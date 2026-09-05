Texas High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Another night of Texas high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Lone Star State.
View our full Texas high school football scoreboard.
Texas High School Football Final Scores - September 4
A&M Consolidated 49, Huntsville 14
A&M Consolidated 49, Huntsville 14
Abilene 14, Cooper 6
Abilene 14, Cooper 6
Agua Dulce 21, Freer 13
Akins 55, LASAA 12
Akins 55, LASAA 12
Alamo Heights 43, Somerset 14
Albany 27, Anson 26
All Saints 44, Cooper 7
All Saints 44, Cooper 7
Allen 50, DeSoto 6
Allen 50, DeSoto 6
Allen Academy 67, Concordia 22
Allen Academy 67, Concordia 22
Alpha Omega Academy 54, Burkeville 8
Alpha Omega Academy 54, Burkeville 8
Alvord 42, Lindsay 19
Alvord 42, Lindsay 19
Anderson 40, Pflugerville 30
Angleton 42, Dayton 0
Angleton 42, Dayton 0
Anna 38, Brock 27
Anna 38, Brock 27
Antonian Prep 48, Edison 6
Antonian Prep 48, Edison 6
Aquilla 52, Calvert 7
Aquilla 52, Calvert 7
Argyle 55, Terrell 27
Argyle 55, Terrell 27
Athens 48, Henderson 35
Athens 48, Henderson 35
Austin Classical 38, Brazos Valley 29
Austin Classical 38, Brazos Valley 29
Axtell 44, Mart 0
Axtell 44, Mart 0
Azle Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 28
Azle Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 28
Bandera 27, Hondo 0
Bandera 27, Hondo 0
Bartlett 36, John Paul II 23
Bastrop 28, Chaparral 18
Bastrop 28, Chaparral 18
Bay Area Christian 54, Central Texas Christian 21
Bay City 27, La Marque 13
Baytown Christian 46, TCPS 0
Beaumont United 19, Pasadena Memorial 14
Ben Bolt 46, Progreso 14
Benjamin 48, Groom 40
Benjamin 48, Groom 40
Berkner 37, Royse City 30
Birdville 49, Grapevine 31
Birdville 49, Grapevine 31
Bishop Lynch 43, Samuell 24
Bishop Lynch 43, Samuell 24
Bishop Reicher Catholic 61, Incarnate Word Academy 22
Bishop Reicher Catholic 61, Incarnate Word Academy 22
Blackwell 50, Santa Anna 6
Blue Ridge 47, Dallas HSAA 14
Blue Ridge 47, Dallas HSAA 14
Boerne 41, United 34
Boerne 41, United 34
Borden County 50, Nazareth 0
Borden County 50, Nazareth 0
Boswell 41, Paschal 13
Bowie 54, Bridgeport 6
Braswell 45, Skyline 10
Brazos 35, Hallettsville 28
Brazos Christian 56, Savio 0
Brazosport 38, Van Vleck 0
Brazosport Christian 50, SBUM 27
Bremond 50, Marlin 14
Brennan 63, Reagan 0
Brennan 63, Reagan 0
Brentwood Christian 63, Bishop Dunne 61
Brentwood Christian 63, Bishop Dunne 61
Bridgeland 35, Tompkins 7
Bridgeland 35, Tompkins 7
Bronte 42, Eden 22
Bronte 42, Eden 22
Brook Hill 39, San Augustine 6
Bruceville-Eddy 48, Milano 0
Bruceville-Eddy 48, Milano 0
Bryson 94, Harrold 71
Buffalo 35, Leon 19
Buna 29, Woodville 20
Buna 29, Woodville 20
Burton 17, Hearne 14
Burton 17, Hearne 14
Caddo Mills 36, Bullard 21
Caddo Mills 36, Bullard 21
Calallen 42, Carroll 14
Caldwell 55, Somerville 14
Caldwell 55, Somerville 14
Canton 64, Commerce 14
Canton 64, Commerce 14
Canyon 29, New Braunfels 18
Carlisle 49, Harleton 7
Carlisle 49, Harleton 7
Carrizo Springs 38, Pearsall 23
Carrizo Springs 38, Pearsall 23
Carthage 67, Pine Tree 36
Carthage 67, Pine Tree 36
Cathedral 38, San Elizario 25
CCVM 28, Miller 7
Cedar Creek 55, Navarro 3
Cedar Creek 55, Navarro 3
Cedar Ridge 42, Copperas Cove 35
Cedar Ridge 42, Copperas Cove 35
Celina 35, Liberty Christian 34
Centennial 28, Burleson 3
Centennial 28, Burleson 3
Center Point 53, Somerset Academy Collegiate 15
Centerville 20, Crawford 14
Centerville 20, Crawford 14
Central Catholic 42, Southside 15
Central Catholic 42, Southside 15
Cherokee 57, Sidney 8
Cherokee 57, Sidney 8
Chico 8, Electra 6
Chico 8, Electra 6
Chilton 22, Italy 14
Chisholm Trail 35, Mesquite 20
Christ the King Cathedral 54, Southland 8
Cisco 38, Comanche 6
Cisco 38, Comanche 6
Clemens 28, Churchill 27
Cleveland 36, Aldine 0
Clifton 28, West 20
Clyde 55, Tolar 26
Clyde 55, Tolar 26
College Station 30, Magnolia 27
Colleyville Heritage 34, Midlothian Heritage 23
Collinsville 63, Cooper 54
Collinsville 63, Cooper 54
Colorado 38, Winters 0
Colorado 38, Winters 0
Community 49, South Garland 7
Community 49, South Garland 7
Como-Pickton 27, Wolfe City 21
Como-Pickton 27, Wolfe City 21
Conroe 49, Morton Ranch 20
Conroe 49, Morton Ranch 20
Cornerstone Christian 51, Center 7
Cornerstone Christian 51, Center 7
Corrigan-Camden 35, Colmesneil 22
Corrigan-Camden 35, Colmesneil 22
Cotulla 51, Dilley 0
Covenant Christian 69, SBUM 20
Covenant Christian 69, SBUM 20
Covenant Classical 22, Bishop Gorman 6
Covenant Classical 22, Bishop Gorman 6
Crane 40, Kermit 34
Creek View 39, Highlands 32
Creek View 39, Highlands 32
Cross Roads 39, Meridian 20
Cross Roads 39, Meridian 20
Crowell 60, Throckmorton 14
Crowell 60, Throckmorton 14
Crystal City 35, Comfort 23
Crystal City 35, Comfort 23
Cuero 35, La Vernia 20
Cy-Fair 53, College Park 45
Cy-Fair 53, College Park 45
Cypress Christian 42, Iola 35
Cypress Christian 42, Iola 35
Cypress Ranch 31, King 28
Cypress Ranch 31, King 28
Cypress Woods 41, Mayde Creek 18
Cypress Woods 41, Mayde Creek 18
D'Hanis 66, St. Anthony 7
Dalhart 34, Pampa 3
Davenport 58, Glenn 20
Davenport 58, Glenn 20
Dawson 45, Lorenzo 19
De Leon 57, Stamford 7
Decatur 44, Denison 40
Deer Park 41, La Porte 17
Deer Park 41, La Porte 17
Del Rio 35, Stevens 32
Denton 56, Irving 0
Denton 56, Irving 0
Devine 35, Johnson City 17
Diboll 49, West Rusk 40
Donna 41, Mission 28
Dripping Springs 42, Harlan 7
Duncanville 34, Cedar Hill 7
Early 47, Breckenridge 18
East Bernard 27, Edna 0
East Central 40, SA Roosevelt 14
Eastlake 48, El Dorado 43
Eastlake 48, El Dorado 43
El Campo 63, Gonzales 7
Eldorado 37, Brackett 28
Eldorado 37, Brackett 28
Elkhart 78, Anderson-Shiro 36
Episcopal School of Dallas 24, Legacy Christian Academy 20
Era 20, Sacred Heart 14
Era 20, Sacred Heart 14
Estacado 52, Sweetwater 50
Eustace 44, Blooming Grove 30
Evant 68, Buckholts 20
Evant 68, Buckholts 20
Fairfield 45, Teague 13
Fairfield 45, Teague 13
Faith Academy 87, Legacy Christian Academy 72
Faith Academy 87, Legacy Christian Academy 72
Faustina Academy 60, Ovilla Christian 14
First Baptist 53, Grace Prep 9
First Baptist Christian 30, Founders Christian 20
Flatonia 34, Louise 0
Flatonia 34, Louise 0
Flour Bluff 42, Laredo LBJ 20
Floydada 55, Lockney 20
Follett 40, Memphis 32
Ford 49, Greenville 34
Ford 49, Greenville 34
Forsan 44, Roscoe 19
Forsan 44, Roscoe 19
Fort Worth Country Day 47, Atlas HomeSchool 0
Frankston 48, Beckville 40
Frost 33, Itasca 29
Ganado 27, Boling 12
Garland 33, White 14
Gatesville 27, Glen Rose 19
Geneva 49, TMI-Episcopal 42
Geneva 49, TMI-Episcopal 42
George West 67, Mathis 8
Giddings 80, Furr 0
Giddings 80, Furr 0
Gilmer 54, Chapel Hill 31
Gilmer 54, Chapel Hill 31
Gold-Burg 76, Saint Jo 52
Gold-Burg 76, Saint Jo 52
Goldthwaite 48, Granger 0
Goldthwaite 48, Granger 0
Goliad 25, Tidehaven 20
Goliad 25, Tidehaven 20
Goose Creek Memorial 38, Lee 7
Grady 63, Robert Lee 34
Grady 63, Robert Lee 34
Grand Prairie 33, North Garland 0
Grand Prairie 33, North Garland 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 62, Trinity 48
Grandfalls-Royalty 62, Trinity 48
Grandview 36, Maypearl 21
Grapevine Faith Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 2
Grapevine Faith Christian 52, Nolan Catholic 2
Gregory-Portland 43, Alexander 22
Groesbeck 28, McGregor 19
Guyer 27, Melissa 9
Hallsville 18, Kaufman 6
Harlingen 49, Harlingen South 3
Harmony 17, Redwater 12
Harmony 17, Redwater 12
Harper 27, Sonora 22
Harper 27, Sonora 22
Haskell 62, Bangs 44
Hawley 35, Merkel 34
Hays 54, Seguin 0
Hays 54, Seguin 0
Hebbronville 53, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21
Hebbronville 53, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21
Hemphill 20, Deweyville 8
Hermleigh 94, Kingdom Prep Academy 44
Hermleigh 94, Kingdom Prep Academy 44
Hico 31, Cross Plains 14
Hico 31, Cross Plains 14
Highland 64, West Texas Tornadoes 19
Highland 64, West Texas Tornadoes 19
Hillcrest 31, Centennial 7
Hillsboro 66, Lake Worth 6
Hillsboro 66, Lake Worth 6
Hitchcock 27, Wheatley 8
Honey Grove 34, Leonard 7
Howe 55, Bonham 13
Hubbard 40, Snook 24
Hubbard 40, Snook 24
Hutto 67, Judson 41
Hutto 67, Judson 41
Ingleside 42, Aransas Pass 35
Ingram Moore 41, Brady 0
Ingram Moore 41, Brady 0
Iredell 67, Covington 18
Irion County 54, Panther Creek 6
Irion County 54, Panther Creek 6
Jacksboro 48, Boyd 24
Jarrell 36, Midland Christian 31
Jarrell 36, Midland Christian 31
Jayton 46, Ira 0
Jayton 46, Ira 0
Jefferson 57, A Plus Academy 12
Jefferson 61, Spring Hill 7
Jefferson 61, Spring Hill 7
Jefferson 57, A Plus Academy 12
Johnson 38, Vandegrift 7
Johnson 38, Vandegrift 7
Joshua 37, Sherman 7
Joshua 37, Sherman 7
Jourdanton 58, Nixon-Smiley 23
Keller Central 42, Horn 18
Kenedy 38, Natalia 0
Kennedale 35, Alvarado 26
Kennedale 35, Alvarado 26
Klein 37, Eisenhower 0
Klein Cain 45, Oak Ridge 20
Klein Cain 45, Oak Ridge 20
Klondike 52, Aspermont 6
Klondike 52, Aspermont 6
Knox City 56, Spur 0
Kopperl 56, Gholson 8
Kopperl 56, Gholson 8
Kountze 28, Kelly Catholic 13
Krum 48, Burkburnett 14
La Feria 22, Rio Grande City 19
La Pryor 38, Karnes City 26
La Pryor 38, Karnes City 26
La Vega 57, LBJ Austin 0
La Vega 57, LBJ Austin 0
Lago Vista 35, Canyon Lake 21
Lago Vista 35, Canyon Lake 21
Lake Belton 30, McNeil 24
Lake Belton 30, McNeil 24
Lake Creek 56, St. Thomas Catholic 24
Lake Dallas 7, Peaster 0
Lake Ridge 47, San Angelo Central 28
Lake Ridge 47, San Angelo Central 28
Lake Travis 38, Weiss 21
Lake View 62, Snyder 0
Lancaster 30, Seguin 7
Langham Creek 48, Stratford 7
Lanier 44, San Antonio Memorial 21
Lanier 44, San Antonio Memorial 21
LEE 33, Lehman 7
LEE 33, Lehman 7
Legacy 56, Eastern Hills 16
Legacy 56, Eastern Hills 16
Legacy Prep Christian Academy 40, St. Francis Episcopal 20
Lexington 61, Smithville 27
Lexington 61, Smithville 27
Liberty 44, Frenship 13
Liberty-Eylau 48, De Kalb 0
Liberty-Eylau 48, De Kalb 0
Life Oak Cliff 46, Trinity Leadership 8
Life Waxahachie 48, Spruce 21
Life Waxahachie 48, Spruce 21
Lindale 46, Whitehouse 42
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23, Jasper 17
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23, Jasper 17
Little Elm 42, Mansfield Legacy 21
Llano 26, Jim Ned 7
Llano 26, Jim Ned 7
Lockhart 31, Leander 14
Logos Prep Academy 58, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 14
Logos Prep Academy 58, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 14
London 35, Jones 25
Longview 61, Marshall 13
Longview 61, Marshall 13
Lopez 17, Hidalgo Early College 14
Lorena 63, Connally 14
Lorena 63, Connally 14
Los Fresnos 28, Rowe 24
Lovelady 34, Grapeland 6
Lubbock Christian 45, Slaton 28
Lucas Christian Academy 78, Greenville Christian 32
Lucas Christian Academy 78, Greenville Christian 32
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 21
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 21
Lumberton 25, Kirbyville 6
Lumberton 25, Kirbyville 6
Lutheran South Academy 56, Hardin 17
Madison 21, Jay 0
Magnolia West 31, Cypress Creek 17
Malakoff 51, Westwood 29
Malakoff 51, Westwood 29
Manor 34, Manor New Tech 12
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Summit 28
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Summit 28
Marion 63, Crockett 26
Marion 63, Crockett 26
Mason 46, Hamilton 44
McCamey 53, Plains 28
McKinney 23, Forney 14
McKinney 23, Forney 14
McKinney Christian Academy 42, Wildfire HSA 0
McKinney Christian Academy 42, Wildfire HSA 0
Meadow 56, Petersburg 32
Menard 64, Rochelle 0
Mercedes 49, Edcouch-Elsa 14
Midlothian 7, Ennis 6
Midway 28, Aledo 21
Mildred 49, Rockdale 42
Miles 27, Christoval 15
Milford 86, Vanguard College Prep 85
Millsap 29, Callisburg 13
Mineral Wells 24, Pilot Point 19
Moody 44, Florence 13
Moody 44, Florence 13
Morgan 45, Bynum 0
Morgan 45, Bynum 0
Mount Calm 58, Garland Christian Academy 6
Mount Calm 58, Garland Christian Academy 6
Mount Vernon 43, New Boston 16
Mount Vernon 43, New Boston 16
MTLCA 39, Sanderson 12
MTLCA 39, Sanderson 12
Muenster 54, Holliday 21
Mullin 61, Olfen 16
Munday 46, Quanah 21
Munday 46, Quanah 21
Navarro 55, Floresville 37
Navasota 56, Madisonville 28
Nazarene Christian Academy 62, Fort Worth THESA 14
Nazarene Christian Academy 62, Fort Worth THESA 14
NBCA 34, San Antonio Christian 10
New Deal 27, Roosevelt 0
New Diana 65, Mineola 35
Newcastle 50, Guthrie 0
Newton 40, Franklin 20
Newton 40, Franklin 20
Nocona 37, Archer City 6
Normangee 32, Riesel 0
North Crowley 40, Southlake Carroll 10
North Crowley 40, Southlake Carroll 10
North Lamar 47, Mabank 24
North Lamar 47, Mabank 24
Oakridge 22, Dallas Christian 17
Odessa 19, Coronado 11
Oglesby 80, Abbott 42
Oglesby 80, Abbott 42
Paducah 71, Springlake-Earth 24
Palacios 21, St. Joseph 7
Palestine 55, Brownsboro 20
Palestine 55, Brownsboro 20
Palmview 24, Economedes 21
Pantego Christian 43, Hampton Prep 7
Panther Creek 56, Liberty 7
Panther Creek 56, Liberty 7
Parish Episcopal 31, Episcopal 28
Parish Episcopal 31, Episcopal 28
Penelope 53, Blum 12
Penelope 53, Blum 12
Permian 45, Harker Heights 38
Perrin-Whitt 51, Lingleville 6
Perrin-Whitt 51, Lingleville 6
Petrolia 30, Olney 26
Petrolia 30, Olney 26
Pettus 58, Kaufer 6
Pewitt 32, Chisum 13
Pflugerville Connally 33, Lampasas 32
Pflugerville Connally 33, Lampasas 32
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 31, Pioneer 24
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Pace 13
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20, Pace 13
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, Corpus Christi Moody 14
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, Corpus Christi Moody 14
Pieper 56, Johnson 13
Pieper 56, Johnson 13
Pittsburg 52, Gladewater 41
Plano West 31, Bell 21
Pleasant Grove 34, Sulphur Springs 27
Pleasant Grove 34, Sulphur Springs 27
Ponder 60, Castleberry 0
Ponder 60, Castleberry 0
Port Neches-Groves 50, West Brook 19
Port Neches-Groves 50, West Brook 19
Post 56, Trinity Christian 7
Poth 41, Falls City 13
Pottsboro 38, Farmersville 17
Pottsboro 38, Farmersville 17
Prairie Lea 50, Valor North Austin 0
Premont 24, Falfurrias 6
Prestonwood Christian 49, Fort Worth Christian 35
Prosper 50, North Forney 43
Queen City 27, Prairiland 6
Rains 63, Rice 14
Ralls 26, Smyer 8
Ralls 26, Smyer 8
Ranchview 51, Ferris 20
Randolph 61, Pleasanton 45
Raymondville 63, St. Joseph Academy 12
Raymondville 63, St. Joseph Academy 12
Red Oak 38, Lakeview Centennial 6
Refugio 36, Schulenburg 8
Refugio 36, Schulenburg 8
Rice Consolidated 48, Hempstead 9
Richland 56, Heritage 37
Richland 49, Haltom 21
Richland 49, Haltom 21
Richland 56, Heritage 37
Richland Springs 57, Gustine 16
Richland Springs 57, Gustine 16
Rio Hondo 26, Port Isabel 21
Rivercrest 42, Bowie 22
Rivercrest 42, Bowie 22
Riverside 67, Irvin 28
Robinson 38, Springtown 35
Robinson 38, Springtown 35
Roby 46, Lubbock Titans 20
Roby 46, Lubbock Titans 20
Rockport-Fulton 30, Tuloso-Midway 0
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 28
Rockwall-Heath 49, Highland Park 46
Roma 62, Grulla 6
Rosebud-Lott 36, Rio Vista 29
Rosebud-Lott 36, Rio Vista 29
Rosehill Christian 65, Village 6
Rosehill Christian 65, Village 6
Rotan 44, Loraine 26
Rotan 44, Loraine 26
Round Rock 49, Temple 37
Round Rock 49, Temple 37
Round Rock Christian Academy 52, McDade 22
Rouse 45, Georgetown 33
Rudder 30, Tomas 13
Rudder 30, Tomas 13
Runge 38, Knippa 14
Rusk 76, Wills Point 0
Rusk 76, Wills Point 0
S & S Consolidated 68, Inspired Vision 0
S & S Consolidated 68, Inspired Vision 0
Sabinal 41, Three Rivers 26
Sabine 42, Elysian Fields 16
Sachse 45, Plano 3
Sachse 45, Plano 3
Salado 34, Blanco 14
Sam Houston 29, Everman 13
Sam Houston 54, John F. Kennedy 13
Sam Houston 29, Everman 13
Sam Houston 54, John F. Kennedy 13
San Diego 62, Lytle 33
San Marcos Academy 59, Lutheran 14
San Marcos Academy 59, Lutheran 14
San Saba 34, Eastland 19
Sands 58, Kress 0
Sanford-Fritch 28, Clarendon 18
Sanger 24, Paris 22
Sanger 24, Paris 22
Santa Maria 59, Monte Alto 14
Santa Maria 59, Monte Alto 14
Santo 61, Dublin 0
Santo 61, Dublin 0
SATLCA 67, Texas Leadership of Abilene 20
Scurry-Rosser 28, Lone Oak 27
Seagoville 59, Adams 13
Seagoville 59, Adams 13
Seymour 48, Hamlin 15
Seymour 48, Hamlin 15
Shelton 34, UME Preparatory Academy 26
Shelton 34, UME Preparatory Academy 26
Shiner 32, Orange Grove 7
Shiner 32, Orange Grove 7
Silsbee 51, Worthing 0
Silsbee 51, Worthing 0
Sinton 67, King 14
Sinton 67, King 14
South Grand Prairie 36, Bowie 31
South San Antonio 23, Harlandale 21
South San Antonio 23, Harlandale 21
Southwest Christian School 38, Tioga 15
Splendora 47, Liberty 31
St. Andrew's 35, Sacred Heart 14
St. Andrew's 35, Sacred Heart 14
St. Mark's 58, Cistercian 0
St. Mark's 58, Cistercian 0
St. Paul 26, Bloomington 7
St. Paul 26, Bloomington 7
Stephenville 28, Brownwood 24
Stephenville 28, Brownwood 24
Strawn 32, May 30
Sudan 36, Sundown 20
Sudan 36, Sundown 20
Summer Creek 36, Strake Jesuit 6
Sunnyvale 30, Mt. Pleasant 20
Sunnyvale 30, Mt. Pleasant 20
Sunset 22, Molina 0
Taft 37, Eagle Pass 27
Taft 13, Odem 6
Taft 37, Eagle Pass 27
Taylor 49, Burnet 30
Taylor 49, Burnet 30
Temple Christian 57, Dallas Academy 40
Temple Christian 57, Dallas Academy 40
Thorndale 56, Rogers 20
Thrall 63, Luling 13
Tivy 59, Legacy Ranch 45
Tivy 59, Legacy Ranch 45
Tom Bean 67, Cumby 0
Tom Bean 67, Cumby 0
Tomball Memorial 42, George Ranch 36
Trent 66, Paint Creek 18
Trent 66, Paint Creek 18
Trenton 28, Linden-Kildare 14
Trenton 28, Linden-Kildare 14
Trinity 41, Groveton 21
Trinity Christian 42, Holy Cross 0
Trinity Christian 29, Valley View 15
Trinity Christian 42, Holy Cross 0
Troup 63, Edgewood 21
Troup 63, Edgewood 21
Troy 45, Mexia 28
Troy 45, Mexia 28
Turner 39, Wilmer-Hutchins 32
TWCA 50, Concordia Lutheran 12
Tyler 62, Tyler Legacy 42
Tyler 62, Tyler Legacy 42
Union Grove 20, Quitman 6
Union Hill 48, Oakwood 0
University 29, China Spring 23
Uvalde 35, Winn 21
Uvalde 35, Winn 21
Valley Mills 49, Holland 21
Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Jonesboro 57
Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Jonesboro 57
Van 22, Carter 3
Van 22, Carter 3
Van Alstyne 40, Aubrey 36
Vega 48, Sunray 12
Vela 55, San Benito 25
Veribest 57, Paint Rock 0
Veritas Academy 47, Saint Mary's Hall 20
Veritas Academy 47, Saint Mary's Hall 20
Veterans Memorial 44, Rivera 20
Veterans Memorial 29, McCollum 23
Veterans Memorial 44, Rivera 20
Veterans Memorial 29, McCollum 23
Victoria West 52, Victoria East 37
Victoria West 52, Victoria East 37
Victory Christian Academy 96, Coolidge 62
Victory Christian Academy 96, Coolidge 62
Vista Ridge 40, Bowie 37
Waco 28, Granbury 24
Waco 28, Granbury 24
Wakeland 27, Northwest 21
Waller 40, Spring 0
Waller 40, Spring 0
Warren 7, Huntington 6
Water Valley 93, Rankin 90
Water Valley 93, Rankin 90
Waxahachie 27, Coppell 24
Waxahachie 27, Coppell 24
Weimar 44, Stockdale 8
Wellington 14, Vernon 7
Wellington 14, Vernon 7
Weslaco 55, McAllen Memorial 7
Weslaco 55, McAllen Memorial 7
West Mesquite 51, Poteet 21
West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 9
West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 9
West Sabine 60, Alto 20
West Sabine 60, Alto 20
West Texas 61, Shamrock 13
West Texas 61, Shamrock 13
Westbury 37, Fort Bend Dulles 6
Westbury 37, Fort Bend Dulles 6
Westlake 35, Trinity 10
Westlake 35, Trinity 10
Westlake Academy 58, Calvary Academy 8
Westlake Academy 58, Calvary Academy 8
White Deer 52, Lefors 20
Whiteface 71, Valley 12
Whitesboro 42, Bells 22
Whitewright 49, Celeste 0
Whitewright 49, Celeste 0
Willis 38, Klein Collins 28
Willis 38, Klein Collins 28
Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 3
Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 3
Windthorst 48, City View 14
Windthorst 48, City View 14
Wink 36, Stanton 12
Wink 36, Stanton 12
Winnsboro 43, White Oak 12
Winnsboro 43, White Oak 12
Woodson 46, Ranger 0
Wortham 49, Dawson 0
Wylie East 44, Texas 41
Wylie East 44, Texas 41
Wylie Prep Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 6
Wylie Prep Academy 52, Weatherford Christian 6
Yoakum 39, Industrial 25
Yoakum 39, Industrial 25
Yorktown 42, Skidmore-Tynan 29
Zephyr 64, Baird 13
Zephyr 64, Baird 13
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.