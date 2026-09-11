Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow the action from Friday high school football around Mississippi
The Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards so you can follow the action throughout the night.
The top games are No. 1 Tupelo vs. Houston, Laurel vs. No. 2 Gulfport, and Meridian vs. No. 3 Starkville.
Stay with High School On SI for Mississippi high school football coverage throughout the season.
Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917