Totino-Grace's Jabari Kibisu voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
After a week of fan voting, Totino-Grace's Jabari Kibisu is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
Full poll results and nominees.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Jabari Kibisu, Totino Grace
Kibisu scored two goals for the Eagles in their 5-1 win over St.Paul Como Park in the section championship on Tuesday.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football
Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App