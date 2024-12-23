Minnetonka's Caleb Francois voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 6A football Player of the Year
Francois wins the fan vote for the 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Minnetonka's Caleb Francois is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 6A football Player of the Year.
Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka
Francois was impactful through the air and on the ground. He threw for 828 yards while rushing for 1,624 yards and 24 touchdowns.
