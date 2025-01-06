Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/6/2024)
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/6/2024)
1. Moorhead (13-1)
Moorhead seems to have cracked the St. Thomas Academy code, taking down the Cadets for a second time in consecutive weeks. There's no time to rest on your laurels if you're the Spuds, with No. 20 Bemidji and No. 11 Benilde-St. Margaret’s on the schedule this week.
2. Hill-Murray (10-0-1)
Hill-Murray did something it failed to do the week prior: play a complete three periods of hockey. Down 2-1 in the third period in their lone game of the week against No. 14 Minnetonka, the Pioneers poured in four goals in the last ten minutes to escape with a 5-2 win. Expect more theatrics this week, with No. 3 St. Thomas Academy coming to town on Tuesday.
3. St. Thomas Academy (11-2)
The Cadets had No. 1 Moorhead on the ropes late in the third on Saturday, but a couple of late Mason Kraft goals saw them fall a second time in as many weeks. Previous wins over top five teams earlier in the season still have them firmly cemented in the top three. This week's battle against No. 2 Hill-Murray will likely be for the number two spot, barring a slip-up from Moorhead.
4. Rogers (11-1-1)
The Royals got a well deserved week of rest after going a perfect 3-0 at the Holiday Classic. The bulk of their Northwest Suburban schedule starts this week with Osseo and Elk River/Zimmerman on the docket.
5 . Edina (10-3)
The Hornets took care of business against No. 22 Holy Family before needing overtime to defeat a struggling Lakeville South team 6-5. It’s hard to beat Edina twice, and we’ll see if No. 3 St. Thomas Academy finds out the hard way with the rematch set for this Saturday.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-2-1)
The Raiders escaped the Raptors nest with a 4-3 victory in overtime against East Ridge on Thursday –but things went more swimmingly on Saturday in a 7-1 win at Roseville. Their seven game road trip ends this week with a couple of tough tests against No. 13 Stillwater and Park of Cottage Grove.
7. Rosemount (14-1)
The Irish took care of business in their only action of the week, taking down Prior Lake 4-1. A matchup against No. 17 Shakopee this week will be their first game against a ranked Class 2A opponent since November 30th.
8. Grand Rapids (9-3)
The Thunderhawks escaped Plymouth Ice Arena with a 3-2 victory over No. 12 Wayzata after a Trojan rang a puck off the post in the waning seconds. An earlier in the week win over Duluth East gets them to the ten-win mark heading into the new week. A road matchup with No. 24 Hibbing/Chisholm highlights a busy week for the buzzing Thunderhawks.
9. White Bear Lake (8-2-1)
Despite playing just one game, White Bear Lake came out of last week possibly the biggest winner. The Bears won a crucial 4AA seeding game against No. 13 Stillwater 3-1 behind a big performance from goaltender Leo Gabriel. An always-game Park of Cottage Grove squad awaits them this Tuesday before hitting the road to take on Woodbury later in the week.
10. Holy Angels (11-2)
We’ll coin it the Henry Lechner week, with the senior strengthening his Mr. Hockey campaign with two goals against Eastview and then the game-tying and winning goal in overtime against St. Louis Park. Expect less theatrics this week, with Elk River/Zimmer and Blake on the docket.
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3)
The Red Knights took the week off in preparation for a busy second week of January. They’ll get a tune-up bout with Waconia before matchups against No. 16 Eden Prairie and then No. 1 Moorhead to close out the week.
12. Wayzata (8-5-1)
The Trojans ran into a red-hot goaltender in Carter Casey and No. 8 Grand Rapids last week, falling 3-2 to the Thunderhawks despite doubling them up in shots. A Lake Conference matchup against No. 16 Eden Prairie highlights another busy week for the Trojans.
13. Stillwater (9-2)
The Ponies dropped a crucial seeding game against White Bear Lake to put themselves behind the eight ball in section 4AA; a victory later in the week against Forest Lake at least softens that blow a little. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall this week will give the Ponies another look at a top ten team.
14. Minnetonka (6-6-1)
If this were horseshoes, we may be looking at Minnetonka as a top five team in the state. The Skippers suffered yet another narrow defeat last week, this time at the hands of No. 2 Hill-Murray. They’ll take on another struggling powerhouse in Mahtomedi this week in hopes of getting things rolling again.
15. Monticello (11-0-1)
The Moose dug deep to get past a sneaky Minneapolis squad 2-1 to kick off their five game road trip. The hard part should be over, with a couple of two win teams in Becker/Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti on the schedule for this week.
16. Eden Prairie (6-6-1)
Eden Prairie’s struggles continued last week with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of No. 21 Hermantown on Saturday. The Eagles are now 0-5-1 in their last six, averaging one goal a game during this stretch. Things don't get any easier this week with 6AA powers No. 11 Benilde St. Margaret’s and No. 12 Wayzata on the docket.
17. Shakopee (9-4-1)
The Sabers blitzed through an overmatched Farmington team in their only action of the week on Saturday to extend their win streak to three. Expect no shortage of goals this week with No. 7 Rosemount on the schedule as they look to get their first-ranked win of the season.
18. Rock Ridge (10-3-1)
Rockin and rollin up the rankings are the Wolverines, who took down No. 21 Hermantown on the road 1-0 in overtime. They finished the week with a 4-0 discarding of Duluth Denfeld to extend their win streak to four. They’ll take the trip back up I-35 this week, this time to take on a sneaky-good Duluth Marshall squad.
19. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (12-1)
The Lumberjacks bit down on the mouthpiece in a 3-2 win over Mahtomedi to finish the week perfect. A pesky Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers squad highlights a busy week as they look to keep the train rolling.
20. Bemidji (10-2-1)
The Lumberjacks picked up a solid inter-section victory over St. Michael-Albertville in their only action of the week. The dial turns to ten this week, with No.1 Moorhead slated for Tuesday.
21. Hermantown (7-4-2)
The Hawks continued their up-and-down season this week, splitting games against Class 2A foes. They’ll look to defend home ice this week against a couple of game Class A opponents in Proctor and St. Cloud Cathedral.
22. Holy Family (7-5)
Holy Family did what teams in the bottom half of the ranking should do: lose to those ahead and beat those behind. However, a blowout loss to No. 5 Edina does raise questions as to just how high the Fires ceiling is. We won't learn much this week, with two lesser opponents on the schedule in Rochester Century and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on the docket.
23. Maple Grove (6-6-1)
A scoreless draw against Totino-Grace perfectly encapsulates the season thus far for Maple Grove: great goaltending, but a lack of firepower on offense keeps them from breaking into the top 20. A matchup this week against Northwest Suburban foe Blaine should make for another tight game for Crimson.
24. Hibbing/Chisholm (9-4)
A banged-up Bluejackets squad got a well deserved break last week as they get ready for a midseason push. They’ll make up for lost time this week with three games on the schedule, including a top-ten matchup against surging No. 9 Grand Rapids.
25. Warroad (8-3-1)
A young Warriors squad is starting to find their footing now as the calendar flips to 2025. They picked up a win over a quality Detroit Lakes squad to improve their win streak to four games. Crosstown rival Roseau will waltz into the garden before a matchup against No. 21 Hermantown on Saturday.
