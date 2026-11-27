MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 1 Champlin Park Rebels (12-0) play the No. 3 Minnetonka Skippers (10-2) in the MSHSL Class 6A Prep Bowl on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Rebels are hoping to remain undefeated and win their first state championship. Seniors Miles Felton and Cash Miller lead the Rebels in the backfield. Champlin Park defeated Centennial in the semifinal, and Felton ran for all four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Minnetonka pummeled Rosemount in the semifinal. The Skippers had 431 total yards against a stout Irish defense. Quarterback Caden Gutzmer threw for two touchdowns andran for two.

If the Skippers win, it will be their second state championship. They won in 2004.

Minnetonka vs. Champlin Park: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Prep Bowl — November 27

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