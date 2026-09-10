The Minnesota high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and we have scoreboards for each classification.

The top games this week include No. 2 Shakopee vs. No. 6 Lakeville South, No. 7 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 Eden Prairie, and No. 9 Edina vs. No. 19 Wayzata.

Stay with High School On SI for Minnesota high school football coverage throughout the season.

Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 9-MAN SCOREBOARD