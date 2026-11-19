The No. 1-seed Champlin Park Rebels (11-0) play the No. 3-seed Centennial Cougars (9-2) in the MSHSL Class 6A semifinals on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Rebels defeated the Cougars 14-7 on September 18. Champlin Park's pick-6 made the difference in the game, and its been the closest game the Rebels have played all season.

The Rebels are led by senior quarterback Miles Felton, who recently returned from a right wrist injury. he has 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

Centennial relies on multiple runners to fule the offense, although Jaxon Lauzon leads them in carries.

The winner plays in the Class 6A Prep Bowl against the winner of Rosemount vs. Minnetonka on November 27 at 7 p.m.

Centennial vs. Champlin Park: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Semifinal — November 19

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