Pass Christian's undefeated season came to a stunning end Friday night as Mendenhall erased a 22-point deficit and scored the winning touchdown with one second remaining to claim a dramatic 52-47 victory in the Mississippi Class 4A high school football playoffs.

In a game featuring 99 combined points, a furious second-half comeback and a controversial final sequence, Mendenhall delivered one of the most remarkable victories of the Mississippi postseason.

Pass Christian appeared to be in control after building a 34-12 lead in the third quarter. The Pirates entered the contest unbeaten and riding the momentum of a 35-21 victory over defending Class 4A state champion Columbia the previous week.

But Mendenhall refused to go away.

The Tigers stormed back, turning what had appeared to be a comfortable Pass Christian victory into a back-and-forth shootout that wasn't decided until the final second.

🏈 Mendenhall continues its magical season with a 52-47 win over Pass Christian:@mendenhallFB pic.twitter.com/skb4wYQ53t — David Edelstein 🌐 (@davidzedelstein) November 21, 2026

Even after surrendering their substantial lead, the Pirates appeared to have rescued their season when they moved back in front, 47-46, with 3:29 remaining.

That left Mendenhall enough time for one final possession.

With the clock winding down and the Tigers facing the end of their season, quarterback Ty Davis capped the decisive drive with a two-yard touchdown run with just one second remaining.

The score gave Mendenhall a 52-47 lead and completed a stunning comeback.

A Heartbreaking Finish for Pass Christian

The defeat was particularly painful for a Pass Christian team that had emerged as one of Mississippi's most compelling stories this season.

Led by dynamic quarterback Paris Trivillion, the Pirates had put together an unbeaten campaign and entered Friday's contest with legitimate state championship aspirations.

Trivillion had delivered one of the state's most impressive individual performances in the previous round, accounting for 520 total yards and five touchdowns against Columbia.

Pass Christian's explosive offense again produced plenty of points against Mendenhall, but 47 wasn't enough to keep its season alive.

The Pirates' inability to protect a 22-point third-quarter advantage ultimately overshadowed another high-scoring performance.

Controversy Surrounds the Final Drive

The dramatic conclusion also brought questions about the administration of the game clock during Mendenhall's winning possession.

Pass Christian coach Jeff Stockstill raised concerns about the clock sequence surrounding the Tigers' final drive, adding another layer of frustration to an already devastating defeat.

The controversy did not change the final result, however, as Mendenhall advanced with one of the most dramatic playoff victories in Mississippi this season.

Mendenhall Keeps Championship Hopes Alive

For Mendenhall, Friday's victory was a testament to its resilience.

Trailing by 22 points in the second half against an undefeated opponent, the Tigers could have watched their season slip away. Instead, they produced an extraordinary offensive rally and found a way to win even after Pass Christian reclaimed the lead in the final minutes.

Davis' last-second touchdown provided the defining moment in a game that featured nearly 100 points and multiple momentum swings.

For Pass Christian, a remarkable season ended one second short of another opportunity to advance.

For Mendenhall, the road to a Mississippi Class 4A state championship continues.