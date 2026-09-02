Mississippi High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Sept. 1, 2026

The week one high school football season in Mississippi got off to an exciting start with thrilling games throughout the state.

Tupelo maintains their number one ranking after an impressive win over Brandon, and they have another difficult matchup this week with Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN).

Meanwhile, Starkville and Louisville climb inside the top 10 after hard-fought victories over Oak Grove and West Point.

The biggest jumps in this week's top 25 belongs to a pair of MAIS schools; Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy. These two schools along with Jackson Academy will battle it out this season to see who is the best team in the MAIS.

Kosciusko, Noxubee County and DeSoto Central also appear inside the top 25 for the first time this season.

Ocean Springs rounds out the top 25 after they suffered a 47-9 defeat to Meridian.

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Brandon 38-14

Next up: vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)

The Golden Wave started the season on offense with 136 rushing yards and one touchdown. Their passing attack also accounted for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Picayune 35-0

Next up: vs. Laurel

The Admirals' defense started the season with nine tackles for a loss, and they forced four turnovers.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pearl 17-7

Next up: at Brandon

The Jaguars recorded 12 tackles for a loss and one sack in the win over Pearl.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Clinton 35-24

Next up: vs. Pearl

Quarterback Nash Morgan totaled 310 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his first game of the season.

5. Starkville (1-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 17-15

Next up: vs. West Point

Jacory Ruffin rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Oak Grove.

6. Louisville (1-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated West Point 21-6

Next up: vs. Shannon

In the win over West Point, the Wildcats rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

7. Oxford (1-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Collierville (TN) 34-24

Next up: vs. South Panola

In the season-opening win over Collierville (TN), the Chargers rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.

8. Brookhaven (1-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 35-8

Next up: vs. Franklin County

The Panthers recorded 11 tackles for a loss in their 35-8 win over Lawrence County.

9. Jackson Academy (3-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated McGill-Toolen (AL) 16-0

Next up: at Picayune

Running back Aaric Beasley has been one of the top running backs in the state rushing for 646 yards and nine touchdowns.

10. Oak Grove (0-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Starkville 17-15

Next up: vs. Germantown

Even in the loss, quarterback Kellen Hall passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

11. West Point (0-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Louisville 21-6

Next up: at Starkville

The Green Wave are the most storied program in Mississippi high school football history, and it would be unlike them to start to season 0-2 against their rivals in Starkville. However, if they do lose, West Point still has the talent and coaching where they should be the team to beat in Class 5A.

12. Germantown (1-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 60-27

Next up: at Oak Grove

The Mavericks had one of the top rushing attacks last week as they rushed for over 300 yards and five touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 36-35

Next up: vs. Ocean Springs

After beating their crosstown rival, Petal needs to stay focused as they take on Ocean Springs who is reeling after their defeat last week.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Raleigh 21-6

Next up: vs. Gautier

The Warriors as a team rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in their season-opening win.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated PURE Academy (TN) 27-8

Next up: vs. DeSoto Central

The matchup to watch in their game versus the Jaguars this week is Lake Cormorant's rush defense versus Cade Rodgers and the Jaguars' rushing attack.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Tylertown 41-0

Next up: vs. Jefferson County

The Tigers' passing game was on point last week with Tramarion Davis passing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Parklane Academy 38-24

Next up: at Copiah Academy

The Patriots, who have traditionally been the team to beat in the MAIS, finds themselves back inside the top 25 for the first time in over a year thanks in part to their wins over UMS-Wright Prep (AL) and Parklane Academy.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Columbia 42-28

Next up: at Madison-Ridgeland Academy

After losing their five-star recruit, Bralan Womack, to the SEC, the Hawks have responded by winning their first two games of the season in convincing fashion.

19. Kosciusko (1-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 55-35

Next up: at Florence

Senior quarterback Caiden Wade passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Ripley

The Chargers are looking to jump out of the gate red hot as the extra week off should pay dividends for them this week.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Tupelo 38-14

Next up: vs. Madison Central

The Bulldogs can find themselves in a hole quick if they cannot defeat the no. 3 team in the state this week.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 21-20

Next up: vs. Kemper County

The defense led the way versus Heidelberg recording eight sacks and three interceptions.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated South Panola 26-25

Next up: at Lake Cormorant

Backed by senior running back Cade Rodgers and his 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the Jaguars got the season off with a win.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost to Petal 36-35

Next up: vs. Laurel

After the loss to their crosstown rival, Hattiesburg is desperate for a win before they take on their other crosstown rival in Oak Grove next week.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Meridian 47-9

Next up: at Petal

After being dominated in all three phases of the game, the Greyhounds will need to bounce back versus Petal who scored 36 points in their win last week.

Dropped Out: Picayune, Northwest Rankin, Columbia, Heidelberg and Clinton