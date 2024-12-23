Monticello's Luke Emmerich voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 5A football Player of the Year
Emmerich wins the fan vote for the 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Monticello's Luke Emmerich is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 5A Player of the Year.
Luke Emmerich, Sr., DB, Monticello
Few players played with the same speed and physicality that Emmerich did. He finished 2024 with 80 total tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.
