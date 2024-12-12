Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 5A football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We continue with the top performers in Class 5A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 5A Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 5A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Saturday, December 21 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Player of the Year Candidates
Owen Linder, Jr., OL, Chanhassen
Linder slammed defenders all season for the Storm as the right tackle.
Kaleb Weikel, Sr., LB, Andover
Weikel had 118 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Huskies in 2024.
Jett Feeney, So., QB, Moorhead
The Spuds’ sophomore was unstoppable in 2024. He threw 291 times in 10 games and completed 71.5 percent of his throws for 3,221 yards, 48 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Kevon Johnson, Sr., RB, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson was a consistent force for Armstrong. He had 35 rushing touchdowns in 11 games as well as 2,143 rushing yards for an 8.7 yards per carry average.
Nolan Ginskey, Sr., WR, Owatonna
Ginskey led the state in receptions with 85. He also had 1,319 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as Owatonna made it to the Class 5A semifinal.
Chase Thompson, Sr., QB, Alexandria
Thompson had an incredible senior season. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,592 yards and 38 touchdowns to six interceptions.
David Mack, So., WR, Moorhead
Mack finished 2024 with 69 receptions for 930 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.
Luke Pappas, Sr., OL, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Pappas moved defenders for the Armstrong running backs to run through all season for the Falcons.
Cooper Mansfield, Sr., OL, Elk River
Mansfield anchored an offensive line that led the Elks to the Class 5A championship. He helped the Elks average 433 rushing yards per game.
Nathan Ramler, Jr., QB, Chanhassen
Ramler threw for 2,373 yards and 23 touchdowns as he led the Storm to the Class 5A semifinals.
Ganden Gosch, Sr., QB, Mankato East
Gosch finished with 1,927 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns in 2024. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes.
Brecken Keoraj, Sr., RB, Elk River
Keoraj was the home-run hitter for the Elks. He averaged 14.3 yards per carry, and he totaled 1,587 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Levi Harris, Jr., QB, Elk River
Harris, who attempted very few passes all season, often finished drives by finding the end zone on the ground. He finished with 20 rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.
Ja’Dale Thompson, Jr., RB, Cretin-Derham Hall
Thompson averaged 6.7 yards per carry in 2024. He had 1,287 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.
Dominic Baez, Jr., RB, St. Thomas Academy
Baez had 182 rushing attempts for 1,187 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Mason Gorghuber, Sr., WR, Alexandria
Gorghuber was the top aerial threat for Alexandria. He had 65 receptions for 1,313 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.
Evan Kludt, Sr., DB/WR , Alexandria
Kludt was a two-way star for Alexandria. He had 26 tackles and four interceptions on defense, and on offense he had 54 receptions for 728 yards.
Jacob Hartman, Jr., WR, Minneapolis South
In just nine games, Hartman accumulated 751 receiving yards and nice touchdowns on 41 receptions.
James Kopfmann, Jr., WR, Chanhassen
Kopfmann was a big-play threat for the Storm. He had 827 receiving yards on 32 receptions and eight touchdowns.
Mason Helfmann, Jr., LB, St. Louis Park
Helfmann led all of Class 5A with 134 total tackles. He also had 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Logan Smith, Jr., DB, Chanhassen
Smith led Class 5A with seven interceptions in 2024. It was also tied for third most in the state.
Gavin Schmidt, Sr., RB, Elk River
Schmidt was the steady force for the Elks. He led Elk River in carries, and he finished with 1,034 rushing yards.
Luke Emmerich, Sr., DB, Monticello
Few players played with the same speed and physicality that Emmerich did. He finished 2024 with 80 total tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.
