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Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

Follow the action from Friday high school football around Mississippi
Jack Butler|
Northwest Rankin players and coaches huddle during the game against Germantown in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Northwest Rankin players and coaches huddle during the game against Germantown in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards so you can follow the action throughout the night.

The top games are No. 1 Tupelo vs. Houston, Laurel vs. No. 2 Gulfport, and Meridian vs. No. 3 Starkville.

Stay with High School On SI for Mississippi high school football coverage throughout the season.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 4A SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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