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Texas High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State
Sam Brown|
Yuki Soda

Another night of Texas high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Lone Star State.

View our full Texas high school football scoreboard.

Texas High School Football Final Scores - September 4

A&M Consolidated 49, Huntsville 14

A&M Consolidated 49, Huntsville 14

Abilene 14, Cooper 6

Abilene 14, Cooper 6

Agua Dulce 21, Freer 13

Akins 55, LASAA 12

Akins 55, LASAA 12

Alamo Heights 43, Somerset 14

Albany 27, Anson 26

All Saints 44, Cooper 7

All Saints 44, Cooper 7

Allen 50, DeSoto 6

Allen 50, DeSoto 6

Allen Academy 67, Concordia 22

Allen Academy 67, Concordia 22

Alpha Omega Academy 54, Burkeville 8

Alpha Omega Academy 54, Burkeville 8

Alvord 42, Lindsay 19

Alvord 42, Lindsay 19

Anderson 40, Pflugerville 30

Angleton 42, Dayton 0

Angleton 42, Dayton 0

Anna 38, Brock 27

Anna 38, Brock 27

Antonian Prep 48, Edison 6

Antonian Prep 48, Edison 6

Aquilla 52, Calvert 7

Aquilla 52, Calvert 7

Argyle 55, Terrell 27

Argyle 55, Terrell 27

Athens 48, Henderson 35

Athens 48, Henderson 35

Austin Classical 38, Brazos Valley 29

Austin Classical 38, Brazos Valley 29

Axtell 44, Mart 0

Axtell 44, Mart 0

Azle Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 28

Azle Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 28

Bandera 27, Hondo 0

Bandera 27, Hondo 0

Bartlett 36, John Paul II 23

Bastrop 28, Chaparral 18

Bastrop 28, Chaparral 18

Bay Area Christian 54, Central Texas Christian 21

Bay City 27, La Marque 13

Baytown Christian 46, TCPS 0

Beaumont United 19, Pasadena Memorial 14

Ben Bolt 46, Progreso 14

Benjamin 48, Groom 40

Benjamin 48, Groom 40

Berkner 37, Royse City 30

Birdville 49, Grapevine 31

Birdville 49, Grapevine 31

Bishop Lynch 43, Samuell 24

Bishop Lynch 43, Samuell 24

Bishop Reicher Catholic 61, Incarnate Word Academy 22

Bishop Reicher Catholic 61, Incarnate Word Academy 22

Blackwell 50, Santa Anna 6

Blue Ridge 47, Dallas HSAA 14

Blue Ridge 47, Dallas HSAA 14

Boerne 41, United 34

Boerne 41, United 34

Borden County 50, Nazareth 0

Borden County 50, Nazareth 0

Boswell 41, Paschal 13

Bowie 54, Bridgeport 6

Braswell 45, Skyline 10

Brazos 35, Hallettsville 28

Brazos Christian 56, Savio 0

Brazosport 38, Van Vleck 0

Brazosport Christian 50, SBUM 27

Bremond 50, Marlin 14

Brennan 63, Reagan 0

Brennan 63, Reagan 0

Brentwood Christian 63, Bishop Dunne 61

Brentwood Christian 63, Bishop Dunne 61

Bridgeland 35, Tompkins 7

Bridgeland 35, Tompkins 7

Bronte 42, Eden 22

Bronte 42, Eden 22

Brook Hill 39, San Augustine 6

Bruceville-Eddy 48, Milano 0

Bruceville-Eddy 48, Milano 0

Bryson 94, Harrold 71

Buffalo 35, Leon 19

Buna 29, Woodville 20

Buna 29, Woodville 20

Burton 17, Hearne 14

Burton 17, Hearne 14

Caddo Mills 36, Bullard 21

Caddo Mills 36, Bullard 21

Calallen 42, Carroll 14

Caldwell 55, Somerville 14

Caldwell 55, Somerville 14

Canton 64, Commerce 14

Canton 64, Commerce 14

Canyon 29, New Braunfels 18

Carlisle 49, Harleton 7

Carlisle 49, Harleton 7

Carrizo Springs 38, Pearsall 23

Carrizo Springs 38, Pearsall 23

Carthage 67, Pine Tree 36

Carthage 67, Pine Tree 36

Cathedral 38, San Elizario 25

CCVM 28, Miller 7

Cedar Creek 55, Navarro 3

Cedar Creek 55, Navarro 3

Cedar Ridge 42, Copperas Cove 35

Cedar Ridge 42, Copperas Cove 35

Celina 35, Liberty Christian 34

Centennial 28, Burleson 3

Centennial 28, Burleson 3

Center Point 53, Somerset Academy Collegiate 15

Centerville 20, Crawford 14

Centerville 20, Crawford 14

Central Catholic 42, Southside 15

Central Catholic 42, Southside 15

Cherokee 57, Sidney 8

Cherokee 57, Sidney 8

Chico 8, Electra 6

Chico 8, Electra 6

Chilton 22, Italy 14

Chisholm Trail 35, Mesquite 20

Christ the King Cathedral 54, Southland 8

Cisco 38, Comanche 6

Cisco 38, Comanche 6

Clemens 28, Churchill 27

Cleveland 36, Aldine 0

Clifton 28, West 20

Clyde 55, Tolar 26

Clyde 55, Tolar 26

College Station 30, Magnolia 27

Colleyville Heritage 34, Midlothian Heritage 23

Collinsville 63, Cooper 54

Collinsville 63, Cooper 54

Colorado 38, Winters 0

Colorado 38, Winters 0

Community 49, South Garland 7

Community 49, South Garland 7

Como-Pickton 27, Wolfe City 21

Como-Pickton 27, Wolfe City 21

Conroe 49, Morton Ranch 20

Conroe 49, Morton Ranch 20

Cornerstone Christian 51, Center 7

Cornerstone Christian 51, Center 7

Corrigan-Camden 35, Colmesneil 22

Corrigan-Camden 35, Colmesneil 22

Cotulla 51, Dilley 0

Covenant Christian 69, SBUM 20

Covenant Christian 69, SBUM 20

Covenant Classical 22, Bishop Gorman 6

Covenant Classical 22, Bishop Gorman 6

Crane 40, Kermit 34

Creek View 39, Highlands 32

Creek View 39, Highlands 32

Cross Roads 39, Meridian 20

Cross Roads 39, Meridian 20

Crowell 60, Throckmorton 14

Crowell 60, Throckmorton 14

Crystal City 35, Comfort 23

Crystal City 35, Comfort 23

Cuero 35, La Vernia 20

Cy-Fair 53, College Park 45

Cy-Fair 53, College Park 45

Cypress Christian 42, Iola 35

Cypress Christian 42, Iola 35

Cypress Ranch 31, King 28

Cypress Ranch 31, King 28

Cypress Woods 41, Mayde Creek 18

Cypress Woods 41, Mayde Creek 18

D'Hanis 66, St. Anthony 7

Dalhart 34, Pampa 3

Davenport 58, Glenn 20

Davenport 58, Glenn 20

Dawson 45, Lorenzo 19

De Leon 57, Stamford 7

Decatur 44, Denison 40

Deer Park 41, La Porte 17

Deer Park 41, La Porte 17

Del Rio 35, Stevens 32

Denton 56, Irving 0

Denton 56, Irving 0

Devine 35, Johnson City 17

Diboll 49, West Rusk 40

Donna 41, Mission 28

Dripping Springs 42, Harlan 7

Duncanville 34, Cedar Hill 7

Early 47, Breckenridge 18

East Bernard 27, Edna 0

East Central 40, SA Roosevelt 14

Eastlake 48, El Dorado 43

Eastlake 48, El Dorado 43

El Campo 63, Gonzales 7

Eldorado 37, Brackett 28

Eldorado 37, Brackett 28

Elkhart 78, Anderson-Shiro 36

Episcopal School of Dallas 24, Legacy Christian Academy 20

Era 20, Sacred Heart 14

Era 20, Sacred Heart 14

Estacado 52, Sweetwater 50

Eustace 44, Blooming Grove 30

Evant 68, Buckholts 20

Evant 68, Buckholts 20

Fairfield 45, Teague 13

Fairfield 45, Teague 13

Faith Academy 87, Legacy Christian Academy 72

Faith Academy 87, Legacy Christian Academy 72

Faustina Academy 60, Ovilla Christian 14

First Baptist 53, Grace Prep 9

First Baptist Christian 30, Founders Christian 20

Flatonia 34, Louise 0

Flatonia 34, Louise 0

Flour Bluff 42, Laredo LBJ 20

Floydada 55, Lockney 20

Follett 40, Memphis 32

Ford 49, Greenville 34

Ford 49, Greenville 34

Forsan 44, Roscoe 19

Forsan 44, Roscoe 19

Fort Worth Country Day 47, Atlas HomeSchool 0

Frankston 48, Beckville 40

Frost 33, Itasca 29

Ganado 27, Boling 12

Garland 33, White 14

Gatesville 27, Glen Rose 19

Geneva 49, TMI-Episcopal 42

Geneva 49, TMI-Episcopal 42

George West 67, Mathis 8

Giddings 80, Furr 0

Giddings 80, Furr 0

Gilmer 54, Chapel Hill 31

Gilmer 54, Chapel Hill 31

Gold-Burg 76, Saint Jo 52

Gold-Burg 76, Saint Jo 52

Goldthwaite 48, Granger 0

Goldthwaite 48, Granger 0

Goliad 25, Tidehaven 20

Goliad 25, Tidehaven 20

Goose Creek Memorial 38, Lee 7

Grady 63, Robert Lee 34

Grady 63, Robert Lee 34

Grand Prairie 33, North Garland 0

Grand Prairie 33, North Garland 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 62, Trinity 48

Grandfalls-Royalty 62, Trinity 48

Grandview 36, Maypearl 21

Grapevine Faith Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 2

Grapevine Faith Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 2

Gregory-Portland 43, Alexander 22

Groesbeck 28, McGregor 19

Guyer 27, Melissa 9

Hallsville 18, Kaufman 6

Harlingen 49, Harlingen South 3

Harmony 17, Redwater 12

Harmony 17, Redwater 12

Harper 27, Sonora 22

Harper 27, Sonora 22

Haskell 62, Bangs 44

Hawley 35, Merkel 34

Hays 54, Seguin 0

Hays 54, Seguin 0

Hebbronville 53, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

Hebbronville 53, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

Hemphill 20, Deweyville 8

Hermleigh 94, Kingdom Prep Academy 44

Hermleigh 94, Kingdom Prep Academy 44

Hico 31, Cross Plains 14

Hico 31, Cross Plains 14

Highland 64, West Texas Tornadoes 19

Highland 64, West Texas Tornadoes 19

Hillcrest 31, Centennial 7

Hillsboro 66, Lake Worth 6

Hillsboro 66, Lake Worth 6

Hitchcock 27, Wheatley 8

Honey Grove 34, Leonard 7

Howe 55, Bonham 13

Hubbard 40, Snook 24

Hubbard 40, Snook 24

Hutto 67, Judson 41

Hutto 67, Judson 41

Ingleside 42, Aransas Pass 35

Ingram Moore 41, Brady 0

Ingram Moore 41, Brady 0

Iredell 67, Covington 18

Irion County 54, Panther Creek 6

Irion County 54, Panther Creek 6

Jacksboro 48, Boyd 24

Jarrell 36, Midland Christian 31

Jarrell 36, Midland Christian 31

Jayton 46, Ira 0

Jayton 46, Ira 0

Jefferson 57, A Plus Academy 12

Jefferson 61, Spring Hill 7

Jefferson 61, Spring Hill 7

Jefferson 57, A Plus Academy 12

Johnson 38, Vandegrift 7

Johnson 38, Vandegrift 7

Joshua 37, Sherman 7

Joshua 37, Sherman 7

Jourdanton 58, Nixon-Smiley 23

Keller Central 42, Horn 18

Kenedy 38, Natalia 0

Kennedale 35, Alvarado 26

Kennedale 35, Alvarado 26

Klein 37, Eisenhower 0

Klein Cain 45, Oak Ridge 20

Klein Cain 45, Oak Ridge 20

Klondike 52, Aspermont 6

Klondike 52, Aspermont 6

Knox City 56, Spur 0

Kopperl 56, Gholson 8

Kopperl 56, Gholson 8

Kountze 28, Kelly Catholic 13

Krum 48, Burkburnett 14

La Feria 22, Rio Grande City 19

La Pryor 38, Karnes City 26

La Pryor 38, Karnes City 26

La Vega 57, LBJ Austin 0

La Vega 57, LBJ Austin 0

Lago Vista 35, Canyon Lake 21

Lago Vista 35, Canyon Lake 21

Lake Belton 30, McNeil 24

Lake Belton 30, McNeil 24

Lake Creek 56, St. Thomas Catholic 24

Lake Dallas 7, Peaster 0

Lake Ridge 47, San Angelo Central 28

Lake Ridge 47, San Angelo Central 28

Lake Travis 38, Weiss 21

Lake View 62, Snyder 0

Lancaster 30, Seguin 7

Langham Creek 48, Stratford 7

Lanier 44, San Antonio Memorial 21

Lanier 44, San Antonio Memorial 21

LEE 33, Lehman 7

LEE 33, Lehman 7

Legacy 56, Eastern Hills 16

Legacy 56, Eastern Hills 16

Legacy Prep Christian Academy 40, St. Francis Episcopal 20

Lexington 61, Smithville 27

Lexington 61, Smithville 27

Liberty 44, Frenship 13

Liberty-Eylau 48, De Kalb 0

Liberty-Eylau 48, De Kalb 0

Life Oak Cliff 46, Trinity Leadership 8

Life Waxahachie 48, Spruce 21

Life Waxahachie 48, Spruce 21

Lindale 46, Whitehouse 42

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23, Jasper 17

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23, Jasper 17

Little Elm 42, Mansfield Legacy 21

Llano 26, Jim Ned 7

Llano 26, Jim Ned 7

Lockhart 31, Leander 14

Logos Prep Academy 58, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 14

Logos Prep Academy 58, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 14

London 35, Jones 25

Longview 61, Marshall 13

Longview 61, Marshall 13

Lopez 17, Hidalgo Early College 14

Lorena 63, Connally 14

Lorena 63, Connally 14

Los Fresnos 28, Rowe 24

Lovelady 34, Grapeland 6

Lubbock Christian 45, Slaton 28

Lucas Christian Academy 78, Greenville Christian 32

Lucas Christian Academy 78, Greenville Christian 32

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 21

Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 21

Lumberton 25, Kirbyville 6

Lumberton 25, Kirbyville 6

Lutheran South Academy 56, Hardin 17

Madison 21, Jay 0

Magnolia West 31, Cypress Creek 17

Malakoff 51, Westwood 29

Malakoff 51, Westwood 29

Manor 34, Manor New Tech 12

Mansfield 49, Mansfield Summit 28

Mansfield 49, Mansfield Summit 28

Marion 63, Crockett 26

Marion 63, Crockett 26

Mason 46, Hamilton 44

McCamey 53, Plains 28

McKinney 23, Forney 14

McKinney 23, Forney 14

McKinney Christian Academy 42, Wildfire HSA 0

McKinney Christian Academy 42, Wildfire HSA 0

Meadow 56, Petersburg 32

Menard 64, Rochelle 0

Mercedes 49, Edcouch-Elsa 14

Midlothian 7, Ennis 6

Midway 28, Aledo 21

Mildred 49, Rockdale 42

Miles 27, Christoval 15

Milford 86, Vanguard College Prep 85

Millsap 29, Callisburg 13

Mineral Wells 24, Pilot Point 19

Moody 44, Florence 13

Moody 44, Florence 13

Morgan 45, Bynum 0

Morgan 45, Bynum 0

Mount Calm 58, Garland Christian Academy 6

Mount Calm 58, Garland Christian Academy 6

Mount Vernon 43, New Boston 16

Mount Vernon 43, New Boston 16

MTLCA 39, Sanderson 12

MTLCA 39, Sanderson 12

Muenster 54, Holliday 21

Mullin 61, Olfen 16

Munday 46, Quanah 21

Munday 46, Quanah 21

Navarro 55, Floresville 37

Navasota 56, Madisonville 28

Nazarene Christian Academy 62, Fort Worth THESA 14

Nazarene Christian Academy 62, Fort Worth THESA 14

NBCA 34, San Antonio Christian 10

New Deal 27, Roosevelt 0

New Diana 65, Mineola 35

Newcastle 50, Guthrie 0

Newton 40, Franklin 20

Newton 40, Franklin 20

Nocona 37, Archer City 6

Normangee 32, Riesel 0

North Crowley 40, Southlake Carroll 10

North Crowley 40, Southlake Carroll 10

North Lamar 47, Mabank 24

North Lamar 47, Mabank 24

Oakridge 22, Dallas Christian 17

Odessa 19, Coronado 11

Oglesby 80, Abbott 42

Oglesby 80, Abbott 42

Paducah 71, Springlake-Earth 24

Palacios 21, St. Joseph 7

Palestine 55, Brownsboro 20

Palestine 55, Brownsboro 20

Palmview 24, Economedes 21

Pantego Christian 43, Hampton Prep 7

Panther Creek 56, Liberty 7

Panther Creek 56, Liberty 7

Parish Episcopal 31, Episcopal 28

Parish Episcopal 31, Episcopal 28

Penelope 53, Blum 12

Penelope 53, Blum 12

Permian 45, Harker Heights 38

Perrin-Whitt 51, Lingleville 6

Perrin-Whitt 51, Lingleville 6

Petrolia 30, Olney 26

Petrolia 30, Olney 26

Pettus 58, Kaufer 6

Pewitt 32, Chisum 13

Pflugerville Connally 33, Lampasas 32

Pflugerville Connally 33, Lampasas 32

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 31, Pioneer 24

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Pace 13

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Pace 13

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, Corpus Christi Moody 14

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, Corpus Christi Moody 14

Pieper 56, Johnson 13

Pieper 56, Johnson 13

Pittsburg 52, Gladewater 41

Plano West 31, Bell 21

Pleasant Grove 34, Sulphur Springs 27

Pleasant Grove 34, Sulphur Springs 27

Ponder 60, Castleberry 0

Ponder 60, Castleberry 0

Port Neches-Groves 50, West Brook 19

Port Neches-Groves 50, West Brook 19

Post 56, Trinity Christian 7

Poth 41, Falls City 13

Pottsboro 38, Farmersville 17

Pottsboro 38, Farmersville 17

Prairie Lea 50, Valor North Austin 0

Premont 24, Falfurrias 6

Prestonwood Christian 49, Fort Worth Christian 35

Prosper 50, North Forney 43

Queen City 27, Prairiland 6

Rains 63, Rice 14

Ralls 26, Smyer 8

Ralls 26, Smyer 8

Ranchview 51, Ferris 20

Randolph 61, Pleasanton 45

Raymondville 63, St. Joseph Academy 12

Raymondville 63, St. Joseph Academy 12

Red Oak 38, Lakeview Centennial 6

Refugio 36, Schulenburg 8

Refugio 36, Schulenburg 8

Rice Consolidated 48, Hempstead 9

Richland 56, Heritage 37

Richland 49, Haltom 21

Richland 49, Haltom 21

Richland 56, Heritage 37

Richland Springs 57, Gustine 16

Richland Springs 57, Gustine 16

Rio Hondo 26, Port Isabel 21

Rivercrest 42, Bowie 22

Rivercrest 42, Bowie 22

Riverside 67, Irvin 28

Robinson 38, Springtown 35

Robinson 38, Springtown 35

Roby 46, Lubbock Titans 20

Roby 46, Lubbock Titans 20

Rockport-Fulton 30, Tuloso-Midway 0

Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 28

Rockwall-Heath 49, Highland Park 46

Roma 62, Grulla 6

Rosebud-Lott 36, Rio Vista 29

Rosebud-Lott 36, Rio Vista 29

Rosehill Christian 65, Village 6

Rosehill Christian 65, Village 6

Rotan 44, Loraine 26

Rotan 44, Loraine 26

Round Rock 49, Temple 37

Round Rock 49, Temple 37

Round Rock Christian Academy 52, McDade 22

Rouse 45, Georgetown 33

Rudder 30, Tomas 13

Rudder 30, Tomas 13

Runge 38, Knippa 14

Rusk 76, Wills Point 0

Rusk 76, Wills Point 0

S & S Consolidated 68, Inspired Vision 0

S & S Consolidated 68, Inspired Vision 0

Sabinal 41, Three Rivers 26

Sabine 42, Elysian Fields 16

Sachse 45, Plano 3

Sachse 45, Plano 3

Salado 34, Blanco 14

Sam Houston 29, Everman 13

Sam Houston 54, John F. Kennedy 13

Sam Houston 29, Everman 13

Sam Houston 54, John F. Kennedy 13

San Diego 62, Lytle 33

San Marcos Academy 59, Lutheran 14

San Marcos Academy 59, Lutheran 14

San Saba 34, Eastland 19

Sands 58, Kress 0

Sanford-Fritch 28, Clarendon 18

Sanger 24, Paris 22

Sanger 24, Paris 22

Santa Maria 59, Monte Alto 14

Santa Maria 59, Monte Alto 14

Santo 61, Dublin 0

Santo 61, Dublin 0

SATLCA 67, Texas Leadership of Abilene 20

Scurry-Rosser 28, Lone Oak 27

Seagoville 59, Adams 13

Seagoville 59, Adams 13

Seymour 48, Hamlin 15

Seymour 48, Hamlin 15

Shelton 34, UME Preparatory Academy 26

Shelton 34, UME Preparatory Academy 26

Shiner 32, Orange Grove 7

Shiner 32, Orange Grove 7

Silsbee 51, Worthing 0

Silsbee 51, Worthing 0

Sinton 67, King 14

Sinton 67, King 14

South Grand Prairie 36, Bowie 31

South San Antonio 23, Harlandale 21

South San Antonio 23, Harlandale 21

Southwest Christian School 38, Tioga 15

Splendora 47, Liberty 31

St. Andrew's 35, Sacred Heart 14

St. Andrew's 35, Sacred Heart 14

St. Mark's 58, Cistercian 0

St. Mark's 58, Cistercian 0

St. Paul 26, Bloomington 7

St. Paul 26, Bloomington 7

Stephenville 28, Brownwood 24

Stephenville 28, Brownwood 24

Strawn 32, May 30

Sudan 36, Sundown 20

Sudan 36, Sundown 20

Summer Creek 36, Strake Jesuit 6

Sunnyvale 30, Mt. Pleasant 20

Sunnyvale 30, Mt. Pleasant 20

Sunset 22, Molina 0

Taft 37, Eagle Pass 27

Taft 13, Odem 6

Taft 37, Eagle Pass 27

Taylor 49, Burnet 30

Taylor 49, Burnet 30

Temple Christian 57, Dallas Academy 40

Temple Christian 57, Dallas Academy 40

Thorndale 56, Rogers 20

Thrall 63, Luling 13

Tivy 59, Legacy Ranch 45

Tivy 59, Legacy Ranch 45

Tom Bean 67, Cumby 0

Tom Bean 67, Cumby 0

Tomball Memorial 42, George Ranch 36

Trent 66, Paint Creek 18

Trent 66, Paint Creek 18

Trenton 28, Linden-Kildare 14

Trenton 28, Linden-Kildare 14

Trinity 41, Groveton 21

Trinity Christian 42, Holy Cross 0

Trinity Christian 29, Valley View 15

Trinity Christian 42, Holy Cross 0

Troup 63, Edgewood 21

Troup 63, Edgewood 21

Troy 45, Mexia 28

Troy 45, Mexia 28

Turner 39, Wilmer-Hutchins 32

TWCA 50, Concordia Lutheran 12

Tyler 62, Tyler Legacy 42

Tyler 62, Tyler Legacy 42

Union Grove 20, Quitman 6

Union Hill 48, Oakwood 0

University 29, China Spring 23

Uvalde 35, Winn 21

Uvalde 35, Winn 21

Valley Mills 49, Holland 21

Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Jonesboro 57

Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Jonesboro 57

Van 22, Carter 3

Van 22, Carter 3

Van Alstyne 40, Aubrey 36

Vega 48, Sunray 12

Vela 55, San Benito 25

Veribest 57, Paint Rock 0

Veritas Academy 47, Saint Mary's Hall 20

Veritas Academy 47, Saint Mary's Hall 20

Veterans Memorial 44, Rivera 20

Veterans Memorial 29, McCollum 23

Veterans Memorial 44, Rivera 20

Veterans Memorial 29, McCollum 23

Victoria West 52, Victoria East 37

Victoria West 52, Victoria East 37

Victory Christian Academy 96, Coolidge 62

Victory Christian Academy 96, Coolidge 62

Vista Ridge 40, Bowie 37

Waco 28, Granbury 24

Waco 28, Granbury 24

Wakeland 27, Northwest 21

Waller 40, Spring 0

Waller 40, Spring 0

Warren 7, Huntington 6

Water Valley 93, Rankin 90

Water Valley 93, Rankin 90

Waxahachie 27, Coppell 24

Waxahachie 27, Coppell 24

Weimar 44, Stockdale 8

Wellington 14, Vernon 7

Wellington 14, Vernon 7

Weslaco 55, McAllen Memorial 7

Weslaco 55, McAllen Memorial 7

West Mesquite 51, Poteet 21

West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 9

West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 9

West Sabine 60, Alto 20

West Sabine 60, Alto 20

West Texas 61, Shamrock 13

West Texas 61, Shamrock 13

Westbury 37, Fort Bend Dulles 6

Westbury 37, Fort Bend Dulles 6

Westlake 35, Trinity 10

Westlake 35, Trinity 10

Westlake Academy 58, Calvary Academy 8

Westlake Academy 58, Calvary Academy 8

White Deer 52, Lefors 20

Whiteface 71, Valley 12

Whitesboro 42, Bells 22

Whitewright 49, Celeste 0

Whitewright 49, Celeste 0

Willis 38, Klein Collins 28

Willis 38, Klein Collins 28

Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 3

Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 3

Windthorst 48, City View 14

Windthorst 48, City View 14

Wink 36, Stanton 12

Wink 36, Stanton 12

Winnsboro 43, White Oak 12

Winnsboro 43, White Oak 12

Woodson 46, Ranger 0

Wortham 49, Dawson 0

Wylie East 44, Texas 41

Wylie East 44, Texas 41

Wylie Prep Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 6

Wylie Prep Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 6

Yoakum 39, Industrial 25

Yoakum 39, Industrial 25

Yorktown 42, Skidmore-Tynan 29

Zephyr 64, Baird 13

Zephyr 64, Baird 13

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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