Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 6A football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We conclude with the top performers in Class 6A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 6A Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 6A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Sunday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Player of the Year Candidates
Mason West, Jr., Edina
West had a great junior season for the Hornets. He threw 37 touchdowns to four interceptions. West also completed 73 percent of his 22 pass attempts per game, and he finished the season with 2,592 passing yards.
Kevon Johnson, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson was a consistent force for Armstrong. He had 35 rushing touchdowns in 11 games as well as 2,143 rushing yards for an 8.7 yards per carry average.
Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove
Langama missed four games this season with an injury, but his talent and production when healthy was undeniable. He led the Class 6A champions with 1,209 rushing yards on 8.5 yards per carry, and he had 20 touchdowns in nine games.
Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina
Swinney was West’s top target in 2024. He had 80 receptions for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns. Swinney is committed to Cal.
Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee
Boyd helped Shakopee to the Class 6A semifinal. He led a physical Sabers team that ran for 330 yards per game. Boyd is committed to Northwestern.
Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove
The leader of a top offensive line, Wagner helped the Crimson to the 2024 Class 6A championship. Wagner is committed to North Dakota.
Ethan Beckman, Jr., Prior Lake
Beckman dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Howie Johnson, Jr., Forest Lake
The leader in the state in tackles for loss with 32, Johnson continues to build an impressive career. He also had one forced fumble and four sacks. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
Max Coles, Sr., Shakopee
Coles was in the backfield all season long. He had 63 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Coles is committed to South Dakota.
Emmanuel Karmo, Sr., Robbinsdale Cooper
Karmo flew around the field in 2024. His speed showed when he played both in the middle and on the edge of the defense. Karmo is committed to Minnesota.
Dylan Hudgens, Sr., Minnetonka
Hudgens was the center of one of the best defenses in the state. He had 69 solo tackles, 120 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and one sack. Hudgens is committed to South Dakota.
Jacob Wrbanek, Sr., Maple Grove
Wrbanek led the Crimson to the Class 6A title on defense. His 2024 was fantastic with 72 solo tackles and 110 total tackles. He also had 16 tackles for loss and five sacks. He is committed to North Dakota.
Dylan Vokal, Sr., Maple Grove
Vokal had 52 total tackles as he patrolled the secondary for the Crimson. He had three interceptions and he forced a fumble. He is committed to North Dakota State.
Michael Bruggers, Sr., Champlin Park
Bruggers was in the backfield all year. He had 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024.
Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka
Francois was impactful through the air and on the ground. He threw for 828 yards while rushing for 1,624 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Peyton Podany, Sr., Anoka
Podany completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,434 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Tornadoes made it to the Class 6A semifinals.
Sam Ripplinger, Sr., Lakeville North
Ripplinger ran for 1,571 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024.
Kaleb Ngwendson, Sr., Eastview
Ngwendson had 8.5 sacks for the lightning as well as 31 total tackles and one forced fumble.
Michael Naber, Shakopee
Naber was everywhere for the Sabers. He had 85 solo tackles and 131 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 2024.
Blake Betton, Shakopee
Betton had 87 total tackles as a defensive back for the Sabers. He also had four interceptions.
Jayden Moore, Hopkins
Moore accumulated 44 receptions for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024.
Afy Ibekwe, Anoka
Ibekwe caught 10 touchdown passes in 2024. He had 57 receptions for 732 yards.
Brady Schornstein, Champlin Park
Schornstein finished with 106 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 2024.
Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine
Shaughnessy led the Bengals offense at quarterback with 1,262 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 1,519 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo
Babatz is the Metro-Maroon Offensive Lineman of the Year, and it's easy to see why in his highlight tape. Babatz is committed to North Dakota State.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition.
This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player who may not be mentioned in our poll.
We do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
