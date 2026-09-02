Mississippi High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Sept. 1, 2026
The week one high school football season in Mississippi got off to an exciting start with thrilling games throughout the state.
Tupelo maintains their number one ranking after an impressive win over Brandon, and they have another difficult matchup this week with Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN).
Meanwhile, Starkville and Louisville climb inside the top 10 after hard-fought victories over Oak Grove and West Point.
The biggest jumps in this week's top 25 belongs to a pair of MAIS schools; Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy. These two schools along with Jackson Academy will battle it out this season to see who is the best team in the MAIS.
Kosciusko, Noxubee County and DeSoto Central also appear inside the top 25 for the first time this season.
Ocean Springs rounds out the top 25 after they suffered a 47-9 defeat to Meridian.
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1. Tupelo (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Brandon 38-14
Next up: vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)
The Golden Wave started the season on offense with 136 rushing yards and one touchdown. Their passing attack also accounted for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Gulfport (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Picayune 35-0
Next up: vs. Laurel
The Admirals' defense started the season with nine tackles for a loss, and they forced four turnovers.
3. Madison Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Pearl 17-7
Next up: at Brandon
The Jaguars recorded 12 tackles for a loss and one sack in the win over Pearl.
4. Warren Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Clinton 35-24
Next up: vs. Pearl
Quarterback Nash Morgan totaled 310 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his first game of the season.
5. Starkville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 17-15
Next up: vs. West Point
Jacory Ruffin rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Oak Grove.
6. Louisville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated West Point 21-6
Next up: vs. Shannon
In the win over West Point, the Wildcats rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Oxford (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Collierville (TN) 34-24
Next up: vs. South Panola
In the season-opening win over Collierville (TN), the Chargers rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.
8. Brookhaven (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 35-8
Next up: vs. Franklin County
The Panthers recorded 11 tackles for a loss in their 35-8 win over Lawrence County.
9. Jackson Academy (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated McGill-Toolen (AL) 16-0
Next up: at Picayune
Running back Aaric Beasley has been one of the top running backs in the state rushing for 646 yards and nine touchdowns.
10. Oak Grove (0-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Starkville 17-15
Next up: vs. Germantown
Even in the loss, quarterback Kellen Hall passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
11. West Point (0-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Louisville 21-6
Next up: at Starkville
The Green Wave are the most storied program in Mississippi high school football history, and it would be unlike them to start to season 0-2 against their rivals in Starkville. However, if they do lose, West Point still has the talent and coaching where they should be the team to beat in Class 5A.
12. Germantown (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 60-27
Next up: at Oak Grove
The Mavericks had one of the top rushing attacks last week as they rushed for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.
13. Petal (1-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 36-35
Next up: vs. Ocean Springs
After beating their crosstown rival, Petal needs to stay focused as they take on Ocean Springs who is reeling after their defeat last week.
14. D'Iberville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Raleigh 21-6
Next up: vs. Gautier
The Warriors as a team rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in their season-opening win.
15. Lake Cormorant (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated PURE Academy (TN) 27-8
Next up: vs. DeSoto Central
The matchup to watch in their game versus the Jaguars this week is Lake Cormorant's rush defense versus Cade Rodgers and the Jaguars' rushing attack.
16. McComb (1-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Tylertown 41-0
Next up: vs. Jefferson County
The Tigers' passing game was on point last week with Tramarion Davis passing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
17. Jackson Prep (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Parklane Academy 38-24
Next up: at Copiah Academy
The Patriots, who have traditionally been the team to beat in the MAIS, finds themselves back inside the top 25 for the first time in over a year thanks in part to their wins over UMS-Wright Prep (AL) and Parklane Academy.
18. Hartfield Academy (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Columbia 42-28
Next up: at Madison-Ridgeland Academy
After losing their five-star recruit, Bralan Womack, to the SEC, the Hawks have responded by winning their first two games of the season in convincing fashion.
19. Kosciusko (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 55-35
Next up: at Florence
Senior quarterback Caiden Wade passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win.
20. Grenada (0-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Open week
Next up: at Ripley
The Chargers are looking to jump out of the gate red hot as the extra week off should pay dividends for them this week.
21. Brandon (0-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Tupelo 38-14
Next up: vs. Madison Central
The Bulldogs can find themselves in a hole quick if they cannot defeat the no. 3 team in the state this week.
22. Noxubee County (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 21-20
Next up: vs. Kemper County
The defense led the way versus Heidelberg recording eight sacks and three interceptions.
23. DeSoto Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated South Panola 26-25
Next up: at Lake Cormorant
Backed by senior running back Cade Rodgers and his 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the Jaguars got the season off with a win.
24. Hattiesburg (0-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Petal 36-35
Next up: vs. Laurel
After the loss to their crosstown rival, Hattiesburg is desperate for a win before they take on their other crosstown rival in Oak Grove next week.
25. Ocean Springs (0-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Meridian 47-9
Next up: at Petal
After being dominated in all three phases of the game, the Greyhounds will need to bounce back versus Petal who scored 36 points in their win last week.
Dropped Out: Picayune, Northwest Rankin, Columbia, Heidelberg and Clinton
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Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.