Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.

Now it's time for fans to have their say. Read through this week's nominees and vote for the player you think had the best performance.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Spencer Anderson, Thief River Falls

Anderson ran 17 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win against Warroad.

Jacarye Smith, Minneapolis Camden

Smith caught 10 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-14 win against Minneapolis Washburn.

David Mack, Moorhead

Mack continues with his impressive senior season. He caught 15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-21 win against Maple Grove.

Amos Hanson, Roseville

Hanson led Roseville to a 31-28 win against Hopkins. He ran 33 times for 177 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he led the team with nine total tackles.

Zach Shatek, Hastings

Shatek has 1,222 rushing yards through five games this season, and 325 of them came in a 35-21 win against Two Rivers. He ran 42 times and scored four touchdowns.

Zachary Zima, Mahnomen/Waubun

Zima ran 15 times for 169 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he grabbed two interceptions. Mahnomen/Waubun defeated Red Lake County 18-13.

Isaac Cayler, Willmar

Cayler was explosive in a 28-7 win against Hutchinson. He ran nine times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He caught two passes for 33 yards, and on defense, he had six total tackles.

Garrett Elton, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Elton had 10 total tackles and one sack in a 35-8 win against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. He also caught four passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Kaston Clarke, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Clarke led the team with 14 total tackles, and he had one interception in a 19-18 win against Edgerton. As a quarterback, he threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Braylon Bohm, St. Michael-Albertville

Bohm ran 26 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-16 win against Edina.

Blake Sieben, Anoka

Sieben led Anoka in a shootout win against Albany, 43-37. He completed 20-of-34 pass attempts for 350 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He also ran for one touchdown.

Kevin Tennin-Gray, Holy Family

Tennin-Gray caught three interceptions and had nine total tackles ina 14-13 loss to Annandale.

Tiegan Detloff, Perham

Detloff caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-20 win against Barnesville.

Kingston Johnson-Crosby, Dawson-Boyd

Johnson-Crosby had three sacks in a 27-20 win against Canby.

Luke Watkins, Prior Lake

Watkins ran 45 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-7 win against Lakeville North.

Caleb Schwab, St. Louis Park

Schwab had two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in a 27-18 win against Park Center.

Zahki Nix, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Nix ran 24 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win against Spring Lake Park.

Grady Buettner, Hill-Murray

Buettner ran 27 times for 235 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-26 win against South St. Paul.