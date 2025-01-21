Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (1/21/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jett Strub, Woodbury
Strub put up potentially the statline of the year in net last week for Woodbury. The senior stopped 72 of the 76 shots he saw in the Royals overtime loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday.
Tommy Miller, Hill-Murray
Miller did a little bit of everything last week for the Pioneers. The junior defenseman had a goal and two assists against Simley before scoring one goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Grand Rapids on Saturday,
Cullen Murray, Minnetonka
Murray lit up the statsheet on Thursday against Duluth East, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the Skipper's 13-0 win over the Greyhounds.
Peter Murray, St. Thomas Academy
Murray had four total points last week to lead the Cadets to a perfect 2-0 week.
Grayson Hanggi, Hill-Murray
Hanggi won the battle between two of the top goalies in the state on Saturday against Grand Rapids. The senior stopped all 21 shots he saw to help the Pioneers stroll to a 4-0 victory over the Thunderhawks.
John Schmidt, Chanhassen
Schmidt had a solid outing for a Chanhassen squad that had a busy week. The senior had 27 points against Waconia and followed that up with a 28 point performance against Mound Westonka.
Miles Newton, Breck
Newton and Breck went across the border and took down the top team in the state of Wisconsin. The senior put up 24 points in their win over Wisconsin Luthern 67-64.
Lincoln Busse, Glencoe-Silver Lake
Busse did all he could in two games for the Panthers. He tallied 25 points in a win versus Rockford before adding 34 points in a losing effort against Watertown-Mayer.
Keegan Harney, Maple Grove
Faribault had no answers for Harney and the Crimson. Harney cashed in on an astounding ten three pointers and scored 32 total points in Maple Grove’s 64-42 win over the Falcons.
Bella Finnegan, Minnetonka
Finnegan had a strong outing versus Lake Conference rival Wayzata last week. The Harvard commit had two goals and an assist to lead the Skippers to a 9-0 win.
Piper Tam, Hill-Murray
It was a good week to be a Hill-Murray goaltender, with Tam being the second one on the list. The eighth grader stopped all 39 shots she saw in the Pioneers 2-0 victory over Dodge County.
Harper Poehling, Academy of Holy Angels
Poehling led the way for a Stars team that did a lot of winning last week. The defensemen had two points against New Prague and four more points in their 6-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
Morgan Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St Mary’s
The state's leading scorer added to her totals last week with a couple of strong performances. The sophomore had a 44 point performance to start the week against Sleepy Eye before following it up with a 31 point outing.
Ashna Ramlall, Rosemount
Ramlall lit up the scoresheet last week for Rosemount. The freshman had 33 points in a win versus Farmignton before adding a season high 38 points against Lakeville North.
Elway Berg, Redwood Valley
Berg has 31 points in Redwood Valley’s shootout win over Holy Family 96-81.
