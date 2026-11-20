The latest Mississippi high school football 25 rankings are now released ahead of tonight's exciting action, and we have some shakeups inside the top 25.

Four teams inside the top five remain the same with Louisville moving inside the top five for the first time this season. If chalk holds, they appear to be on a collision course with Poplarville en route to the 4A state championship game.

Meanwhile, Brandon makes their way inside the top 10 again this season as they have strung together some impressive wins.

As we look towards the bottom of the rankings, Gulfport and Starkville fell the most after their defeats last week, and South Panola and Germantown enter the top 25 in our latest rankings for this week.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Starkville 35-0

Next up: vs. Madison Central (Class 7A Playoffs)

2. Warren Central (11-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Grenada 36-0

Next up: vs. Canton (Class 6A Playoffs)

3. Brookhaven (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Purvis 42-0

Next up: vs. Laurel (Class 5A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Petal 42-35

Next up: at Oak Grove (Class 7A playoffs)

5. Louisville (10-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated New Albany 42-7

Next up: vs. Shannon (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 42-10

Next up: vs. South Panola (Class 6A playoffs)

7. Oak Grove (9-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 34-8

Next up: vs. D'Iberville (Class 7A playoffs)

8. Meridian (8-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated St. Martin 39-13

Next up: vs. Brandon (Class 7A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Morton 63-35

Next up: at Greene County (Class 4A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Gulfport 21-13

Next up: at Meridian (Class 7A playoffs)

11. Kosciusko (11-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Corinth 27-13

Next up: vs. Senatobia (Class 4A playoffs)

12. Winona (12-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Kossuth 53-7

Next up: vs. Aberdeen (Class 3A playoffs)

13. Oxford (9-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Horn Lake 28-7

Next up: vs. Germantown (Class 7A playoffs)

14. Jackson Prep (12-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 34-27

Next up: Season complete

15. Senatobia (12-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Greenwood 36-21

Next up: at Kosciusko (Class 4A playoffs)

16. Heidelberg (10-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Amite County 22-6

Next up: at East Marion (Class 2A playoffs)

17. Noxubee County (9-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Booneville 42-14

Next up: vs. Choctaw County (Class 3A playoffs)

18. Madison Central (7-4)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Hernando 24-0

Next up: at Tupelo (Class 7A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated George County 49-21

Next up: vs. West Jones (Class 6A playoffs)

20. Gulfport (9-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Brandon 21-13

Next up: Season complete

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to D'Iberville 42-35

Next up: Season complete

22. Seminary (11-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Quitman 45-6 (Class 3A Playoffs)

Next up: at Franklin County (Class 3A Playoffs)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 56-42

Next up: at Oxford (Class 7A playoffs)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 35-0

Next up: at Lake Cormorant (Class 6A playoffs)

25. Starkville (7-4)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Starkville 35-0

Next up: Season complete

Dropped out: St. Martin and McComb