Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 3-4
See final scores from the opening weekend of MSHSL actions
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season kicks off on Thursday, and you can follow the action throughout the week with our Minnesota high school football scoreboard.
There are a handful of top games to open the season. Centennial, No. 8, hosts No. 11 Rosemount, No. 10 St. Thomas Academy plays No. 19 Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 13 Forest Lake plays No. 22 Prior Lake, No. 14 Chanhassen plays No. 23 Alexandria and No. 7 Champlin Park plays No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville.
Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 3-5
Thursday, September 3 Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
Friday, September 4 Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917