Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.

Now it's time for fans to have their say. Read through this week's nominees and vote for the player you think had the best performance.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Last Week's Winner (Oct. 1-3)

Amos Hanson, Roseville

Hanson led Roseville to a 31-28 win against Hopkins on October 2. He ran 33 times for 177 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he led the team with nine total tackles.

Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-9, 2026)

Seth Dahlberg, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Dahlberg completed 24-of-36 attempts for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-34 win against Medford.

Michael Fields, Andover

Fields helped Andover to a 28-23 win against Rogers. He caught nine passes for 98 yards in the win.

Daven VanEnge, Canby

VanEngen caught six passes for 139 yards and one touchdown in a 21-20 win against Lakeview. He also kicked all three extra points for Canby.

Titus Thorson, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Thorson caught six passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in a 20-0 win against Bethlehem Academy.

Dylan Kasper, Chaska

Kasper caught eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in a 24-16 win against Chanhassen.

Vache Ebralidze, Coon Rapids

Ebralidze caught nine passes for 107 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 win against Park of Cottage Grove.

Logan Gappa, Winona

Gappa had eight tackles and 23 total tackles in a 28-24 win against South St. Paul.

Colton Butts, White Bear Lake

Butts caught six passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-29 win against Stillwater. His third touchdown was the game-winner with 34 seconds remaining.

Max Vannurden, Royalton

Vannurden caught seven passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win against Osakis.

Kirion Vogel, Minnetonka

Vogel caught 11 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown in a 28-14 win against Wayzata.

Carson Lewis, Murray County Central

Lewis ran 26 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-22 win against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. He also had seven tackles on defense.

Kade Hullopeter, Owatonna

Hullopeter ran 38 times for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 win against Northfield.

Owen Simonson, Hermantown

Simonson ran 21 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-20 win against Esko. He also led the team in total tackles with eight.

Tyshone Jenkins, Minneapolis North

Jenkins ran 28 times for 205 yards and one touchdown in a 28-14 win against Minneapolis Roosevelt.

Max Erickson, Rochester Mayo

Erickson ran 18 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-7 win against Rochester John Marshall.