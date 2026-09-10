Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow MSHSL action from throughout the state on Thursday and Friday
The Minnesota high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and we have scoreboards for each classification.
The top games this week include No. 2 Shakopee vs. No. 6 Lakeville South, No. 7 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 Eden Prairie, and No. 9 Edina vs. No. 19 Wayzata.
Stay with High School On SI for Minnesota high school football coverage throughout the season.
Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SCOREBOARD
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917