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Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
A Lanier player flexes during a high school football game between Lanier and Jim Hill at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Lanier defeated Jim Hill on homecoming night 41-0.
A Lanier player flexes during a high school football game between Lanier and Jim Hill at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Lanier defeated Jim Hill on homecoming night 41-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi had an action-packed Friday night of high school football. High School On SI has final scores.

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Sacred Heart 37, Crystal Springs 18

Leake 59, Holmes County Central 26

Winona 59, Calhoun City 6

(#20) Grenada 28, Callaway 6

Richland 50, McLaurin 0

Magee 21, Mize 20

Smithville 43, Strayhorn 28

McComb 25, Provine 6

River Oaks 32, Strong 0

Lee Academy 14, Claiborne Academy 6

Amite County 52, Resurrection Catholic 0

Cleveland Central 51, Amanda Elzy 8

Wayne Academy 24, Simpson Academy 8

Canton Academy 39, Manchester Academy 0

Riverfield Academy 16, St. Aloysius 6

St. Patrick 34, Amite School Center 17

Parklane Academy 42, Silliman Institute 24

(#10) Jackson Prep 42, Tri-County Academy 12

Olive Branch 17, Horn Lake 12

Cathedral 36, Enterprise 12

Christ Covenant 37, Prentiss Christian 0

French Camp Academy 26, Vardaman 8

Forest 22, Perry Central 14

Tupelo Christian Prep 43, Harding Academy 0

South Delta 3, Leflore County 0

East Marion 48, Tylertown 16

Pearl River Central 30, East Central 23

(#23) Picayune 34, Biloxi 31

(#21) Poplarville 49, Hancock 32

Kossuth 31, Tishomingo County 13

Greene County 21, George County 7

Bayou Academy 38, Northpoint Christian 21

Newton County Academy 14, Discovery Christian 12

(#2) Gulfport 51, Laurel 0

Ascension Christian 26, Central Private 22

Center Hill 19, MASAE 12

Loyd Star 28, North Forrest 21

(#3) Starkville 42, Meridian 24

Gautier 33, West Harrison 19

Jefferson Davis County 21, Lawrence County 13

Leland 20, Riverside 0

(#13) Madison-Ridgeland Academy 31, Collierville 21

Benton Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 38

Southeast Lauderdale 21, Northeast Lauderdale 14

Yazoo County 16, Yazoo City 6

John Curtis Christian 29, (#12) Louisville 22

Lewisburg 42, Ripley 7

(#18) Northwest Rankin 31, Wayne County 6

Bowling Green 48, Christian Collegiate Academy 7

Noxubee County 41, (#14) West Point 28

Mendenhall 46, South Pike 30

Prairie View Academy 46, Riverdale Academy 6

(#7) Oxford 38, New Hope 15

Morton 36, Scott Central 34

Puckett 11, Noxapater 7

Lanier 40, Jim Hill 0

Terry 44, North Pike 14

Ocean Springs 22, Pascagoula 12

Pisgah 30, Sebastopol 21

Long Beach 30, Bay 10

Gentry 34, Humphreys County 0

Sumrall 22, Purvis 21

Ridgeland 34, Vicksburg 24

O'Bannon 36, West Bolivar 0

(#1) Tupelo 42, Houston 13

Enterprise 19, Union 14

Lafayette 51, Port Gibson 20

(#16) Petal 34, Columbia 25

Bruce 41, Falkner 6

St. Martin 45, Stone 14

(#25) Lake Cormorant 42, Columbus 6

Neshoba Central 35, West Lauderdale 6

Corinth 24, Houston 21

(#9) D'Iberville 52, Seminary 13

Raleigh 50, Taylorsville 0

Bay Springs 24, Forest Hill 6

Kosciusko 60, Hernando 58

Wesson 15, Franklin County 14

(#8) Warren Central 42, (#5) Germantown 35

North Pontotoc 42, Alcorn Central 0

Bogue Chitto 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal 17

Coahoma County 28, Palmer 0

Nanih Waiya 49, Hamilton 20

Shannon 47, Okolona 7

Mooreville 40, South Pontotoc 17

Clarksdale 30, Charleston 20

Mantachie 22, Hatley 16

East Webster 21, Biggersville 0

Aberdeen 48, West Lowndes 0

(#11) Brandon 30, (#22) Clinton 18

Pass Christian 40, Presbyterian Christian 38

McAdams 20, J.Z. George 14

Edwards 35, West Tallahatchie 0

Canton 21, Murrah 6

Centreville Academy 34, West Lincoln 16

Tunica Academy 40, Delta Streets Academy 0

Brookhaven 45, (#15) Madison Central 44

(#6) Oak Grove 36, (#24) Hattiesburg 20

St. Stanislaus 33, Moss Point 12

Caledonia 31, Lamar 20

Eupora 14, Ethel 0

Natchez 38, Hazlehurst 14

Vancleave 34, Forrest County Agricultural 28

Clarkdale 14, Pelahatchie 0

East Union 22, Byers 0

Water Valley 43, Coffeeville 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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