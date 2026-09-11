Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

The Georgia high school football season continues on Friday, and you can find scoreboard for action from around the state.

The top games are Hapeville Charter vs. No. 2 Carrollton, Lithonia vs. No. 3 Thomas County Central, and No. 4 Creekside vs. Newnan.

Follow High School On SI for coverage throughout the Georgia high school football season.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Scores - September 11

Georgia High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN SCOREBOARD