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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See final results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Jeff Lawler

The 2026 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - September 4

South Ridge 14, Verndale 12

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 14, NF (CO-OP) 8

(#18) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Thief River Falls 9

Kennedy 18, Roosevelt 13

Breck 48, HHOWL (CO-OP) 0

Hermantown 48, Denfeld 13

St. Anthony Village 35, Columbia Heights 28

St. Cloud Tech/St. John's Prep 44, North 12

Hibbing 14, Pine City 2

Border West 26, Stephen-Argyle Central 20

Johnson 21, St. Agnes 20

Hill-Murray 49, Chisago Lakes Area 0

Jefferson 20, Washburn 16

Blooming Prairie 44, Lewiston-Altura 18

Lakeview 38, Madelia 0

Dawson-Boyd 42, Murray County Central 21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Two Harbors/Marshall/Kelley 28, North Branch 20

Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Sleepy Eye/St. Mary's 51, B O L D 13

(#9) Marshall 49, Westonka 14

(#17) Annandale 28, Little Falls 8

TCU (CO-OP) 32, Albert Lea 14

Delano 35, Detroit Lakes 6

Grand Meadow 16, Mabel-Canton 8

Willmar 41, Fergus Falls 3

(#25) Chaska 7, Mayo 3

(#4) Alexandria 9, (#5) Chanhassen 7

Mankato West 31, Mahtomedi 28

Triton 21, (#22) Goodhue 14

Minneapolis Southwest 27, St. Louis Park 3

Caledonia 25, Rushford-Peterson 18

BLHS (CO-OP) 26, Frazee 21

Lanesboro 34, Houston 0

NRHEG 28, St. Clair/Loyola 14

Waseca 41, St. Peter 24

Lake Park-Audubon 28, West Central Area 14

Martin County West 60, Windom 0

Totino-Grace 20, (#13) Rocori 8

Cleveland 39, United South Central 14

Alden-Conger 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Wabasso 63, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Mille Lacs co-op [Isle/Onamia] 44, Bigfork 14

Pierz 61, Sauk Centre 7

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27, Lake City 20

SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 59, Faribault 21

Fairmont/Martin Luther 34, Worthington 0

Cambridge-Isanti 14, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Deer River 30, Chisholm 0

Kasson-Mantorville 61, St. Paul Central 0

(#11) Monticello 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21

Fillmore Central 48, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 28

Hawley 42, Pelican Rapids 6

PACT Charter 13, TCAGR (CO-OP) 0

LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli 28, Spring Grove 7

Breckenridge 35, Benson 22

Albany 38, Litchfield 24

BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 41, Winona 21

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, St. James 6

Watertown-Mayer 37, Milaca 6

Owatonna 37, Mankato East 29

(#24) Stewartville 31, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cherry 28

Aitkin 29, Crosby-Ironton 0

Pine Island 13, Red Wing 6

Dover-Eyota 32, St. Charles 6

(#19) Byron 36, Academy of Holy Angels 0

New Ulm 40, Austin 14

Win-E-Mac 30, Clearbrook-Gonvick 28

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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