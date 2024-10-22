Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (10/22/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Emmanuel Taye, Shakopee
Taye was one of three Shakopee rushers to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the night. The senior finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Sabers past Blaine 29-20.
Porter Cleary, White Bear Lake
It wasn't the most efficient night for Cleary, but he did much of the dirty work inside the redzone for the Bears. The senior scored all three of the Bears' touchdowns in their 21-17 win over Osseo.
Mitchell Olson, Mounds View
Olson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns to help the Mustangs breeze past St. Michael—Albertville 37-0 and earn themselves a one-seed in the state tournament.
Blake Reutter, East Ridge
Reutter had seven tackles and added an interception in the Raptors 21-14 victory over Rochester Mayo.
Jack Thill, Forest Lake
Thill wreaked havoc in the Roseville backfield, earning two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Rangers 42-7 win.
Meyer Swinney, Edina
Swinney did his best Randy Moss impression on Wednesday, catching four passes that all went for touchdowns in the Hornets win over Hopkins.
Trey Borchers, Anoka
Borchers made the most of his five carries, running for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Anoka's loss to Wayzata on Wednesday.
David Mack, Moorhead
Mack needed only seven carries to score three rushing touchdowns and accumulate 78 yards in a win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Blake Kamphoff, Mankato East
Kamphoff ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars 57-0 win over Austin on Wednesday.
Nolan Ginskey, Owatonna
Ginskey had two interceptions in Owatonna's win over Apple Valley on Wednesday.
Ramzi Rislove, Two Rivers
Rislove ran wild for the Warriors on Wednesday. The Senior ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns in Two Rivers' win over Simley.
Matthew Welter, Chaska
Welter didn't have his best stuff through the air, but made up for it on the ground. The quarterback ran for 151 yards and a touchdown to help Chaska take down St. Thomas Academy.
Eli Ryan, Minnetonka
Ryan scored the lone goal for Minnetonka in a 1-0 win, which sent the team back to the state tournament.
Jabari Kibisu, Totino Grace
Kibisu scored two goals for the Eagles in their 5-1 win over St.Paul Como Park in the section championship on Tuesday.
Kali Schmidt, Orono
Schmidt helped Orono shock previously undefeated Blake with a late goal to win the section championship 1-0.
Aubrey Lesnau, St. Cloud Cathedral
Lesnau kept a clean sheet for the Crusaders in their section champion victory. The senior stopped all six shots she saw to help propel St. Cloud Cathedral past East Grand Forks 4-0.
Kathryn Adler, Champlin Park
Adler had 18 kills in the Rebels 3-1 win over Rogers on Tuesday.
