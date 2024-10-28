High School

Totino-Grace's Jabari Kibisu voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)

Kibisu wins for the week of October 14-20

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Totino-Grace's Jabari Kibisu is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Full poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Jabari Kibisu, Totino Grace

Kibisu scored two goals for the Eagles in their 5-1 win over St.Paul Como Park in the section championship on Tuesday.

Published
Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

