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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — September 3

See final scores from the first day of the 2026 Minnesota high school football season
Jack Butler|
Lakeville South High School
Lakeville South High School | Jeff Lawler

The first day of the 2026 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School On SI has final scores from Thursday's action.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — September 3

Pillager 37, Warroad 20

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Apple Valley 28, Rochester John Marshall 14

Barnesville 34, Roseau 24

Big Lake 54, DeLaSalle 12

Cromwell-Wright 58, Littlefork-Big Falls 20

East Grand Forks 31, Staples-Motley 6

Eastview 34, Farmington 11

Edina 35, Hopkins 14

Elk River 44, Bemidji 20

Esko 19, Pequot Lakes 13

Menahga 42, Maple Lake 12

Brooklyn Center 2, Minneapolis South 0

International Falls 0, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Mora 50, Proctor 0

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Ortonville 26

Irondale 28, Park Center 6

Moorhead 48, Rogers 30

Simley 42, Minneapolis North 6

St. Francis 25, Robbinsdale Cooper 14

St. Paul Como Park 12, Concordia Academy 6

St. Paul Highland Park 42, Richfield 7

Cretin-Derham Hall 15, St. Thomas Academy 7

Zimmerman 21, Providence Academy 0

Cook County 2, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

Red Lake County 42, Pine River-Backus 6

Rochester Century 0, Tartan 0

Bagley 22, Ada-Borup-West 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Adrian/Ellsworth 6

Wayzata 37, Andover 26

Eden Prairie 36, Anoka 14

Orono 35, Becker 28

Blackduck 28, Bertha-Hewitt 15

Luverne 41, Blue Earth 0

Brainerd 38, Buffalo 32

Centennial 20, Rosemount 0

Coon Rapids 48, Osseo 12

Dassel-Cokato 27, Rockford 13

Braham 52, East Central 6

Minnetonka 14, East Ridge 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 14

Edgerton 60, Cedar Mountain 14

Foley 52, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Holy Family 17, New London-Spicer 7

Jackson County Central 43, Maple River 22

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27, Jordan 7

Paynesville 41, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Lac qui Parle Valley 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6

Fertile-Beltrami 20, Lake of the Woods 0

Blaine 30, Lakeville North 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, MACCRAY 16

Maple Grove 15, Stillwater 0

Minneota 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

Minnewaska 24, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 15

Lakeville South 28, Mounds View 21

Hastings 38, New Prague 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33, New York Mills 0

Nicollet 26, Renville County West 20

Fosston 40, NCE/UH 18

Sebeka 62, Northome/Kelliher 18

Belle Plaine 43, Norwood Young America 7

Osakis 30, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Park Christian 33, Polk County West 6

White Bear Lake 48, Park of Cottage Grove 28

Redwood Valley 49, Pipestone 12

Hutchinson 35, Princeton 14

Forest Lake 32, Prior Lake 8

New Ulm Cathedral 47, Red Rock Central 6

Robbinsdale Armstrong 33, Burnsville 7

Chatfield 24, Rochester Lourdes 7

Royalton 32, Kimball 26

Rush City 26, Mesabi East 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 34, Yellow Medicine East 0

Shakopee 9, Eagan 7

Mayer Lutheran 38, Sibley East 0

South St. Paul 27, Minneapolis Camden 24

Two Rivers 28, Spring Lake Park 22

Springfield 80, Canby 19

Champlin Park 35, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Waconia 35, Northfield 14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20, Southland 8

Woodbury 21, Roseville 0

GHEC/Truman 42, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Fridley 56, Spectrum 0

Holdingford 7, St. Cloud Cathedral 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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