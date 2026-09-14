Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14, 2026)

Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.

Now it's time for fans to have their say. Read through this week's nominees and vote for the player you think had the best performance.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kyson Wanjara, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Wanjara caught eight passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-19 win against Park Center.

Chuck Schmidt, South St. Paul

Schmidt caught three interceptions in a 34-15 win against Richfield.

Jonah Ambrosier, Sartell

Ambrosier ran 25 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win against St. Cloud Tech. He also caught one touchdown.

Aiden Mueller, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Mueller was an efficient 17-for-22 for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win against West Central Area. He also ran for 33 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had seven tackles.

Jacob Parks, Cloquet

Parks had two interceptions against Esko. On offense, he ran 13 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Cloquet won 41-18.

Judah Allen, Albany

Allen scored a touchdown on a kick return and totaled 145 return yards. He had an interception on defense. Albany defeated Pequot Lakes 20-19.

Logan Fotsch, St. Thomas Academy

Fotsch returned a kickoff for a touchdown and led the team in tackles with nine in a 17-14 win against Rochester Mayo.

Lex Ostlie, Hutchinson

Ostile ran 21 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-20 win against Becker.

Levi Trout, Holy Family

Trout ran 12 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-9 win against Jordan.

Samuel Selthum, Waseca

Selthum ran 31 times for 221 yards and one touchdown in a 17-13 win against Belle Plaine.

Collin Nguyen, Cannon Falls

Nguyen had 15 total tackles in a 22-19 win against Rochester Lourdes.

Tyler Ruff, Lakeville North

Ruff had 12 total tackles and an interception in a 49-27 win against Farmington.

Mack Jurkovich, Forest Lake

Jurkovich ran 28 times for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-36 loss to Anoka.

Colton Stehr, Mankato East

Stehr caught seven passes for 88 yards and one touchdown in a 27-14 win against Rochester John Marshall.

Carter Powers, Chaska

Powers had six total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in a 14-7 win against Rochester Century.

Grant Bruett, Delano

Bruett ran 15 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win against Providence Academy.