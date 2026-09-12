Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Mississippi had an action-packed Friday night of high school football. High School On SI has final scores.
Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Sacred Heart 37, Crystal Springs 18
Leake 59, Holmes County Central 26
Winona 59, Calhoun City 6
(#20) Grenada 28, Callaway 6
Richland 50, McLaurin 0
Magee 21, Mize 20
Smithville 43, Strayhorn 28
McComb 25, Provine 6
River Oaks 32, Strong 0
Lee Academy 14, Claiborne Academy 6
Amite County 52, Resurrection Catholic 0
Cleveland Central 51, Amanda Elzy 8
Wayne Academy 24, Simpson Academy 8
Canton Academy 39, Manchester Academy 0
Riverfield Academy 16, St. Aloysius 6
St. Patrick 34, Amite School Center 17
Parklane Academy 42, Silliman Institute 24
(#10) Jackson Prep 42, Tri-County Academy 12
Olive Branch 17, Horn Lake 12
Cathedral 36, Enterprise 12
Christ Covenant 37, Prentiss Christian 0
French Camp Academy 26, Vardaman 8
Forest 22, Perry Central 14
Tupelo Christian Prep 43, Harding Academy 0
South Delta 3, Leflore County 0
East Marion 48, Tylertown 16
Pearl River Central 30, East Central 23
(#23) Picayune 34, Biloxi 31
(#21) Poplarville 49, Hancock 32
Kossuth 31, Tishomingo County 13
Greene County 21, George County 7
Bayou Academy 38, Northpoint Christian 21
Newton County Academy 14, Discovery Christian 12
(#2) Gulfport 51, Laurel 0
Ascension Christian 26, Central Private 22
Center Hill 19, MASAE 12
Loyd Star 28, North Forrest 21
(#3) Starkville 42, Meridian 24
Gautier 33, West Harrison 19
Jefferson Davis County 21, Lawrence County 13
Leland 20, Riverside 0
(#13) Madison-Ridgeland Academy 31, Collierville 21
Benton Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 38
Southeast Lauderdale 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Yazoo County 16, Yazoo City 6
John Curtis Christian 29, (#12) Louisville 22
Lewisburg 42, Ripley 7
(#18) Northwest Rankin 31, Wayne County 6
Bowling Green 48, Christian Collegiate Academy 7
Noxubee County 41, (#14) West Point 28
Mendenhall 46, South Pike 30
Prairie View Academy 46, Riverdale Academy 6
(#7) Oxford 38, New Hope 15
Morton 36, Scott Central 34
Puckett 11, Noxapater 7
Lanier 40, Jim Hill 0
Terry 44, North Pike 14
Ocean Springs 22, Pascagoula 12
Pisgah 30, Sebastopol 21
Long Beach 30, Bay 10
Gentry 34, Humphreys County 0
Sumrall 22, Purvis 21
Ridgeland 34, Vicksburg 24
O'Bannon 36, West Bolivar 0
(#1) Tupelo 42, Houston 13
Enterprise 19, Union 14
Lafayette 51, Port Gibson 20
(#16) Petal 34, Columbia 25
Bruce 41, Falkner 6
St. Martin 45, Stone 14
(#25) Lake Cormorant 42, Columbus 6
Neshoba Central 35, West Lauderdale 6
Corinth 24, Houston 21
(#9) D'Iberville 52, Seminary 13
Raleigh 50, Taylorsville 0
Bay Springs 24, Forest Hill 6
Kosciusko 60, Hernando 58
Wesson 15, Franklin County 14
(#8) Warren Central 42, (#5) Germantown 35
North Pontotoc 42, Alcorn Central 0
Bogue Chitto 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal 17
Coahoma County 28, Palmer 0
Nanih Waiya 49, Hamilton 20
Shannon 47, Okolona 7
Mooreville 40, South Pontotoc 17
Clarksdale 30, Charleston 20
Mantachie 22, Hatley 16
East Webster 21, Biggersville 0
Aberdeen 48, West Lowndes 0
(#11) Brandon 30, (#22) Clinton 18
Pass Christian 40, Presbyterian Christian 38
McAdams 20, J.Z. George 14
Edwards 35, West Tallahatchie 0
Canton 21, Murrah 6
Centreville Academy 34, West Lincoln 16
Tunica Academy 40, Delta Streets Academy 0
Brookhaven 45, (#15) Madison Central 44
(#6) Oak Grove 36, (#24) Hattiesburg 20
St. Stanislaus 33, Moss Point 12
Caledonia 31, Lamar 20
Eupora 14, Ethel 0
Natchez 38, Hazlehurst 14
Vancleave 34, Forrest County Agricultural 28
Clarkdale 14, Pelahatchie 0
East Union 22, Byers 0
Water Valley 43, Coffeeville 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917