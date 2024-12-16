Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (12/16/2024)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings
1. Hill Murray (5-0)
With a 7-1 victory over Tartan on Thursday, the Pioneers have now won all five games by five goals or more. Mr. Hockey hopeful Boden Sampair has been as advertised thus far, amassing 17 points through this stretch. The schedule turns on a dime this week with No. 15 Wayzata and No.13 White Bear Lake on the docket.
2. St. Thomas Academy (6-0)
It’s splitting hairs at this point when judging who deserves the top spot in the state. The Cadets strengthened their case on Thursday with a 10-5 victory over last year's state runner-up Chanhassen to improve to 6-0 on the year. We’ll likely get a preview of the 3AA section championship on Saturday when they hit the road to face undefeated No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall.
3. Rogers (6-1)
Any momentum lost when the Royals fell to St Thomas Academy has been gained right back after a perfect 2-0 week. A win versus No.23 Champlin Park was impressive enough, but a 5-1 drumbling of No.8 Stillwater proves they will be a mainstay in the top five. A busy week awaits with Sartell, Spring Lake Park and Rock Ridge all visiting the Rac.
4. Moorhead (5-1)
Since stumbling on opening night to No. 15 Wayzata, the Spuds have run through the rest of the state, with Roseau and Elk River/Zimmerman being this week's victims. The win streak is up to six and will have the opportunity to be extended to seven on Tuesday against St. Michael-Albertville.
5. Edina (4-1)
The Hornets took care of business in their lone game of the week, discarding St. Louis Park 6-1. This week it's the Edina Classic, with No.12 Grand Rapids, Elk River/ Zimmerman and No.10 Eden Prairie all heading down to Braemar Arena.
6. Rosemount (8-0)
The Irish are the first team in the state to hit the eight win mark after two road victories over Delano and Lakeville South. Goaltender Sam Clements has been flying under the radar so far with a 2.00 goals against average to help them get to this point. This week the Irish will face off against section foe Eastview before welcoming No. 14 Hermantown to town on Friday.
7. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0-1)
The Raiders kept their zero in the loss column after escaping an upset bid from Holy Angels on Saturday. They’ll welcome No. 2 St. Thomas Academy with important seeding implications on the line this Saturday.
8. Stillwater (6-1)
The Ponies came into Saturday's tilt against Rogers having scored 20 goals in their last two games. Unfortunately for them, Mason Jenson and the Royals brought them back down to reality with a 5-1 route. They’ll have another chance to pick up a top 15 win on Saturday against No. 11 Benilde St. Margaret’s
9. Minnetonka (4-3)
They don't have the same buzz as last season, but the Skippers are getting the results needed to put themselves in a good position come section tournament time. This week they picked up key seeding wins over 2AA foes Prior Lake and Chaska. Another intersection matchup looms on Saturday against struggling No. 16 Shakopee.
10. Eden Prairie (5-1)
The Eagles have passed just about every test they've faced so far. A win over No. 15 Wayzata is impressive, but out-gunning No. 16 Shakopee 6-5 shows they might be the team to beat in section 2AA. A matchup against No. 4 Edina will give them an opportunity to jump straight into the top five.
11. Benilde -St. Margaret’s (3-1)
A 3-2 overtime victory over winless Andover won't blast them up the rankings, but it won't move them down. The sample size still isn’t large for this Red Knights squad, but so far so good through four games. Things heat up this week with No. 15 Wayzata, No.8 Stillwater and No. 23 Champlin Park all slated before the holidays.
12. Holy Angels (5-1)
The Stars fail upwards this week, climbing a few spots after goin toe-to-toe with No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall for three periods on Saturday, ultimately falling 3-2. The win over Bemidji continues to age well, and two home games against Prior Lake and Duluth East gives them an opportunity to continue piling on solid wins.
13. White Bear Lake (4-1-1)
The jury is out on the Bears: they will go as far as goaltender Leo Gabriel takes them. The senior posted his third shutout of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over East Ridge to help improve their record to 4-1-1. A couple of tuneup matchups against lesser SEC foes will give way to the big one against No. 1 Hill Murray on Saturday.
14. Hermantown (4-1-2)
The carousel of number one class 1A teams continues, with Hermantown earning the distinction this week. Two victories over the best of 5AA in Centennial and No. 20 Maple Grove get the Hawks to a serviceable 4-1-2 record through seven games. A road matchup versus No.6 Rosemount gives them yet another test against the top 10.
15. Wayzata (5-2-1)
The Trojans fell to No. 10 Eden Prairie in a back-and-forth affair, so they don’t get dinged too hard for the loss. A bounce-back victory against hapless Andover keeps them inside the top 15 for the time being. Buckle up, Trojans: No. 1 Hill-Murray and No. 11 Benilde St. Margaret’s are on the docket this week.
16. Shakopee (6-3)
It's been two steps forward and one step back for the Sabers this season. Wins over Lakeville South and Eagan are respectable results, but a loss to No. 10 Eden Praire keeps them from entering the top 15 for now. Things won't get any easier this week with just one game against No. 9 Minnetonka on Saturday.
17. Grand Rapids (5-2)
Friday's 2-1 loss to No. 22 Maple Grove perfectly exemplified the conundrum the Thunderhawks are in this season: can they score enough goals to win? With goaltender Carter Casey, they likely only need to push across two to three goals to win most games. Things won't get much easier this week when they head down to the metro to take on No. 10 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Edina.
18. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (6-0)
One win that flew under the radar this week was the Lumberjacks 4-0 win over a previously 5-1 Blaine Squad. It draws close parallels to an FCS team taking down a team from the Power Five. An earlier in-the-week victory over Proctor will also give them a seeding boost in 7A. A matchup with struggling St. Cloud Cathedral highlights another busy week for the undefeated Lumberjacks.
19. Monticello (6-0)
Monticello are the biggest risers of the week after routing previously undefeated Northfield 5-0. With another quality win over Orono earlier in the season, the Moose are quickly becoming one of the favorites in a wide-open Class 1A. A couple of winnable games this week against Princeton and Northern Edge should keep them hovering around the top 20.
20. Bemidji (6-1)
Seven first period goals versus Buffalo en route to a 9-2 victory highlights a 2-0 week for the Lumberjacks. Their win streak now climbs to five, with a chance to get to six against an East Grand Forks team that is starting to find its footing.
21. Hibbing/Chisholm (7-2)
It was a workmanlike performance this week from the Bluejackets, who took down a stingy Little Falls squad thanks to two third period goals. A weekend trip to the metro is next with Orono and Gentry Academy welcoming them to town.
22. Maple Grove (4-4)
The Crimson have an ace up their sleeve with Goaltender Zach Price. The senior played lights out in their 2-1 win over No. 17 Grand Rapids, stopping 15 of 16 shots. However, the rest of the team has not yet put the pieces together. They'll have a chance to continue building continuity with an intersection matchup against Centennial.
23. Holy Family (4-2)
Holy Family may be the hardest team to gauge a month through the season. For every quality win, there's a puzzling loss. While a 4-3 overtime win against Totino-Grace on Saturday isn't the most inspiring result, it does extend their win streak to four heading into the new week. A Saturday matchup with Park of Cottage Grove will give us a better idea of where this team is.
24. Champlin Park (4-2)
The Rebels had the most puzzling week among any team. An 8-2 loss to No. 3 Rogers doesn't shock many, but a 5-4 loss to SLP/Coon Rapids raises major alarm bells. Maybe it's a one-off, and they’ll have the chance to rebound against No. 11 Benilde St. Margaret’s on Thursday.
25. Duluth Marshall (4-1-2)
Hand up: I had to do extra research to determine what class this Hilltopper squad was in. The tie versus No. 14 Hermantown is doing a lot of heavy lifting on what otherwise is a pretty light schedule. Just one game against Brainerd this week should keep them in the top 25 for another week.
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App