Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — September 3
The first day of the 2026 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School On SI has final scores from Thursday's action.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — September 3
Pillager 37, Warroad 20
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Apple Valley 28, Rochester John Marshall 14
Barnesville 34, Roseau 24
Big Lake 54, DeLaSalle 12
Cromwell-Wright 58, Littlefork-Big Falls 20
East Grand Forks 31, Staples-Motley 6
Eastview 34, Farmington 11
Edina 35, Hopkins 14
Elk River 44, Bemidji 20
Esko 19, Pequot Lakes 13
Menahga 42, Maple Lake 12
Brooklyn Center 2, Minneapolis South 0
International Falls 0, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
Mora 50, Proctor 0
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Ortonville 26
Irondale 28, Park Center 6
Moorhead 48, Rogers 30
Simley 42, Minneapolis North 6
St. Francis 25, Robbinsdale Cooper 14
St. Paul Como Park 12, Concordia Academy 6
St. Paul Highland Park 42, Richfield 7
Cretin-Derham Hall 15, St. Thomas Academy 7
Zimmerman 21, Providence Academy 0
Cook County 2, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Red Lake County 42, Pine River-Backus 6
Rochester Century 0, Tartan 0
Bagley 22, Ada-Borup-West 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Adrian/Ellsworth 6
Wayzata 37, Andover 26
Eden Prairie 36, Anoka 14
Orono 35, Becker 28
Blackduck 28, Bertha-Hewitt 15
Luverne 41, Blue Earth 0
Brainerd 38, Buffalo 32
Centennial 20, Rosemount 0
Coon Rapids 48, Osseo 12
Dassel-Cokato 27, Rockford 13
Braham 52, East Central 6
Minnetonka 14, East Ridge 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 14
Edgerton 60, Cedar Mountain 14
Foley 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Holy Family 17, New London-Spicer 7
Jackson County Central 43, Maple River 22
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27, Jordan 7
Paynesville 41, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Lac qui Parle Valley 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6
Fertile-Beltrami 20, Lake of the Woods 0
Blaine 30, Lakeville North 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, MACCRAY 16
Maple Grove 15, Stillwater 0
Minneota 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
Minnewaska 24, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 15
Lakeville South 28, Mounds View 21
Hastings 38, New Prague 12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33, New York Mills 0
Nicollet 26, Renville County West 20
Fosston 40, NCE/UH 18
Sebeka 62, Northome/Kelliher 18
Belle Plaine 43, Norwood Young America 7
Osakis 30, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Park Christian 33, Polk County West 6
White Bear Lake 48, Park of Cottage Grove 28
Redwood Valley 49, Pipestone 12
Hutchinson 35, Princeton 14
Forest Lake 32, Prior Lake 8
New Ulm Cathedral 47, Red Rock Central 6
Robbinsdale Armstrong 33, Burnsville 7
Chatfield 24, Rochester Lourdes 7
Royalton 32, Kimball 26
Rush City 26, Mesabi East 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34, Yellow Medicine East 0
Shakopee 9, Eagan 7
Mayer Lutheran 38, Sibley East 0
South St. Paul 27, Minneapolis Camden 24
Two Rivers 28, Spring Lake Park 22
Springfield 80, Canby 19
Champlin Park 35, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Waconia 35, Northfield 14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20, Southland 8
Woodbury 21, Roseville 0
GHEC/Truman 42, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Fridley 56, Spectrum 0
Holdingford 7, St. Cloud Cathedral 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917