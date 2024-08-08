Mississippi high school football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 2A Region in 2024
The fall football season in Mississippi begins August 29 for MHSAA member schools, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive Mississippi's predicted order of finishes for all Class 2A regions.
Region 1-2A
- Hamilton Lions
- East Union Urchins
- Hatley Tigers
- Walnut Wildcats
Why Hamilton: If they can just find a couple of receivers, the Lions will be dangerous again on offense with starting QB Justin Verner and 1,000-yard back Trent Jones set to return. The big questions are all on defense, where Hamilton lost its top three tacklers and most productive defensive lineman Austin Escobar to graduation.
Region 2-2A
- Calhoun City Wildcats
- Water Valley Blue Devils
- Bruce Trojans
- Palmer Dragons
Why Calhoun City: The Wildcats may not win 11 games like they did a year ago, but then again, they might. Brothers Harland and Xavier Pittman are back for their junior season and will likely carry the load at quarterback and tailback, and the team’s top five tacklers from a year ago are all juniors this season.
Region 3-2A
- Charleston Tigers
- North Side Gators
- Leflore County Tigers
- O’Bannon Greenwaves
- Riverside Bulldogs
Why Charleston: The defending state-champion Tigers are still the team to beat in 2A. They return starting quarterback Devon Olive, a 1,900-yard back in Marcus “Deuce” Flowers and star linebacker Kameron Andrews. There’s a couple of holes to fill on the lines, and someone has to step into the WR1 role vacated by Deondre Riley.
Region 4-2A
- Union Yellowjackets
- Sebastopol Bobcats
- Philadelphia Tornadoes
- Eupora Eagles
- J.Z. George Jaguars
Why Union: In two words, U’darrian Hickman. Union’s star quarterback is back for his senior year after racking up 3,013 total yards in 14 games as a junior. The big question is who will step up at the other skill positions, as Union’s second-most productive returning ball handler, receiver Mason Tucker, averaged just 31 yards per game.
Region 5-2A
- Bay Springs Bulldogs
- Scott Central Rebels
- Clarkdale Bulldogs
- Lake Hornets
- Newton Tigers
Why Bay Springs: New head coach Regrick Young will try to fill some large shoes left by Dan Brady, but the former assistant has got some great players in his first year at the helm of the program. Tailback Espen Campbell should be a household name by the end of the year — if he isn’t already — and Mr. Basketball winner Dalyn Pierce returns at quarterback and as the team’s leading tackler at defensive end.
Region 6-2A
- Puckett Wolves
- Raleigh Lions
- Pelahatchie Chiefs
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Saints
- Pisgah Dragons
Why Puckett: Defending region champ Raleigh lost nearly all its starting skill position players, while Puckett returns starting quarterback Jaxon Elmore, lead rusher Javarius Fletcher and key defenders Michael Cole and Samuelle Gray.
Region 7-2A
- Loyd Star Hornets
- Amite County Trojans
- Bogue Chitto Bobcats
- Wilkinson County Wildcats
- West Lincoln Bears
Why Loyd Star: Jordyn Kees proved himself a gamer last year, averaging 175 rushing yards with 30 touchdowns. He’s back for his sophomore year, and feature back Omarion Clay gives the Hornets further stability on that side of the ball. Look for linebacker Zack Cotten to have a huge season.
Region 8-2A
- Heidelberg Oilers
- Mize Bulldogs
- Collins Tigers
- North Forrest Eagles
- Richton Rebels
Why Heidelberg: The Oilers came oh-so-close to that elusive state title last year, but it was Mize that took home the Region 8 title. That could change this year, as the Oilers return star quarterback Chase Craft (who is just a sophomore) and have a proven back in Destin McCray. Also watch out for senior linebacker Devin Tribble on defense.
