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Mississippi High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Follow the action with Mississippi high school football scoreboards
Jack Butler|
Brookhaven players run onto the field before a high school football game between Northwest Rankin and Brookhaven at Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Brookhaven defeated Northwest Rankin 41-28.
Brookhaven players run onto the field before a high school football game between Northwest Rankin and Brookhaven at Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Brookhaven defeated Northwest Rankin 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Mississippi high school football season continues with Week 6, and you can follow throughout the night with our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Full Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

MHSAA

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

MAIS

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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