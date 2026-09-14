Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 2.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

No. 1 Moorhead (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. No. 7 Minnetonka (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Spuds have already scored 90 points through two games. They stayed unbeaten with a 42-26 win vs. No. 25 Woodbury (1-1). Woodbury tied it at 14 in the first half, but it was all Moorhead after with three straight touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Jett Feeney finished 15-for-20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Taye Reich had 12 carries for 177 yards and three total touchdowns. Zak Walker had an 88-yard kick return touchdown.

No. 2 Shakopee (2-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Stillwater (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee looked sluggish in its 9-7 Week 1 win vs. Eagan (1-1). That win looks better as Eagan’s up to No. 21 upon its win vs. preseason top 25 team Prior Lake (0-2). The Sabers look a lot better, too.

They walloped previous No. 6 Lakeville South (1-1) 32-14 in Lakeville. South scored the opening touchdown in the first quarter before Shakopee rattled off 17 points before halftime. The Cougars got back within three before the Sabers slammed the door.

Shakopee’s defense is the real deal with just two touchdowns allowed all season and a safety against South. One of South’s touchdowns was a fumble return. Blake Loughlin ran for two touchdowns, as well.

No. 3 Champlin Park (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at No. 4 Centennial (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park wasn’t looking ahead to a big matchup this week (2-0). The Rebels took care of business with a 56-7 win vs. Andover (0-2). It was 7-7 early and just 14-7 after one quarter after one quarter before Champlin Park rattled off three touchdowns before halftime. Miles Felton rushed for two touchdowns and Urias Quiah housed a 40-yard touchdown on a blocked punt.

No. 4 Centennial (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. No. 3 Champlin Park (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars have yet to allow a touchdown in 2026. They stayed undefeated after a 63-0 romp at Osseo (0-2). Edwin Ekah’s five carries for 136 yards and a touchdown led a Centennial rushing attack that totaled 32 carries for 411 yards (12.8 ypc) and seven touchdowns. Carter Hemming also caught a 46-yard touchdown. Wesley Kukkonen had an interception.

No. 5 Eden Prairie (2-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at No. 15 Edina (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie moves up this week with a 21-14 win vs. previous No. 7 Maple Grove (1-1). The Eagles had a shutout going into the fourth quarter and led by two scores, but they needed a long touchdown pass from Mason Hemmesch to Phillip Moita with 2:07 to go to seal it. Eden Prairie was dominant against the run, holding the Crimson to 19 rushes for 25 yards. It surrendered 238 passing yards but snagged three interceptions.

No. 6 Wayzata (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-2)

Ranking rationale: The Trojans shoot up the ranking after steamrolling defending Class 6A champ and previous No. 9 Edina (1-1), 38-14 in Plymouth. Wayzata broke out for four second-quarter touchdowns after both teams were scoreless in the first to lead 28-7 at the half.

The Hornets were limited to 85 rushing yards on 29 carries and their passers completed less than 50 percent of their passes. Thor Soukup ran for two touchdowns and threw another. Weston Moeller caught a touchdown and threw another on a trick play. Max Beeninga had two interceptions. The Derrin Lamker era is off to a roaring start.

No. 7 Minnetonka (2-0)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at No. 1 Moorhead (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The good news is Minnetonka has allowed just one touchdown all season. The not so good news is the Skippers have only scored three. Fortunately, the blue and white clad bunch is still undefeated after scraping out a 7-0 win vs. a St. Michael-Albertville (0-2) that was coming off a 30-0 drubbing vs. No. 3 Champlin Park (2-0).

Parker Running ran in a 17-yard touchdown late in the first half. Minnetonka won the yardage battle 232-207. After throwing two picks in Week 1, Caden Gutzmer had none and went 10-for-16 for 135 yards. He’ll need to be efficient like that if Tonka is going to keep up with Moorhead’s high-flying offense this week.

No. 8 Maple Grove (1-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Mounds View (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Things looked bleak for the Crimson trailing 14-0 through three quarters. Maple Grove rallied to knot it up, only to have its heart ripped out on a long touchdown pass for the Eagles with just over two minutes remaining. Graham Greseth shook off a tough game with three interceptions to throw two late touchdowns and finish with 238 yards. Briggs Tarnowski was his top target with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 9 Lakeville South (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Lakeville North (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Losing to No. 2 Shakopee (2-0) is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Cougars drop a few spots for getting blown out, 32-14. They led 7-0 after one quarter thanks to a Gavin Stuart fumble return touchdown. Griffen Dean broke a 54-yarder to pull Lakeville South within three early in the second half, but a stout Saber defense stood tall from that point on.

No. 10 Elk River (2-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at St. Francis (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Elk River had no issues at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-2), winning 44-19 on the road. The Elks were never threatened and allowed the Storm to score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Carsyn Kleffman ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Quarterback Jackson Davis added six carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.

No. 11 Blaine (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at No. 18 Anoka (1-1)

Ranking rationale: The Bengals rolled 28-0 vs. Rogers (0-2) for their second straight shutout. Blaine got up 21-0 at the half before letting the air out of the balloon. The Royals were held to 48 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Quarterback Jameson Niska led Blaine with a 6-for-12 passing night for 150 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran 20 times for 76 yards. Derrick Obwaya added seven carries for 99 yards and a TD.

No. 12 Orono (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Big Lake (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Orono made one of the big statements of Week 2. The Spartans trounced visiting and previous No. 15 Byron (1-1) 37-14. After the Bears opened the scoring with an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown, it was all Orono. Hudson Hirt ran 21 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Finn Dyvik completed 8 of 1 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown while running for another.

No. 13 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (1-1)

Ranking rationale: The Raiders earned a 2-0 forfeit victory at St. Paul Central (0-2). A little rest may not be a bad thing coming off a grueling 15-7 victory vs. preseason No. 10 St. Thomas Academy in the season opener.

No. 14 Monticello (2-0)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Cambridge-Isanti (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Monticello took down previous No. 17 Alexandria (1-1), which was coming off of a big win against a top-25 Chanhassen (1-1) squad. The Magic led wire-to-wire and used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away. Cale Holthaus ran 23 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals were rebuffed to the tune of 63 passing yards on 41.1 percent passing, 17 rushing yards on 18 carries and no touchdowns.

No. 15 Edina (1-1)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Eden Prairie (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Edina looked like it was in for a defensive battle at Wayzata (2-0). The two rivals were scoreless through 12 minutes before the wheels came off. The Trojans rattled off four straight touchdowns in the second quarter to take command in a 38-14 win. They’re up to No. 6 this week. Jason Solberg Jr. led with 16 rushes for 98 yards. Brady Olin threw for 166 yards and a touchdown.

No. 16 Marshall (2-0)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Willmar (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers scored 49 points for the second straight week and absolutely throttled a proud ROCORI (0-2) program, 49-0 in Marshall. Marshall got up 35-0 at halftime. Cannon Craigmile threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Five Tigers ran for 25-plus yards and one touchdown, led by Tyler Kraft’s seven carries for 58 yards.

No. 17 Two Rivers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Apple Valley (1-1)

Ranking rationale: The Warriors avoided a letdown after its big Week 1 win at preseason No. 9 Spring Lake Park (1-1) by coming away with a 21-14 win vs. Simley (1-1). Two Rivers broke a scoreless game after the first quarter by scoring two touchdowns before halftime. Nino Mancha led with 126 rushing yards. His 18-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter helped his team go up two scores before the Spartans scored a late TD of their own.

No. 18 Anoka (1-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. No. 11 Blaine (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Anoka hung tough with top-10 Eden Prairie (2-0) for a good chunk of the game in Week 1. The Tornadoes took lessons from that one and applied them in a 37-36 upset at previous No. 10 Forest Lake (1-1) for their first win since 2023.

A 2-yard touchdown rush by Brody Rush with seven seconds left in regulation set the stage for Blake Sieben to hit Darren Nyanyuki for the game-winning 2-point conversion. Props to head coach Bo Wasurick for going for the gusto. Rush ran for three touchdowns and caught another. Sieben threw two.

No. 19 Forest Lake (1-1)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Park of Cottage Grove (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Forest Lake lost a see-saw battle vs. upstart and new No. 18 Anoka (1-1), 37-36 at home. The Rangers admirably fought back from a 21-8 deficit in the second quarter and a 29-28 deficit late in the third. A 34-yard touchdown pass from Alex Sanchez to Mika Sauvageau with 1:48 to go looked to be the game-winner. The Tornadoes stormed back to score with seven seconds left and got the clutch 2-point conversion.

No. 20 Chanhassen (1-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Waconia (2-0)

Ranking rationale: After a hard-fought 9-7 loss at preseason top-25 Alexandria (1-1) in the season opener, Chanhassen got to let out some frustration in Week 2. The Storm went on the road and doubled up Burnsville (0-2), 28-14.

No. 21 Eagan (1-1)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Eastview (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Eagan’s defense has allowed just 16 points through two games. After coming up just shy in a 9-7 loss in Week 1 at No. 2 Shakopee (2-0), the Wildcats won 12-7 at home vs. preseason No. 22 Prior Lake (0-2). Eagan went up 12-0 in the first quarter thanks to a pair of Nick Matzek touchdowns.

No. 22 Rosemount (1-1)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s game: Sept. 18 at Prior Lake (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount got off the mat from a disappointing 20-point blowout at top-10 Centennial (2-0) by routing Eastview (1-1) 53-13 at home. Jaidon Jackson starred with 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Rosemount got up 19-0 to start. Eastview quickly scored two touchdowns to get within six before the Irish ended on a 34-0 run.

No. 23 East Ridge (1-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Roseville (0-2)

Ranking rationale: East Ridge nearly jumped into the top 25 after giving preseason No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0) a run for its money in a Week 1 14-7 loss. The Raptors break through after a commanding 49-14 win at Hopkins (0-2).

They led 29-0 before the Royals found the scoreboard. Ethan Laboy led with 23 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown. Three East Ridge passers combined to go 4-for-4 for 162 yards and a touchdown.

No. 24 Kasson-Mantorville (2-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Stewartville (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The reigning Class 4A runner up makes its 2026 debut in the top 25. The KoMets have had no issues in the first two weeks, rolling 61-0 vs. St. Paul Central (0-2) and 44-14 at Minneapolis Washburn (0-2). Kasson-Mantorville dropped a whopping 48 first-quarter points against the Minutemen. Logan Louks ran for two touchdowns, including a 76-yarder, and threw for two more in that one. Against the Millers, K-M pitched a first half shutout.

Louks went 4-for-6 for 135 yards, a touchdown and no picks while also leading the team’s 304-yard rushing attack with 76 of his own to go with two touchdowns.

No. 25 Woodbury (1-1)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Sept. 18 vs. Hopkins (0-2)

Ranking rationale: It’s tough keeping up in a shootout with No. 1 Moorhead (2-0). The Royals went blow for blow for a while, but ultimately ran out of cannon fodder in a 42-26 road loss. Woodbury posted 429 yards of offense led by Ethan Studer, who went 28-for-41 for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Shawn Rekowski caught 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.