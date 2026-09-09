New Mexico High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 9, 2026)

Cleveland survives a trip to Texas, while La Cueva falls to a new district contender. Sandia puts together another thriller, while Roswell catches another Class 6A foe at the Wool Bowl.

Anarchy? Nope, just New Mexico high school football.

With almost a full month of play in the books, here are the latest High School On SI New Mexico high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 4:

High School On SI

1. Cleveland (3-0)

In its best test of the season, Cleveland triumphed in Amarillo, Texas, with a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute against the Sandies. Quarterback Michael Denison found tight end Noah Valler with 37 seconds remaining, giving the reigning Class 6A state champion a 35-28 victory.

Denison's game-winner capped a four-touchdown day for the junior, who threw for three scores and ran for another while passing for 283 yards. Robert Garza's team remains very much the team to beat as September rolls on.

The Storm travel to Farmington for a Week 4 district opener.

2. Las Cruces (3-0)

Since its gutsy 14-7 Week 1 win at Rio Rancho, Las Cruces has rolled through the rest of its schedule.

The Bulldawgs defeated Class 5A Mayfield, 42-0, as junior running back Aldo Gallegos rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns. Gallegos' big night capped a two-week stretch in which Las Cruces outscored its opponents 84-14.

Now, the Bulldawgs begin district play with a big test, traveling east to take on Hobbs in Week 4.

2. Carlsbad (3-0)

The Cavemen have taken care of business against some of the best teams in Classes 4A and 5A. Now, they prepare to step into their own weight class.

Carlsbad ran past Lovington, 47-14, in Week 3 as quarterback Marley Munoz put together a five-touchdown night. Munoz accounted for 259 yards through the air and on the ground, passing for three scores and running for two more.

Munoz and Co. will try to carry that momentum into a big Class 6A district meeting against Centennial in Week 4.

4. Volcano Vista (3-0)

Here come the Hawks.

Volcano Vista made a statement in Week 3 with a 42-31 victory over La Cueva, taking down one of the preseason favorites in Class 6A.

After outscoring their opponents by a combined 84-0 in the first two weeks, the Hawks proved their offense was no joke as quarterback Jude Herrera rushed for three touchdowns.

Herrera highlighted a backfield that combined for 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Volcano Vista scored more than 40 points for the second time in three games.

The Hawks carry their hot streak into district play against Clovis in Week 4.

5. Centennial (2-1)

Don't let the record fool you; the Hawks are still a threat this fall.

A 37-14 win over Class 5A power Artesia put Centennial in the win column for the first time in 2026, just in time for the start of district play.

Sophomore running back Keven Hernandez ran for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs, highlighting a 227-yard rushing night for Centennial.

The Hawks will need another strong performance on the ground in Week 4 when they face district foe Carlsbad and its stout defense.

6. La Cueva (1-2)

From a runaway Week 1 win to back-to-back losses, things have turned quickly for the Bears.

La Cueva was unable to contain Volcano Vista's offense in Week 3, allowing 42 points in the loss.

Quarterback Monty Melendez threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to keep pace in the shootout. La Cueva will need to regroup quickly with a Week 5 meeting against No. 1 Cleveland looming.

First, the Bears host West Mesa in a Week 4 district matchup.

7. Sandia (3-0)

Week 3’s Game of the Week landed in favor of the Matadors.

In double overtime, Sandia pulled away from Eldorado, 42-36, behind the running of tailback Gad Harris.

The junior scored in both overtime periods, including the game-winner in the second overtime, and finished with more than 100 all-purpose yards. In regulation, quarterback Jahleel Lewis led the way.

Lewis put together his best start of the young season, completing 13 of 17 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Sandia has lived up to the hype through nondistrict play. Now, the Matadors open district play at home against Albuquerque High in Week 4.

8. Roswell (2-1)

Class 6A travelers, beware. The Wool Bowl is becoming a house of horrors.

Roswell knocked off another Class 6A opponent at home in Week 3, defeating Rio Rancho, 39-35, to move to 2-1.

Quarterback Andruw Fuentez threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns as the Coyotes outscored the Rams 25-14 in the second half to overcome an early deficit.

Roswell has shown it can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone, first in a 64-60 Week 1 thriller against Hobbs and now with a victory over Rio Rancho.

The Coyotes return to Class 5A play in Week 4 with a road trip to Alamogordo.

9. Hobbs (2-1)

Hobbs has come back to life after its stunning Week 1 loss to Roswell, winning by one point in both Week 2 and Week 3.

After beating Artesia, 28-27, the Eagles traveled to El Paso, Texas, and knocked off Parkland, 35-34.

Quarterback Junior Medrano rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Hobbs now prepares for what could be the Week 4 Game of the Week, hosting undefeated No. 2 Las Cruces in a district matchup.

10. Artesia (0-3)

For a program that has won 33 state championships, 0-3 does not quite compute.

The Class 5A power scheduled a gauntlet to open the season, taking on Class 6A opponents Carlsbad, Hobbs and Centennial.

Two of the three contests were decided by one score, including a 28-27 loss to Hobbs.

With senior quarterback Lucas Atkins leading the way, the Bulldogs should be fine once Class 5A play begins. Artesia hosts Deming in Week 4.

11. Rio Rancho (1-2)

Next: @ Atrisco Heritage Academy

12. Eldorado (0-2-1)

Next: @ Organ Mountain

13. Piedra Vista (2-1)

Next: @ Los Alamos

14. Albuquerque High (2-0-1)

Next: @ Sandia

15. Lovington (1-2)

Next: @ Monahans (Texas)

16. Los Lunas (1-2)

Next: vs Capital

17. Cibola (0-3)

Next: vs Miyamura

18. St. Michael’s (3-0)

Next: vs Kirtland Central

19. St. Pius X (2-1)

Next: BYE

20. Bloomfield (2-1)

Next: @ Manzano

21. Goddard (1-2)

Next: vs Chaparral

22. Gadsden (3-0)

Next: vs Mayfield

23. Farmington (1-2)

Next: vs Cleveland

24. Santa Fe (1-2)

Next: vs Highland

25. Organ Mountain (3-0)

Next: vs Eldorado

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.