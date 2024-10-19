Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (10/19/2024)
The Minnesota high school football regular season is over, and we've got a clear look at the top team in the state.
The No. 1 Maple Grove Crimson (8-0) defeated the No. 2 Minnetonka Skippers (6-2) on Wednesday to remain undefeated. Moorhead enters the playoffs as the top Class 5A team at 8-0.
The 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs begin on Tuesday, October 22.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings
1. Maple Grove (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Burnsville (0-8)
Ranking rationale: The Crimson won one of the state’s more anticipated matchups of 2024. They spotted then-No. 2 Minnetonka (6-2) the first 14 points before turning the tide for a 31-21 victory. Maple Grove scored three straight touchdowns to lead 21-14 after three quarters. Minnetonka tied it back up in the fourth before a fumble return touchdown by Bo Draheim put Maple Grove back up for good. Kaden Harney to Dylan Vokal was a dynamic combo, linking up for three touchdown passes, including one for 43 yards.
A lot of the Crimson’s wins came against teams that have fallen in the rankings, like Anoka (5-3) and Blaine (5-3), or Centennial (4-4), which has fallen out completely. Picking up a double-digit victory over a battle-tested Minnetonka team solidifies head coach Adam Spurrell’s squad as the team to beat heading into the postseason.
2. Minnetonka (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Despite the loss last week to No. 1 Maple Grove (8-0), the Skippers hang on to their No. 2 spot given their head-to-head win vs. No. 3 Shakopee (7-1) and a stronger strength of schedule than Lakeville North (7-1) at No. 6.
Minnetonka looked poised to take over the No. 1 spot for a while against Maple Grove. The host Skippers got out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before things went awry. The Crimson responded with three straight touchdowns. Minnetonka’s defense didn’t let Maple Grove find the end zone the rest of the night, but a fumble return touchdown helped the Crimson pull out a 31-21 win.
3. Shakopee (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Eastview (2-6)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers remain at No. 3 thanks to a solid 29-20 win at previous No. 18 Blaine (5-3). They did not climb past Minnetonka at No. 2 given a head-to-head loss (albeit in a tight game on the road), but they’re still the best of the two one-loss Class 6A teams (along with No. 6 Lakeville North).
Shakopee got out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter against Blaine and never trailed all day, but the Bengals pulled within two in the third quarter before the visitors went up three scores in the fourth. Zach Docteur and Emmanuel Taye each ran for two touchdowns.
Head coach Ray Betton has the team that is capable of winning the school’s first football state title.
4. Moorhead (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Sartell (1-7) at Brainerd (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds capped a perfect regular season with a resounding 49-14 home win against Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-4). It was 21-0 after a quarter thanks to a pair of Jett Feeney touchdown passes followed by a 77-yard fumble return touchdown.
Lighting up the scoreboard is nothing new for this team, which leads Class 5A with 49.4 points per game. The only time Moorhead was challenged all season was in a 36-34 win two weeks ago at Alexandria (6-2) in a battle of two undefeated teams at the time. The win has lost a bit of luster after Alexandria fell again by 10 at current No. 8 Elk River (7-1), but the Spuds have passed every test thrown at them so far with flying colors.
5. Edina (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. White Bear Lake (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The top five remains the same as Edina was one of several ranked 6A teams to be gifted a layup game in Week 8. The Hornets demolished Hopkins (3-5), 56-0. It was Edina’s first shutout of the season and fourth win by three touchdowns or more. Mason West finished 12-for-13 passing for 254 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Meyer Swinney caught four passes for four touchdowns and 110 yards.
The Hornets did well against a tough schedule this season. Their only losses were competitive ones to current No. 2 Minnetonka (6-2) and No. 3 Shakopee (7-1). They beat currently ranked No. 9 Eden Prairie (5-3), No. 12 Eagan (5-3), No. 14 Prior Lake (4-4) and No. 17 Wayzata (4-4) by a combined 75 points.
6. Lakeville North (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Hopkins (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North is tied for the second best record in Class 6A. The Panthers had a great season, but they somehow managed to avoid playing any team that finished in this week’s top 10. Their best win comes down to either a 35-31 victory at current No. 13 Lakeville South (5-3) or 36-33 vs. current No. 12 Eagan (5-3). By the same token, North still hasn’t had the chance to see what it can do against some of the top dogs.
The Panthers closed the regular season with a 42-0 win at Burnsville (0-8). The final score was reached by halftime before the visitors eased off. Riley Grossman completed 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ayden Forsgren had six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathon Parris rushed 13 times for 97 yards and two scores.
7. Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Minneapolis Southwest (1-7) at St. Louis Park (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Armstrong did not join an arena football league, though it does score like a team playing on a 50-yard field. The Falcons ended the regular season averaging 43 points per game after winning a 57-56 double overtime barnburner at previous No. 8 Andover (6-2). Kevon Johnson had the night of his life, rushing 34 times for 309 yards and five touchdowns. His final trip to the end zone tied it in the second overtime and an ensuing extra point by Noah Miller allowed the Falcons to walk off with the win. Armstrong led or was tied for much of the night until Andover tied it with two minutes left in regulation.
This was a signature win for Armstrong, which also impressed with a road win in Week 3 against rival Robbinsdale Cooper (7-1). The Falcons also beat perennial state tournament teams like St. Thomas Academy (5-3) and Mahtomedi (2-5).
8. Elk River (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Cambridge-Isanti (0-8) at St. Francis (2-6)
Ranking rationale: The Elks are peaking at the right time. After a disappointing Week 4 loss vs. Andover (6-2), Elk River rolled three straight opponents before taking down the team that looked like the top dog in Class 5A through six weeks, Alexandria (6-2). The Elks prevailed at home, 44-34.
After Alexandria went up 7-0 in the first quarter, Elk River responded with 22 straight and took a 38-14 advantage into the half. It was a fun clash of styles as Alexandria passed 37 times (with 29 rushes) compared to 52 rushes and no passes for Elk River. Carsyn Kleffman led with 12 rushes for 151 yards and a touchdown to go with nine carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Brecken Keoraj. Keoraj also had an interception. Kleffman co-led with nine tackles.
9. Eden Prairie (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Woodbury (2-6)
Ranking rationale: After an uncharacteristic 2-3 start to the season, Eden Prairie enters the playoffs on a three-game win streak. The Eagles are coming off a 42-13 demolition of Woodbury (2-6). It was 42-0 in the third quarter before the Royals got on the scoreboard.
Elijah Rumph led Eden Prairie’s ground game with four rushing touchdowns, including one from 32 yards and another from 34. The Eagles do not have a bad loss with two coming against the top 10 and another in the top 20. They have a signature win in Week 6 vs. current No. 2 Minnetonka (6-2).
10. Forest Lake (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo (5-3)
Ranking rationale: The Rangers enter the top 10 for the first time in 2024. They won their last five games of the regular season, concluding with a 42-7 win at Roseville (3-5). Mack Jurkovich led a proficient ground game with 10 rushes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Connor Johnson finished 4-for-6 passing for 92 yards
Forest Lake’s defense has been salty. It hasn’t allowed a non-garbage time touchdown in the last three weeks. The highlight in that stretch was a 7-0 win against an Eagan (5-3) team ranked in the top 10 at the time.
11. Andover (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Duluth East (2-6) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Andover dips a few spots this week after a tough 57-56 double overtime loss vs. current No. 7 Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0). The Huskies kept battling throughout the night, grabbing two different one-touchdown leads in the third quarter and tying it up with 2:05 to go in regulation. The Huskies went up six in double overtime but failed on a 2-point try, opening the door for the Falcons to walk off with a touchdown and extra point.
Andover has played about as tough of a Class 5A schedule as they come. It has a high-quality win over current No. 8 Elk River (7-1) with its other loss coming by a touchdown to St. Thomas Academy (5-3) in Week 1.
12. Eagan (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Osseo (2-6)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats have played their share of nail-biters in 2024, so it had to feel good to let loose in a 34-7 home win over Eastview (2-6). Eagan established a 34-0 halftime lead before getting its starters some rest for the upcoming playoffs.
The Wildcats’ defense has been menacing lately, allowing just one touchdown each over the last two games. The Lightning were held to 24 rushes for 37 yards and threw two interceptions.
All three of Eagan’s losses have been to top-10 teams and it has top-20 wins over Farmington (5-3) and Lakeville South (5-3).
13. Lakeville South (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. No. 17 Wayzata (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars overcame a stern test by a pesky Champlin Park (3-5) squad, winning 20-13 in Lakeville. Lakeville South never trailed but was tied twice. The defense held the Rebels to 108 yards and came up with two interceptions. Bo Bokman led with 19 rushes for 94 yards and a touchdown. His 1-yard plunge into the end zone with 3:21 proved to be the game-winner.
You know South is rolling as a program when a 5-3 season feels subpar. The Cougars got off to a rocky start at 1-3, but the losses were by a combined nine points all to top-20 teams with two games on the road.
14. Prior Lake (4-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Oct. 25 at No. 19 Farmington (5-3)
Ranking rationale: This is a squad that’s the epitome of being better than its record. Prior Lake overcame a 1-4 start with losses all to highly-ranked opponents to win its last three games by a combined 96-25 margin. A 21-7 win at a top-20 Wayzata (4-4) squad was the highlight. A season-opening win at a Forest Lake (6-2) team that’s now in the top 10 has aged like fine wine.
The Lakers capped the regular season with a 23-0 victory vs. Buffalo (5-3). Levi Eiter led with two rushing touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to go up three touchdowns in the third quarter.
15. Owatonna (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Rochester Century (0-8) at New Prague (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Owatonna has a case to be in the top 10, but having played a mostly different schedule than its fellow Class 5A heavyweights, it’s hard to compare. The Huskies can hang their hat on wins against Mankato West (5-3) and Chanhassen (5-3), but both came at home in the first half of the season against powers in the midst of rebuilds.
The Huskies should have no trouble getting through their section playoffs as they won by 10 a couple weeks ago at the No. 2 seed, Rochester John Marshall (6-2). The other three teams in Section 1-5A are a combined 5-19. Then, we’ll get the chance to see Owatonna take on one of the contenders.
The Huskies defense has been legit all season, including in last week’s 35-7 home win over Apple Valley (2-6). The Eagles didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and were blanked 21-0 at halftime. Tristan Graham ran 22 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Theis was an efficient 10-for-17 for 99 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Blake Davison led with 11 tackles and Nolan Ginskey hauled in two interceptions.
16. Alexandria (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of St. Cloud Tech (2-6) at Bemidji (6-2)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria is still good enough to potentially win its first state title in 50 years, but the Cardinals have taken a couple steps back after a 6-0 start. They fell in a shootout to Class 5A-No. 1 Moorhead (8-0), 36-34, a couple weeks ago and were unable to complete a comeback in a 44-34 loss at Power 25 No. 8 Elk River (7-1). Chase Thompson did his best to counter the Elks’ ground attack with an aerial assault. He finished 26-for-37 for 291 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also leaned on Brody Berg, who ran 26 times for 166 yards and two scores.
The Cardinals drew first blood but found themselves down 38-14 at the half. They pulled within 11 early in the fourth quarter but could not get the stops needed to keep the momentum rolling.
17. Wayzata (4-4)
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next game: Oct. 25 at No. 13 Lakeville South (5-3)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata is a team that has the potential to do what its Metro West district mate Edina did last year and make a surprise run to the Prep Bowl. The Trojans started the year strong with a win over then-top 10 Lakeville South (5-3) and added two more ranked wins along the way. It’s been a nice turnaround after a 2-6 season in 2023. The highlight in 2024 was a victory at current No. 9 Eden Prairie (5-3).
Wayzata closed the regular season with a 30-28 win at previous No. 12 Anoka (5-3). The Trojans overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit, as well as a 22-15 disadvantage in the third quarter. The defense struggled at times against a talented quarterback in Peyton Podany, but it held serve on a pivotal 2-point conversion attempt that would’ve tied the game at 30 with 8:20 to go.
18. Anoka (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Roseville (3-5)
Ranking rationale: It was a season of ups and downs for the Tornadoes, so it was fitting that their regular season finale fit the bill. They held a lead three different times before ultimately succumbing to visiting Wayzata (4-4), 30-28 at Goodrich Field. Peyton Podany had a nice game, going 12-for-16 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He found Trey Borchers for a 65-yard touchdown with 8:05 left in the game to set up a 2-point conversion attempt that failed.
Anoka’s resume is bolstered by a win vs. current No. 19 Blaine (5-3), as well as a shutout at defending Class 6A champ, Centennial (4-4). Two of its losses are by a combined five points with the other coming at No. 1 Maple Grove (8-0).
19. Farmington (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. No. 14 Prior Lake (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers earned their largest margin of victory of the season with a 48-6 win at Coon Rapids (0-8). Jonah Ask finished with a crisp stat line of 11-for-13 passing for 216 yards, a touchdown and no giveaways. He also ran in two touchdowns. Layne Johnson added 15 rushes for 98 yards and an end zone trip. Brock Wyandt had four grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Farmington’s 28-26 win vs. Mounds View didn’t make big waves when it happened in Week 1, but the Tigers can now claim they beat one of the four top seeds in the Class 6A playoffs. They also pushed another top seed, Lakeville North (7-1) in a seven-point loss.
20. Mounds View (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Coon Rapids (0-8)
Ranking rationale: Mounds View finished atop Section 4 to earn the top seed in its quadrant for the Class 6A playoffs. The Mustangs have had a great season and could make the case to be closer to the top 10 in the logjam that exists in the middle of the Power 25.
Their shining moment came in Week 3 with a 31-7 win vs. Forest Lake (6-2), which has risen to No. 10 and hasn’t lost a game since then. Mounds View battled back from a 2-2 start to win its last four, including a 35-14 drubbing at East Ridge (5-3), which now sits below Mounds View at No. 21. The Mustangs capped the regular season with a 37-0 rout of St. Michael-Albertville (3-5). Mitchell Olson rushed 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Sampson completed 9 of 10 passes for 67 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions to go with eight carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.
21. East Ridge (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Champlin Park (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors narrowly avoided a letdown. Less than a week after one of the biggest upsets of the season, a 41-17 win at then-undefeated Lakeville North (7-1), East Ridge escaped with a 21-14 win vs. Rochester Mayo (2-6). A 3-yard touchdown run by Cael Viesselman with 1:29 left in the game broke the 14-14 tie. Cedric Tomes finished 10-for-13 passing for 129 yards, a touchdown and one interception to go with 17 rushes for 81 yards. Jackson Meyer led with 14 tackles and had one of three team sacks.
Two of East Ridge’s losses came to ranked foes and the other to a Stillwater (4-4) team that’s spent plenty of time in the Power 25 and was in consideration this week.
22. Blaine (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Oct. 25 vs. Rosemount (1-7)
Ranking rationale: One of Blaine’s best performances of the season just came in defeat. The Bengals pushed No. 3 Shakopee (7-1), falling 29-20 at home. After trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Blaine was a failed 2-point conversion away from knotting things up in the third. The Sabers pulled away from there. Blaine was led by do-it-all quarterback Sam Shaughnessy, who rushed 26 times for 148 yards and finished 9-for-20 passing for 107 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
The Bengals drop a few spots this week given they finished the regular season without a win against this week’s Power 25. They do not have a bad loss and have a blowout win over St. Michael-Albertville (3-5), as well as double-digit victory against defending Class 6A champ, Centennial (4-4).
23. Becker (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Little Falls (2-6) at Detroit Lakes (5-3)
Ranking rationale: Becker looks like the class of Class 4A, though Totino-Grace is nipping on the Bulldogs’ heels. Becker capped a perfect regular season with a 54-0 drubbing of Chisago Lakes (3-5). This was its third shutout of the season and has held every team to 14 points or fewer. Tristan Kowalkowski finished 9-for-13 passing for 224 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Bulldogs rushed 32 times for 262 yards and seven touchdowns led by 12 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns by Landon Kujawa, who also led with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Carter Reckelberg made the most of his one reception, taking it 88 yards for a touchdown.
Becker has played a tough schedule for its class and perhaps was overdue to leapfrog Stewartville in the Power 25.
24. Stewartville (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next game: Oct. 22 vs. Red Wing (0-8)
Ranking rationale: The Stewie train keeps on chugging. The Tigers recorded their third straight shutout, winning 50-0 at Rochester Lourdes (2-5). Vince Wellik completed 12 of 15 passes for 210 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Eight different rushers combined for 31 attempts for 225 yards and three scores led by Dylan Scanlan’s 10 carries for 82 yards and two scores.
Stewartville hasn’t been tested all season, facing predominantly its fellow Class 3A competition. Its closest game was a 24-6 win vs. Waseca (7-1). The Tigers average 45.9 points to rank second in the class and allow a class-leading 2.4 per game.
25. Totino-Grace (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next game: Oct. 26 vs. winner of Fridley (3-5) at Minneapolis Camden (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace hasn’t been quite as dominant as Becker, but the Eagles still look like a team that could be a threat for the Class 4A title. Once competing as a 6A school, the drop down has been a nice fit.
T-G closed the regular season with a 41-21 win at Willmar (1-7). It wasn’t as close as the score would indicate as the Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the final minute. Syl Berg scored three touchdowns and Marquel Keten added two, including a 69-yarder. T-G doesn’t have a ranked victory, but it beat a team in Orono that would have been had it won.
Lastly, a shoutout goes to a few more teams in consideration for a Power 25 spot like unbeaten Class 5A squad Two Rivers (8-0), as well as a one-loss 5A team in Robbinsdale Cooper whose only loss came to current No. 7 Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0). Princeton also ran the table and will be a tough out in the 4A playoffs.
