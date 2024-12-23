High School

Minnetonka's Caleb Francois voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 6A football Player of the Year

Francois wins the fan vote for the 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Caleb Francois led the Skippers to the Class 6A Prep Bowl in 2024 / Mark Bloom

After a week of fan voting, Minnetonka's Caleb Francois is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 6A football Player of the Year.

Poll results and nominees.

Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka

Francois was impactful through the air and on the ground. He threw for 828 yards while rushing for 1,624 yards and 24 touchdowns. 

