Mississippi High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Follow the action with Mississippi high school football scoreboards
The 2026 Mississippi high school football season continues with Week 6, and you can follow throughout the night with our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.
Mississippi High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Full Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard
MHSAA
MAIS
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917