Chanhassen 7
Mankato West 31, Mahtomedi 28
Triton 21, (#22) Goodhue 14
Minneapolis Southwest 27, St. Louis Park 3
Caledonia 25, Rushford-Peterson 18
BLHS (CO-OP) 26, Frazee 21
Lanesboro 34, Houston 0
NRHEG 28, St. Clair/Loyola 14
Waseca 41, St. Peter 24
Lake Park-Audubon 28, West Central Area 14
Martin County West 60, Windom 0
Totino-Grace 20, (#13) Rocori 8
Cleveland 39, United South Central 14
Alden-Conger 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Wabasso 63, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
Mille Lacs co-op [Isle/Onamia] 44, Bigfork 14
Pierz 61, Sauk Centre 7
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27, Lake City 20
SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 59, Faribault 21
Fairmont/Martin Luther 34, Worthington 0
Cambridge-Isanti 14, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Deer River 30, Chisholm 0
Kasson-Mantorville 61, St. Paul Central 0
(#11) Monticello 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
Fillmore Central 48, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 28
Hawley 42, Pelican Rapids 6
PACT Charter 13, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0
LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli 28, Spring Grove 7
Breckenridge 35, Benson 22
Albany 38, Litchfield 24
BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 41, Winona 21
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, St. James 6
Watertown-Mayer 37, Milaca 6
Owatonna 37, Mankato East 29
(#24) Stewartville 31, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cherry 28
Aitkin 29, Crosby-Ironton 0
Pine Island 13, Red Wing 6
Dover-Eyota 32, St. Charles 6
(#19) Byron 36, Academy of Holy Angels 0
New Ulm 40, Austin 14
Win-E-Mac 30, Clearbrook-Gonvick 28
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917